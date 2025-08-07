Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMXF | ISIN: US21044C1071 | Ticker-Symbol: CQY
Stuttgart
07.08.25 | 07:43
79,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,5086,0015:20
84,5086,0015:20
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 13:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

Revenue Up 51% Compared to Q3 FY24

Adjusted EBITDA Up 80% Compared to Q3 FY24

Record Backlog of $2.94 Billion

Company Maintains FY25 Outlook

DOTHAN, Ala., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report strong performance and excellent year-over-year growth across our key financial metrics this quarter. Despite persistent weather-related delays, including record or near-record rainfall across many of our Sunbelt markets, our teams executed with discipline and delivered robust operational results, generating significant cash flow from operations and driving a record high Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of 16.9%. In the Southeast alone, May marked the second-wettest month on record, leading to project delays and impacting fixed asset cost recoveries. Our family of companies, now more than 6,200 employees in eight states, worked through these challenges with resilience and operational excellence, while also building a record project backlog of $2.94 billion. CPI remains well-positioned for continued success as we move through the busy construction season to close out our fiscal year and build out this record backlog."

Smith continued, "Earlier this week, we announced our acquisition of Durwood Greene Construction Co., adding its nearly 200 employees to the CPI family of companies in the greater Houston metropolitan area as a subsidiary of our Texas platform company, Lone Star Paving. As a third-generation family business, Durwood Greene has earned its reputation as a well-respected market leader in Houston, the fifth largest and one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation. Led by knowledgeable and experienced industry veterans, the company operates three hot-mix asphalt plants and a rail-served aggregates terminal. We expect Durwood Greene to continue its legacy of operational excellence and to benefit from vertical integration opportunities as part of CPI. We are excited to expand our Texas footprint and continue to see strong economic growth, favorable demographic trends, well-funded transportation program and additional opportunities for acquisitive and organic growth in the State of Texas."

Revenues were $779.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 51% compared to $517.8 million in the same quarter last year. The $261.5 million revenue increase included $235.7 million attributable to acquisitions completed during or subsequent to the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $25.8 million in the Company's existing markets. The mix of total revenue growth for the quarter was approximately 5% organic and approximately 46% from recent acquisitions.

Gross profit was $131.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $83.5 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $51.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $38.0 million in the same quarter last year, and as a percentage of total revenues, decreased 70 basis points to 6.6%, compared to 7.3% in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $44.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $30.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income(1) in the third quarter was $45.2 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $30.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $131.7 million, an increase of 80% compared to $73.2 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 16.9%, compared to 14.1% in the same quarter last year.

Project backlog was a record $2.94 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.86 billion at June 30, 2024 and $2.84 billion at March 31, 2025.

Smith added, "Reflecting the expected contribution of the newly acquired Durwood Greene and the third quarter weather-related headwinds, we are maintaining our fiscal 2025 outlook ranges. We continue to see customer demand for both publicly funded and commercial project work throughout our well-funded and growing Sunbelt states, and we remain focused on delivering long-term value to our investors and other stakeholders."

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company is maintaining its outlook ranges for fiscal 2025 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as follows:

  • Revenue in the range of $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion
  • Net income in the range of $106.0 million to $117.0 million
  • Adjusted net income(1) in the range of $124.0 million to $135.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $410.0 million to $430.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the range of 14.8% to 15.2%

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "Construction Partners' consistent operational and financial performance reflects the strength of our leadership, culture, and disciplined execution of a proven growth strategy. Our strategically located operations across the Sunbelt are uniquely positioned to leverage the scale and resources of our broader organization, allowing us to effectively bid, win, and deliver critical infrastructure projects for a diverse and recurring customer base-both public and commercial. As infrastructure repair, maintenance, and expansion needs accelerate nationwide, particularly with the push for increased roadway capacity, CPI is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term, generational investment in infrastructure and the ongoing population migration into the Sunbelt. Our expansion strategy focuses on scaling operations and growing our geographic footprint in a highly fragmented market, where we see continued opportunities to drive strong returns and create lasting value for our shareholders."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through August 14, 2025 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13753223#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the Company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600

(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

- Financial Statements Follow -

Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)




For the Three Months
Ended June 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues


$ 779,277


$ 517,794


$ 1,912,507


$ 1,285,726

Cost of revenues


647,467


434,302


1,632,776


1,111,553

Gross profit


131,810


83,492


279,731


174,173

General and administrative expenses


(51,026)


(37,987)


(141,954)


(109,422)

Acquisition-related expenses


(1,816)


(941)


(22,174)


(2,239)

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net


3,975


1,093


8,437


2,960

Operating income


82,943


45,657


124,040


65,472

Interest expense, net


(25,239)


(4,673)


(64,961)


(12,987)

Other income


246


32


508


50

Income before provision for income taxes and earnings from
investment in joint venture


57,950


41,016


59,587


52,535

Provision for income taxes


13,903


10,108


14,364


12,905

Loss from investment in joint venture


-


-


(12)


(3)

Net income


44,047


30,908


45,211


39,627

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax









Unrealized (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net


(1,996)


(540)


(2,017)


(5,167)

Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net


102


(34)


-


279

Other comprehensive (loss)


(1,894)


(574)


(2,017)


(4,888)

Comprehensive income


$ 42,153


$ 30,334


$ 43,194


$ 34,739



















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:









Basic


$ 0.80


$ 0.60


$ 0.82


$ 0.76

Diluted


$ 0.79


$ 0.59


$ 0.82


$ 0.75










Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic


55,164,260


51,913,124


54,853,715


51,914,508

Diluted


55,654,653


52,654,882


55,302,958


52,572,429










Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,


September 30,


2025


2024

ASSETS

(unaudited)



Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 114,336


$ 74,686

Restricted cash

1,969


1,998

Contracts receivable including retainage, net

464,529


350,811

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

54,564


25,966

Inventories

148,541


106,704

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

25,504


24,841

Total current assets

809,443


585,006

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,147,613


629,924

Operating lease right-of-use assets

70,323


38,932

Goodwill

775,756


231,656

Intangible assets, net

81,864


20,549

Investment in joint venture

72


84

Restricted investments

21,954


18,020

Other assets

18,816


17,964

Total assets

$ 2,925,841


$ 1,542,135

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$ 244,123


$ 182,572

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

124,152


120,065

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

17,548


9,065

Current maturities of long-term debt

38,500


26,563

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

127,875


42,189

Total current liabilities

552,198


380,454

Long-term liabilities:




Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs

1,392,639


486,961

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

53,225


30,661

Deferred income taxes, net

52,989


53,852

Other long-term liabilities

21,462


16,467

Total long-term liabilities

1,520,315


587,941

Total liabilities

2,072,513


968,395

Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024

-


-

Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 47,963,617
shares issued and 47,433,440 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 44,062,830 shares
issued and 43,819,102 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024

47


44

Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,463,770
shares issued and 8,538,165 shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 11,784,650 shares
issued and 8,861,698 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024

12


12

Additional paid-in capital

535,259


278,065

Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 530,177 shares at June
30, 2025 and 243,728 shares at September 30, 2024

(31,850)


(11,490)

Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,925,605 shares at June
30, 2025 and 2,922,952 shares at September 30, 2024

(16,046)


(15,603)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

5,485


7,502

Retained earnings

360,421


315,210

Total stockholders' equity

853,328


573,740

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,925,841


$ 1,542,135





Construction Partners, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)



For the Nine Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 45,211


$ 39,627

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
provided by operating activities:




Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

107,741


67,468

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

3,379


223

Unrealized loss on derivative instruments

-


184

Provision for bad debt

260


370

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(8,437)


(2,960)

Realized loss on sales, calls and maturities of restricted investments

81


53

Share-based compensation expense

26,863


10,206

Loss from investment in joint venture

12


3

Deferred income tax benefit

(300)


(194)

Other non-cash adjustments

(665)


(179)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:




Contracts receivable including retainage, net

6,159


(11,310)

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

(22,577)


(4,273)

Inventories

(4,880)


(16,959)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,422


(1,194)

Other assets

(3,119)


(915)

Accounts payable

15,975


635

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

(9,481)


27,042

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

18,641


5,370

Other long-term liabilities

(967)


(16)

Net cash provided by operating activities, net of business acquisitions

179,318


113,181

Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(104,886)


(70,410)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

11,250


8,047

Proceeds from sales, calls and maturities of restricted investments

8,351


2,860

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(935,663)


(135,219)

Purchase of restricted investments

(12,182)


(4,376)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,033,130)


(199,098)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from revolving credit facility

218,438


149,385

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

833,524


-

Repayments of long-term debt

(137,726)


(47,500)

Purchase of treasury stock

(20,803)


(6,605)

Net cash provided by financing activities

893,433


95,280

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

39,621


9,363

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

76,684


49,080

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 116,305


$ 58,443





Supplemental cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$ 58,151


$ 15,201

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 3,576


$ 4,285

Cash paid for operating lease liabilities

$ 11,699


$ 4,306

Non-cash items:




Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 17,620


$ 22,986

Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable

$ 5,693


$ 2,490

Amounts payable to sellers in business combinations, net

$ 64,938


$ -

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt and (vi) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted net income represents net income before (i) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws, and (ii) nonrecurring fees associated with financing arrangements incurred in connection with transformative acquisitions, such as a bridge loan associated with our acquisition of Lone Star Paving. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following tables presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented:

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Fiscal Quarters Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



For the Three Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024

Net income

$ 44,047


$ 30,908

Interest expense, net

25,239


4,673

Provision for income taxes

13,903


10,108

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

39,294


23,507

Share-based compensation expense

8,564


4,039

Transformative acquisition expenses

663


-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 131,710


$ 73,235

Revenues

$ 779,277


$ 517,794

Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.9 %


14.1 %

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



For the Fiscal Year Ending
September 30, 2025


Low


High

Net income

$ 106,000


$ 117,000

Interest expense, net

86,000


86,000

Provision for income taxes

32,000


36,000

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

143,000


145,000

Share-based compensation expense

23,250


26,250

Transformative acquisition expenses

19,750


19,750

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 410,000


$ 430,000

Revenues

$ 2,770,000


$ 2,830,000

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

14.8 %


15.2 %

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted net income for the period presented:

Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

Fiscal Quarters Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024

(unaudited, in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended
June 30,


2025


2024

Net income

$ 44,047


$ 30,908

Transformative acquisition expenses

663


-

Financing fees related to transformative acquisitions

920


-

Tax impact due to above reconciling items

(382)


-

Adjusted net income

$ 45,248


$ 30,908





Construction Partners, Inc.

Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

(unaudited, in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ending
September 30, 2025


Low


High

Net income

$ 106,000


$ 117,000

Transformative acquisition expenses

19,750


19,750

Financing fees related to transformative acquisitions

4,000


4,000

Tax impact due to above reconciling items

(5,750)


(5,750)

Adjusted net income

$ 124,000


$ 135,000





SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.