Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Announces Third Quarter Results

WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH), today announced earnings for its third quarter ended June 28, 2025.

Consistent with the seasonal nature of its business, the Partnership typically experiences a net loss in the third quarter of its fiscal year. Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $14.8 million, or $0.23 per Common Unit, compared to a net loss of $17.2 million, or $0.27 per Common Unit, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA, as defined and reconciled below) for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of $27.0 million was flat to the prior year third quarter.

In announcing these results, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Stivala said, "Following a strong fiscal second quarter performance, we were very pleased to deliver a solid counter-seasonal quarter despite unseasonably warm temperatures and volatility in the commodity price environment. Our operations personnel continue to do an outstanding job of safely meeting our customers' needs, while effectively managing selling prices and expenses, and executing on our customer base growth and retention initiatives. During the quarter, we used excess cash flows, and proceeds from the issuance of Common Units under our At-the-Market ("ATM") sales program, to fund our growth capital projects and reduce debt by $69 million."

Mr. Stivala continued, "In our renewable natural gas ("RNG") operations, average daily RNG injection for the third quarter was down slightly compared to the prior year third quarter, and revenues from RNG injection were negatively impacted by lower prices for environmental attributes under the Renewable Fuel Standard. We remain focused on implementing operational enhancements to increase RNG injection at our production facility in Stanfield, Arizona, and we continue to advance our capital projects to construct the anaerobic digester system in upstate New York and the gas upgrade equipment at our existing anaerobic digestion facility in Columbus, Ohio."

Retail propane gallons sold in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of 71.9 million gallons were in line with the prior year third quarter. Average temperatures (as measured by heating degree days) across all of the Partnership's service territories during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were 14% warmer than normal and 5% cooler than the prior year third quarter.

Average propane prices (basis Mont Belvieu, Texas) for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 4.7% compared to the prior year third quarter. Total gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $160.6 million, unchanged from the prior year third quarter, as both propane volumes sold and unit margins remained steady. Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 included a $2.9 million unrealized loss attributable to the mark-to-market adjustment for derivative instruments used in risk management activities, compared to a $3.2 million unrealized loss in the prior year third quarter. These non-cash adjustments, which were reported in cost of products sold, were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA for both periods.

Combined operating and general and administrative expenses of $136.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased $0.6 million, or 0.5%, compared to the prior year third quarter as higher payroll and benefit-related costs were largely offset by a gain from an insurance recovery. Operating expenses for the third quarters of fiscal 2025 and 2024 included pension settlement charges of $0.5 million in each period, which were excluded from Adjusted EBITDA for both periods.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Partnership utilized cash flows from operating activities and net proceeds of $8.1 million from the issuance of Common Units under its ATM program to repay $69.0 million in borrowings under its revolving credit facility. The Consolidated Leverage Ratio, as defined in the Partnership's credit agreement, for the twelve-month period ended June 28, 2025 improved to 4.33x.

As previously announced on July 24, 2025, the Partnership's Board of Supervisors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit for the three months ended June 28, 2025. On an annualized basis, this distribution rate equates to $1.30 per Common Unit. The distribution is payable on August 12, 2025 to Common Unitholders of record as of August 5, 2025.

About Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment - showcasing Suburban Propane's almost 100-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares - highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended June 28, 2025 and June 29, 2024

(in thousands, except per unit amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024



June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024

Revenues























Propane

$ 226,890



$ 220,045



$ 1,082,429



$ 970,967

Fuel oil and refined fuels



9,721





10,954





60,746





66,447

Natural gas and electricity



4,838





5,322





19,916





20,528

All other



18,701





18,289





58,051





60,589







260,150





254,610





1,221,142





1,118,531



























Costs and expenses























Cost of products sold



99,559





94,400





489,083





437,573

Operating



117,528





115,882





380,058





366,263

General and administrative



18,737





19,759





75,501





71,400

Depreciation and amortization



18,735





16,379





53,434





49,497







254,559





246,420





998,076





924,733



























Operating income



5,591





8,190





223,066





193,798



























Loss on debt extinguishment



-





-





-





215

Interest expense, net



18,881





18,429





59,060





56,540

Other, net



1,303





6,709





21,499





17,756



























(Loss) income before provision for income taxes



(14,593)





(16,948)





142,507





119,287

Provision for income taxes



242





243





801





524



























Net (loss) income

$ (14,835)



$ (17,191)



$ 141,706



$ 118,763



























Net (loss) income per Common Unit - basic

$ (0.23)



$ (0.27)



$ 2.18



$ 1.85

Weighted average number of Common Units

outstanding - basic



65,381





64,394





64,936





64,297



























Net (loss) income per Common Unit - diluted

$ (0.23)



$ (0.27)



$ 2.17



$ 1.83

Weighted average number of Common Units

outstanding - diluted



65,381





64,394





65,330





64,747





















































Supplemental Information:























EBITDA (a)

$ 23,023



$ 17,860



$ 255,001



$ 225,324

Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$ 27,019



$ 27,035



$ 277,364



$ 249,289

Retail gallons sold:























Propane



71,913





71,737





339,679





318,525

Refined fuels



2,522





2,645





14,649





14,893

Capital expenditures:























Maintenance

$ 4,845



$ 5,344



$ 17,504



$ 16,012

Growth

$ 9,835



$ 9,333



$ 40,328



$ 24,361







(a) EBITDA represents net income before deducting interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding the unrealized net gain or loss on mark-to-market activity for derivative instruments and other items, as applicable, as provided in the table below. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance and we are including them because we believe that they provide our investors and industry analysts with additional information that we determined is useful to evaluate our operating results.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP") and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with US GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as determined by us excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, they may not be comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table sets forth our calculations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024



June 28, 2025



June 29, 2024

Net (loss) income

$ (14,835)



$ (17,191)



$ 141,706



$ 118,763

Add:























Provision for income taxes



242





243





801





524

Interest expense, net



18,881





18,429





59,060





56,540

Depreciation and amortization



18,735





16,379





53,434





49,497

EBITDA



23,023





17,860





255,001





225,324

Unrealized non-cash losses (gains) on changes in

fair value of derivatives



2,919





3,161





(1,459)





8,079

Pension settlement charge



450





550





450





550

Equity in losses and impairment charges for

investments in unconsolidated affiliates



627





5,464





23,372





15,121

Loss on debt extinguishment



-





-





-





215

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 27,019



$ 27,035



$ 277,364



$ 249,289



We also reference gross margins, computed as revenues less cost of products sold as those amounts are reported on the consolidated financial statements. Our management uses gross margin as a supplemental measure of operating performance and we are including it as we believe that it provides our investors and industry analysts with additional information that we determined is useful to evaluate our operating results. As cost of products sold does not include depreciation and amortization expense, the gross margin we reference is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

The unaudited financial information included in this document is intended only as a summary provided for your convenience, and should be read in conjunction with the complete consolidated financial statements of the Partnership (including the Notes thereto, which set forth important information) contained in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed by the Partnership with the SEC. Such report, once filed, will be available on the public EDGAR electronic filing system maintained by the SEC.

