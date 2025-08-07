Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
The Metals Company Announces Second Quarter 2025 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, August 14, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or the "Company"), a leading developer of the world's largest estimated undeveloped resource of critical metals essential to energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to provide an update on second quarter 2025 financial results and recent corporate developments.

Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date:Thursday, August 14, 2025
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Audio-only Dial-in:Register Here (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI082c4a151afe404da4a0c81fb20474ea)
Virtual webcast with slides:Register Here (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rrscfqry/)

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

The Metals Company is a developer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission:.

Contacts
Media | media@metals.co
Investors | investors@metals.co


