Nova Ltd. Reports Record Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the second quarter, the three-month period ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Highlights:
- Record Quarterly revenue of $220 million, a 40% increase YoY.
- Record GAAP net income of $68.3 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, a 52% increase YoY.
- Record non-GAAP net income of $70.4 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, exceeding the Company guidance, a 37% increase YoY.
- Record revenue from Foundry/Logic, driven by demand for unique metrology solutions in advanced nodes.
- Record revenue from chemical metrology sales, driven by HBM demand and expanding adoption of front-end chemical solutions.
GAAP Results (K)
Q2 2025
Q 1 2025
Q2 2024
Revenues
$219,989
$213,356
$156,858
Net Income
$68,291
$64,823
$45,142
Earnings per Diluted Share
$2.14
$2.03
$1.41
Non-GAAP Results (K)
Q2 2025
Q 1 2025
Q2 2024
Net Income
$70,400
$69,958
$51,956
Earnings per Diluted Share
$2.20
$2.18
$1.61
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"We are proud to report another quarter of record revenue, with top-line performance landing at the high end of our guidance range and earnings results that meaningfully outpaced our profit outlook," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Our most advanced tools have achieved an impressive client adoption and endorsement, driving regional and diverse product segment penetration. Powered by this positive customer-led momentum and our advanced portfolio aligned with market demand, we expect Nova to outperform WFE in 2025."
2025 Third Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the third quarter, the period ending September 30, 2025. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $215 million to $227 million in revenue
- $1.77 to $1.97 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $2.02 to $2.22 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2025 Second Quarter Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $220 million, an increase of 3% compared with the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 40% compared with the second quarter of 2024.
Gross margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 57.8%, compared with 57.3% in the first quarter of 2025 and 59.0% in the second quarter of 2024.
Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were $61.6 million, compared with $59.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $46.9 million in the second quarter of 2024.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $68.3 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $64.8 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025, and $45.1 million, or $ 1.41 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $70.4 million, or $2.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $70.0 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025, and $52.0 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-up, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: increased information technology security threats and sophisticated computer crime; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies; indirect effects of the Russia - Ukraine conflict; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure, including risks related to artificial intelligence; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including related to the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations; risks related to our convertible notes; currency fluctuations; and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2025. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
NOVA LTD.
As of
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
2025
2024
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
160,563
157,779
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
208,385
211,877
Marketable securities
187,837
216,910
Trade accounts receivable, net
138,407
139,318
Inventories
182,020
156,599
Other current assets
24,145
19,466
Total current assets
901,357
901,949
Non-current assets
Marketable securities
287,525
225,818
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits
11,897
7,847
Deferred tax assets
35,357
31,639
Operating lease right-of-use assets
52,440
51,193
Property plant and equipment, net
92,019
81,746
Intangible assets, net
50,411
31,458
Goodwill
90,736
48,317
Other long-term assets
11,884
10,455
Total non-current assets
632,269
488,473
Total assets
1,533,626
1,390,422
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Convertible senior notes, net
149,967
180,564
Trade accounts payable
53,594
59,578
Deferred revenues
64,518
72,886
Operating lease current liabilities
6,972
7,169
Other current liabilities
75,902
68,033
Total current liabilities
350,953
388,230
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease long-term liabilities
52,294
48,363
Long-term deferred tax liability
13,971
8,495
Other long-term liabilities
19,998
17,539
Total non-current liabilities
86,263
74,397
Shareholders' equity
1,096,410
927,795
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,533,626
1,390,422
NOVA LTD.
Three months ended
June 30,
Six months ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues:
Products
177,829
124,596
351,771
236,166
Services
42,160
32,262
81,574
62,490
Total revenues
219,989
156,858
433,345
298,656
Total cost of revenues
92,743
64,297
183,796
122,834
Gross profit
127,246
92,561
249,549
175,822
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
35,446
25,513
68,680
50,265
Sales and marketing
19,861
16,023
39,649
32,516
General and administrative
6,296
5,407
12,345
10,203
Total operating expenses
61,603
46,943
120,674
92,984
Operating income
65,643
45,618
128,875
82,838
Financing income, net
15,177
7,961
28,114
13,961
Income before taxes on income
80,820
53,579
156,989
96,799
Income tax expenses
12,529
8,437
23,875
14,797
Net income for the period
68,291
45,142
133,114
82,002
Earnings per share:
Basic
2.32
1.55
4.54
2.83
Diluted
2.14
1.41
4.17
2.56
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,422
29,048
29,315
29,018
Diluted
32,053
32,239
32,030
32,221
NOVA LTD.
Three months
ended June 30,
Six months
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
68,291
45,142
133,114
82,002
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
3,242
2,918
6,328
5,821
Amortization of intangible assets
2,228
1,441
4,044
2,909
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on
marketable securities, net
(1,345)
(1,777)
(2,888)
(3,425)
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
278
322
568
644
Share-based compensation
6,257
6,294
12,633
12,666
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
(11,179)
678
(15,056)
1,935
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(8,995)
5,602
6,480
17,004
Inventories
(6,295)
(8,760)
(15,394)
(20,278)
Other current and long-term assets
7,158
2,915
(5,930)
(567)
Deferred tax, net
(3,508)
(1,583)
(6,144)
(2,349)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
(2,359)
1,101
(1,881)
2,145
Trade accounts payable
(1,674)
1,649
(1,717)
5,624
Deferred revenues
(4,992)
7,395
(12,431)
12,279
Operating lease liabilities
5,230
(1,933)
4,368
(3,499)
Other current and long-term liabilities
(7,054)
(1,038)
7,761
6,855
Accrued severance pay, net
378
(37)
355
1
Net cash provided by operating activities
45,661
60,329
114,210
119,767
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash
(4,658)
-
(56,355)
-
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
2,157
(43,757)
(129)
(82,016)
Investment in marketable securities
(74,529)
(81,393)
(156,799)
(146,548)
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
51,092
79,503
130,160
136,752
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,738)
(2,412)
(11,595)
(5,180)
Net cash used in investing activities
(28,676)
(48,059)
(94,718)
(96,992)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
-
-
(20,002)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
-
-
(20,002)
-
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
and restricted cash
2,841
(23)
3,612
4
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
19,826
12,247
3,102
22,779
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
141,055
118,106
157,779
107,574
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
160,881
130,353
160,881
130,353
NOVA LTD.
Three months ended
June 30,
202 5
March 31,
202 5
June 30,
202 4
GAAP gross profit
127,246
122,303
92,561
Stock-based compensation*
1,769
1,847
1,723
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,039
1,670
1,356
Acquisition related inventory step-up
910
1,348
-
Non-GAAP gross profit
131,964
127,168
95,640
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58 %
57 %
59 %
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
60 %
60 %
61 %
GAAP operating income
65,643
63,232
45,618
Stock-based compensation*
6,257
6,376
6,294
Acquisition related inventory step-up
910
1,348
-
Acquisition related expenses
-
859
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,228
1,816
1,441
Non-GAAP operating income
75,038
73,631
53,353
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
30 %
30 %
29 %
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
34 %
35 %
34 %
GAAP net income
68,291
64,823
45,142
Stock-based compensation*
6,257
6,376
6,294
Acquisition related inventory step-up
910
1,348
-
Acquisition related expenses
-
859
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
2,228
1,816
1,441
Amortization of debt issuance costs
278
290
322
Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans
(6,955)
(4,796)
(69)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(609)
(758)
(1,174)
Non-GAAP net income
70,400
69,958
51,956
GAAP basic earnings per share
2.32
2.22
1.55
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
2.39
2.39
1.79
GAAP diluted earnings per share
2.14
2.03
1.41
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
2.20
2.18
1.61
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
Basic
29,422
29,262
29,048
Diluted
32,053
32,062
32,239
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended June 30, 2025 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,769; Research and development, net - 2,753; Sales and marketing - 1,209; General and administrative - 526.
NOVA LTD.
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
1.77
1.97
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation
0.20
0.20
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.09
0.09
Amortization of issuance costs
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.05)
(0.05)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
2.02
2.22
