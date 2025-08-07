White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.: White Mountains Reports Second Quarter Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) reported book value per share of $1,804 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 3% for both the second quarter of 2025 and the first six months of 2025, including dividends.

Manning Rountree, CEO, commented, "BVPS was up 3% in the quarter. We had sound results at our operating companies and good investment returns. Ark produced an 85% combined ratio and $815 million of gross written premiums in the quarter, up 17% year-over-year. HG Global generated $19 million of gross written premiums, a record second quarter, and grew book value by 2%. Kudu managed flattish results under volatile market conditions. Bamboo had a record quarter, with significant growth in managed premiums and adjusted EBITDA. MediaAlpha's share price increased 19% in the quarter, producing a $31 million mark-to-market gain. Excluding MediaAlpha, our investment portfolio was up 2.3%. In July, we announced our acquisition of Distinguished Programs and closed our transaction with BroadStreet Partners. Including these deployments, undeployed capital now stands at roughly $300 million."

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders was $124 million and $159 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $(55) million and $182 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. Results in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 included $31 million and $(6) million of unrealized investment gains (losses) from White Mountains's investment in MediaAlpha compared to $(139) million and $72 million of net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) in the second quarter and first six months of 2024.

Ark/WM Outrigger

The Ark/WM Outrigger segment's combined ratio was 84% and 90% in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to 87% and 89% in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. Ark/WM Outrigger reported gross written premiums of $815 million and $1,923 million, net written premiums of $579 million and $1,306 million and net earned premiums of $364 million and $722 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to gross written premiums of $697 million and $1,569 million, net written premiums of $503 million and $1,101 million and net earned premiums of $318 million and $621 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024.

Ark's combined ratio was 85% and 90% in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to 89% and 91% in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. Ark's combined ratio in the first six months of 2025 included 13 points of catastrophe losses, driven by losses related to the January 2025 California wildfires. Ark's combined ratio included five points and nine points of net favorable prior year development in the second quarter and first six months of 2025, driven by the property, marine & energy and specialty lines of business, which more than offset six points of unfavorable development in the second quarter related to aviation losses from the conflict in Ukraine. This compares to two points and one point of net favorable prior year development in the second quarter and first six months of 2024, driven primarily by the property line of business.

Ark reported gross written premiums of $815 million and $1,923 million, net written premiums of $536 million and $1,226 million and net earned premiums of $357 million and $703 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to gross written premiums of $697 million and $1,569 million, net written premiums of $464 million and $1,028 million and net earned premiums of $311 million and $603 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. Premium growth in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 was driven primarily by the property and specialty lines of business.

Ark reported pre-tax income of $91 million and $144 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $50 million and $83 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. Ark's results included net realized and unrealized investment gains of $51 million and $81 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $20 million and $31 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024.

Ian Beaton, CEO of Ark, said, "We enjoyed good results for the first half of 2025. Ark's combined ratio was 85% for the second quarter and 90% year to date, both better than prior year. Gross written premiums in the quarter were up 17% year-over-year, aided by the addition of new underwriting teams and classes of business."

WM Outrigger Re's combined ratio was 44% and 120% in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to 27% and 30% in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. Catastrophe losses in the first six months of 2025 included $19 million of losses related to the California wildfires (net of reinstatement premiums). WM Outrigger Re reported gross and net written premiums of $43 million and $80 million and net earned premiums of $7 million and $19 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to gross and net written premiums of $39 million and $73 million and net earned premiums of $8 million and $18 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. The increase in gross and net written premiums was driven by White Mountains's larger capital commitment to WM Outrigger Re for the 2025 underwriting year.

WM Outrigger Re reported pre-tax income of $6 million in the second quarter of 2025. Results in the second quarter of 2025 included pre-tax income (loss) of $7 million for the 2025 underwriting year and $(1) million for the 2024 underwriting year. WM Outrigger Re reported pre-tax income of $8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Results in the second quarter of 2024 included pre-tax income of $7 million for the 2024 underwriting year and $1 million for the 2023 underwriting year. WM Outrigger Re reported pre-tax income of $0.3 million in the first six months of 2025. Results in the first six months of 2025 included pre-tax income (loss) of $10 million for the 2025 underwriting year and $(10) million for the 2024 underwriting year. WM Outrigger Re reported pre-tax income of $18 million in the first six months of 2024. Results in the first six months of 2024 included pre-tax income of $14 million for the 2024 underwriting year and $4 million for the 2023 underwriting year.

Through June 30, 2025, WM Outrigger Re generated pre-tax income of $10 million from the 2025 underwriting year, $28 million from the 2024 underwriting year and $76 million from the 2023 underwriting year.

HG Global

HG Global reported gross written premiums of $19 million and $26 million and earned premiums of $7 million and $15 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to gross written premiums of $12 million and $21 million and earned premiums of $8 million and $14 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. HG Global's total par value of policies assumed was $931 million and $1,358 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $786 million and $1,324 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. HG Global's total gross pricing was 206 and 191 basis points in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to 148 and 155 basis points in the second quarter and first six months of 2024.

HG Global reported pre-tax income of $17 million and $42 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $11 million and $17 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. HG Global's results included net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) of $3 million and $13 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $(2) million and $(9) million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024, driven by the movement of interest rates. The fair value of the BAM surplus notes increased to $397 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $389 million as of March 31, 2025, resulting from approximately $8 million of accrued interest.

Kevin Pearson, President of HG Global, said, "HG Global had a strong second quarter. Gross written premiums increased 66% year-over-year. Par value assumed increased 18% year-over-year, driven by higher issuance of municipal bonds, and total gross pricing increased 39% year-over-year, reflecting higher primary market pricing."

We encourage you to read BAM's second quarter statutory financial statements and operating supplement, which will be available on BAM's website at https://bambonds.com/about-bam/credit-rating-and-finanical-information/.

Kudu

Kudu reported total revenues of $20 million, pre-tax income of $11 million and adjusted EBITDA of $16 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to total revenues of $70 million, pre-tax income of $61 million and adjusted EBITDA of $12 million in the second quarter of 2024. Total revenues, pre-tax income and adjusted EBITDA included $19 million of net investment income in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $16 million in the second quarter of 2024. Total revenues and pre-tax income also included $1 million of net realized and unrealized investment gains in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $55 million in the second quarter of 2024. On a trailing 12 months basis, return on equity was 8% as of June 30, 2025, down from 13% as of March 31, 2025 due to lower net realized and unrealized investment gains.

Kudu reported total revenues of $84 million, pre-tax income of $64 million and adjusted EBITDA of $32 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to total revenues of $81 million, pre-tax income of $63 million and adjusted EBITDA of $26 million in the first six months of 2024. Total revenues, pre-tax income and adjusted EBITDA included $39 million of net investment income in the first six months of 2025 compared to $33 million in the first six months of 2024. Total revenues and pre-tax income also included $45 million of net realized and unrealized investment gains in the first six months of 2025 compared to $48 million in the first six months of 2024.

Rob Jakacki, CEO of Kudu, said, "Kudu had an okay quarter. GAAP ROE dipped to 8%, reflecting lower realized and unrealized gains, while annualized adjusted EBITDA increased 1%, reflecting continued underlying growth. The fair value of our portfolio was flat, holding up well under volatile market conditions. Our pipeline remains active, and we anticipate continued capital deployment through the rest of 2025."

Bamboo

Bamboo reported commission and fee revenues of $59 million and pre-tax income of $16 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to commission and fee revenues of $33 million and pre-tax income of $6 million in the second quarter of 2024. Bamboo reported MGA pre-tax income of $15 million and MGA adjusted EBITDA of $26 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to MGA pre-tax income of $6 million and MGA adjusted EBITDA of $12 million in the second quarter of 2024. Managed premiums, which represent the total premiums placed by Bamboo, were $191 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $120 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in managed premiums was driven by growth in the renewal book as well as new business volume.

Bamboo reported commission and fee revenues of $103 million and pre-tax income of $22 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to commission and fee revenues of $55 million and pre-tax income of $7 million in the first six months of 2024. Bamboo reported MGA pre-tax income of $25 million and MGA adjusted EBITDA of $46 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to MGA pre-tax income of $7 million and MGA adjusted EBITDA of $18 million in the first six months of 2024. Managed premiums were $338 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to $209 million in the first six months of 2024. The increase in managed premiums was driven by growth in the renewal book as well as new business volume.

Bamboo's estimates for losses to its programs from the January 2025 California wildfires remain unchanged at approximately $160 million as of June 30, 2025.

John Chu, CEO of Bamboo, said, "Bamboo had an excellent quarter. We once again achieved record financial performance across our key financial metrics. Trailing 12 months managed premiums increased to $613 million, up 72% year-over-year, while trailing 12 months MGA adjusted EBITDA increased to $80 million, up 3x year-over-year. Looking ahead, we see continuing opportunities to drive robust, profitable growth in the second half of 2025 and beyond."

MediaAlpha

As of June 30, 2025, White Mountains owned 17.9 million shares of MediaAlpha, representing a 26% basic ownership interest (24% on a fully-diluted/fully-converted basis). As of June 30, 2025, MediaAlpha's share price was $10.95 per share, which increased from $9.24 per share as of March 31, 2025. The carrying value of White Mountains's investment in MediaAlpha was $196 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $165 million as of March 31, 2025. At our current level of ownership, each $1.00 per share increase or decrease in the share price of MediaAlpha will result in an approximate $7.00 per share increase or decrease in White Mountains's book value per share.

We encourage you to read MediaAlpha's second quarter earnings release and related shareholder letter, which is available on MediaAlpha's investor relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com.

Other Operations

White Mountains's Other Operations reported pre-tax income (loss) of $36 million and $(23) million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $(153) million and $49 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. Unrealized investment gains (losses) from White Mountains's investment in MediaAlpha were $31 million and $(6) million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) of $(139) million and $72 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. Excluding MediaAlpha, net realized and unrealized investment gains were $32 million and $35 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $9 million and $31 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. Net investment income was $9 million and $18 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $8 million and $18 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024.

White Mountains's Other Operations reported other revenues of $57 million and $70 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $15 million and $29 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. White Mountains's Other Operations reported cost of sales of $42 million and $50 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $7 million and $15 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. The increases in other revenues and cost of sales were driven primarily by the acquisition of Enterprise Solutions by WTM Partners in the second quarter of 2025.

White Mountains's Other Operations reported general and administrative expenses of $54 million and $89 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 compared to $43 million and $94 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2024. The increase in general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by parent company transaction costs as well as the acquisition of Enterprise Solutions.

In the second quarter and first six months of 2025, White Mountains's Other Operations reported pre-tax income (loss) of $1 million and $(7) million related to the Bamboo CRV. The results of the Bamboo CRV for the first six months of 2025 included $12 million of losses related to the January 2025 California wildfires. In both the second quarter and first six months of 2024, White Mountains's Other Operations reported pre-tax income of $2 million related to the Bamboo CRV.

Investments

The total consolidated portfolio return was 2.7% in the second quarter of 2025. Excluding MediaAlpha, the total consolidated portfolio return was 2.3% in the second quarter of 2025. The total consolidated portfolio return was -0.1% in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding MediaAlpha, the total consolidated portfolio return was 2.2% in the second quarter of 2024.

The total consolidated portfolio return was 4.5% in the first six months of 2025. Excluding MediaAlpha, the total consolidated portfolio return was 4.7% in the first six months of 2025. The total consolidated portfolio return was 4.5% in the first six months of 2024. Excluding MediaAlpha, the total consolidated portfolio return was 3.5% in the first six months of 2024.

Mark Plourde, President of White Mountains Advisors, said, "Excluding MediaAlpha, the total portfolio was up 2.3% in the quarter, a solid absolute result but mixed versus benchmarks. Our fixed income portfolio returned 1.5%, in-line with the Bloomberg Intermediate Aggregate Index return. The equity portfolio, excluding MediaAlpha, returned 3.4%, behind the S&P 500 Index return of 10.9% in a strong up quarter for common stocks. Equity results were driven by lower relative returns from our market neutral positions and other long-term investments."

Additional Information

White Mountains is a Bermuda -domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM and the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM.BH. Additional financial information and other items of interest are available at the Company's website located at www.whitemountains.com. White Mountains expects to file its Form 10-Q today with the Securities and Exchange Commission and urges shareholders to refer to that document for more complete information concerning its financial results.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (millions) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

June 30, 2024 Assets











P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)











Fixed maturity investments

$ 1,755.8

$ 1,565.1

$ 1,005.5 Common equity securities

435.0

425.4

422.3 Short-term investments

611.4

601.4

904.5 Other long-term investments

609.1

547.8

491.3 Total investments

3,411.3

3,139.7

2,823.6 Cash (restricted $4.6, $14.1, $3.6)

162.7

141.2

156.3 Reinsurance recoverables

1,044.1

589.0

863.8 Insurance premiums receivable

1,451.4

768.6

1,175.4 Deferred acquisition costs

344.8

165.2

245.3 Goodwill and other intangible assets

292.5

292.5

292.5 Other assets

198.7

202.8

147.0 Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance assets

6,905.5

5,299.0

5,703.9 Financial Guarantee (HG Global)











Fixed maturity investments

670.8

612.1

1,039.4 Short-term investments

42.9

55.5

51.3 Total investments

713.7

667.6

1,090.7 Cash

9.2

11.5

5.0 BAM surplus notes, at fair value

396.7

381.7

- Insurance premiums receivable

8.0

4.4

6.4 Deferred acquisition costs

90.4

86.6

41.7 Other assets

26.5

27.6

36.3 Total Financial Guarantee assets

1,244.5

1,179.4

1,180.1 Asset Management (Kudu)











Short-term investments

42.3

27.9

37.6 Other long-term investments

1,127.2

1,014.0

907.1 Total investments

1,169.5

1,041.9

944.7 Cash

5.7

.6

1.1 Accrued investment income

24.1

18.0

15.1 Goodwill and other intangible assets

7.8

8.0

8.1 Other assets

23.6

39.9

35.4 Total Asset Management assets

1,230.7

1,108.4

1,004.4 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)











Fixed maturity investments

39.3

40.7

33.2 Short-term investments

26.6

17.3

19.8 Total investments

65.9

58.0

53.0 Cash (restricted $94.9, $59.5, $60.5)

117.6

74.5

68.9 Premiums, commissions and fees receivable

54.4

70.0

58.0 Goodwill and other intangible assets

347.0

355.0

363.0 Other assets

34.6

27.1

18.8 Total P&C Insurance Distribution assets

619.5

584.6

561.7 Other Operations











Fixed maturity investments

170.0

293.7

266.7 Common equity securities

-

224.6

208.5 Investment in MediaAlpha

195.5

201.6

235.2 Short-term investments

501.9

262.1

192.3 Other long-term investments

570.8

588.4

624.0 Total investments

1,438.2

1,570.4

1,526.7 Cash

42.6

38.6

23.9 Goodwill and other intangible assets

158.1

64.8

67.4 Other assets

183.8

80.4

98.8 Total Other Operations assets

1,822.7

1,754.2

1,716.8 Total assets

$ 11,822.9

$ 9,925.6

$ 10,166.9

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (millions) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

June 30, 2024 Liabilities











P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)











Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

$ 2,288.5

$ 2,127.5

$ 1,890.1 Unearned insurance premiums

1,847.3

853.3

1,526.1 Debt

158.9

154.5

155.0 Reinsurance payable

463.8

149.5

367.3 Contingent consideration

193.4

155.3

107.3 Other liabilities

221.6

224.7

157.2 Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance liabilities

5,173.5

3,664.8

4,203.0 Financial Guarantee (HG Global)











Unearned insurance premiums

307.9

297.3

333.2 Debt

147.6

147.4

147.2 Other liabilities

32.8

19.4

52.1 Total Financial Guarantee liabilities

488.3

464.1

532.5 Asset Management (Kudu)











Debt

246.8

238.6

203.3 Other liabilities

82.4

78.1

67.9 Total Asset Management liabilities

329.2

316.7

271.2 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)











Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

28.8

17.8

16.6 Unearned insurance premiums

12.9

31.5

23.6 Premiums and commissions payable

93.9

88.1

78.8 Debt

104.6

-

- Other liabilities

41.0

30.3

28.2 Total P&C Insurance Distribution liabilities

281.2

167.7

147.2 Other Operations











Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves

14.2

12.1

3.9 Unearned insurance premiums

9.4

29.0

22.6 Debt

36.7

22.0

24.7 Accrued incentive compensation

41.0

79.3

58.5 Other liabilities

109.2

38.9

31.1 Total Other Operations liabilities

210.5

181.3

140.8 Total liabilities

6,482.7

4,794.6

5,294.7













Equity











White Mountains's common shareholders' equity











White Mountains's common shares and paid-in surplus

576.6

566.4

561.3 Retained earnings

4,067.6

3,919.0

3,863.1 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), after tax:











Net unrealized gains (losses) from foreign currency translation

.3

(1.7)

(1.8) Total White Mountains's common shareholders' equity

4,644.5

4,483.7

4,422.6 Noncontrolling interests

695.7

647.3

449.6 Total equity

5,340.2

5,131.0

4,872.2 Total liabilities and equity

$ 11,822.9

$ 9,925.6

$ 10,166.9

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (Unaudited)





June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

June 30, 2024 Book value per share numerator (in millions):















White Mountains's common shareholders' equity $ 4,644.5

$ 4,509.6

$ 4,483.7

$ 4,422.6 Book value per share denominator (in thousands of shares):















Common shares outstanding

2,575.1

2,573.7

2,568.1

2,568.3

















Book value per share

$ 1,803.57

$ 1,752.17

$ 1,745.87

$ 1,722.02

















Quarter-to-date change in book value per share, including dividends:

2.9 %

0.4 %

(2.8) %

(1.2) % Year-to-date change in book value per share, including dividends:

3.4 %

0.4 %

5.5 %

4.0 %

















Year-to-date dividends per share

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:















P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)















Earned insurance premiums

$ 364.2

$ 318.3

$ 722.2

$ 621.1 Net investment income

26.3

22.3

49.8

42.2 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

51.1

20.3

80.6

30.9 Other revenues

6.3

2.4

8.5

5.9 Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance revenues

447.9

363.3

861.1

700.1 Financial Guarantee (HG Global)















Earned insurance premiums

7.1

9.0

15.3

16.8 Net investment income

6.5

10.4

12.8

20.1 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

3.1

(4.3)

13.1

(14.4) Interest income from BAM surplus notes

7.5

-

15.0

- Other revenues

-

.6

.1

1.1 Total Financial Guarantee revenues

24.2

15.7

56.3

23.6 Asset Management (Kudu)















Net investment income

19.3

15.7

38.7

32.9 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

.8

54.5

44.8

48.0 Other revenues

.3

-

.7

- Total Asset Management revenues

20.4

70.2

84.2

80.9 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)















Commission and fee revenues

59.1

32.7

103.3

54.6 Earned insurance premiums

1.6

8.0

16.5

16.4 Other revenues

1.8

1.3

4.1

2.1 Total P&C Insurance Distribution revenues

62.5

42.0

123.9

73.1 Other Operations















Earned insurance premiums

2.3

8.6

16.2

8.6 Net investment income

8.6

8.4

18.3

18.3 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

31.8

8.5

34.6

30.7 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from investment in MediaAlpha

30.5

(139.2)

(6.1)

71.5 Commission and fee revenues

4.2

3.4

8.1

7.0 Other revenues

56.8

14.5

70.4

28.9 Total Other Operations revenues

134.2

(95.8)

141.5

165.0 Total revenues

$ 689.2

$ 395.4

$ 1,267.0

$ 1,042.7

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED) (millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Expenses:















P&C Insurance and Reinsurance (Ark/WM Outrigger)















Loss and loss adjustment expenses

$ 164.0

$ 175.7

$ 397.5

$ 355.7 Acquisition expenses

97.2

68.2

180.7

134.5 General and administrative expenses

56.5

42.9

92.4

85.1 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

28.4

13.3

38.1

13.3 Interest expense

4.3

4.7

8.5

10.1 Total P&C Insurance and Reinsurance expenses

350.4

304.8

717.2

598.7 Financial Guarantee (HG Global)















Acquisition expenses

2.0

2.2

3.9

4.4 General and administrative expenses

1.0

17.2

1.6

34.5 Interest expense

4.5

4.1

9.1

7.6 Total Financial Guarantee expenses

7.5

23.5

14.6

46.5 Asset Management (Kudu)















General and administrative expenses

3.6

3.5

7.6

6.9 Interest expense

6.1

5.4

12.5

11.0 Total Asset Management expenses

9.7

8.9

20.1

17.9 P&C Insurance Distribution (Bamboo)















Broker commission expenses

19.8

12.7

35.3

22.0 Loss and loss adjustment expenses

1.7

4.3

12.6

10.1 Acquisition expenses

(.6)

2.9

6.0

6.0 General and administrative expenses

22.6

15.7

42.6

27.7 Interest expense

2.9

-

5.0

- Total P&C Insurance Distribution expenses

46.4

35.6

101.5

65.8 Other Operations















Loss and loss adjustment expenses

.8

3.9

18.2

3.9 Acquisition expenses

.9

2.6

6.0

2.6 Cost of sales

42.4

7.0

49.9

14.6 General and administrative expenses

53.8

43.2

89.3

93.5 Interest expense

.8

.6

1.3

1.3 Total Other Operations expenses

98.7

57.3

164.7

115.9 Total expenses

512.7

430.1

1,018.1

844.8 Pre-tax income (loss)

176.5

(34.7)

248.9

197.9 Income tax (expense) benefit

(12.9)

(6.5)

(22.5)

(17.3) Net income (loss)

163.6

(41.2)

226.4

180.6 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(40.7)

(13.4)

(69.6)

1.2 Net income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

$ 122.9

$ (54.6)

$ 156.8

$ 181.8

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

$ 122.9

$ (54.6)

$ 156.8

$ 181.8 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

1.1

.1

3.1

(.2) Comprehensive income (loss)

124.0

(54.5)

159.9

181.6 Other comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(.3)

(.1)

(1.1)

- Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders $ 123.7

$ (54.6)

$ 158.8

$ 181.6

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to White Mountains's common shareholders

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 47.75

$ (21.24)

$ 60.99

$ 70.93 Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 47.75

$ (21.24)

$ 60.99

$ 70.93 Dividends declared and paid per White Mountains's common share

$ -

$ -

$ 1.00

$ 1.00

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. QTD SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF PRE-TAX INCOME (LOSS) (millions) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Ark/WM Outrigger





















Ark

WM

Outrigger

Re

HG Global

Kudu

Bamboo

Other

Operations

Total Revenues:



























Earned insurance premiums

$ 357.1

$ 7.1

$ 7.1

$ -

$ 1.6

$ 2.3

$ 375.2 Net investment income (1)

24.1

2.2

6.5

19.3

.7

8.6

61.4 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) (1)

51.1

-

3.1

.8

-

31.8

86.8 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from investment in MediaAlpha

-

-

-

-

-

30.5

30.5 Interest income from BAM surplus notes

-

-

7.5

-

-

-

7.5 Commission and fee revenues

-

-

-

-

59.1

4.2

63.3 Other revenues

6.3

-

-

.3

1.1

56.8

64.5 Total revenues

438.6

9.3

24.2

20.4

62.5

134.2

689.2 Expenses:



























Loss and loss adjustment expenses

162.3

1.7

-

-

1.7

.8

166.5 Acquisition expenses

95.8

1.4

2.0

-

(.6)

.9

99.5 Cost of sales

-

-

-

-

-

42.4

42.4 Broker commission expenses

-

-

-

-

19.8

-

19.8 General and administrative expenses

56.5

-

1.0

3.6

22.6

53.8

137.5 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

28.4

-

-

-

-

-

28.4 Interest expense

4.3

-

4.5

6.1

2.9

.8

18.6 Total expenses

347.3

3.1

7.5

9.7

46.4

98.7

512.7 Pre-tax income (loss)

$ 91.3

$ 6.2

$ 16.7

$ 10.7

$ 16.1

$ 35.5

$ 176.5

(1) Bamboo's net investment income and net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) are included in other revenues in the consolidated statement of operations.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. QTD SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF PRE-TAX INCOME (LOSS) (CONTINUED) (millions) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Ark/WM Outrigger

HG Global



















Ark

WM Outrigger Re

HG Global

BAM

Kudu

Bamboo

Other

Operations

Total Revenues:































Earned insurance premiums

$ 310.8

$ 7.5

$ 7.5

$ 1.5

$ -

$ 8.0

$ 8.6

$ 343.9 Net investment income (1)

19.3

3.0

5.9

4.5

15.7

0.6

8.4

57.4 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) (1)

20.3

-

(2.0)

(2.3)

54.5

-

8.5

79.0 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from investment in MediaAlpha

-

-

-

-

-

-

(139.2)

(139.2) Interest income (expense) from BAM surplus notes

-

-

6.6

(6.6)

-

-

-

- Commission and fee revenues

-

-

-

-

-

32.7

3.4

36.1 Other revenues

2.4

-

-

.6

-

.7

14.5

18.2 Total revenues

352.8

10.5

18.0

(2.3)

70.2

42.0

(95.8)

395.4 Expenses:































Loss and loss adjustment expenses

176.0

(.3)

-

-

-

4.3

3.9

183.9 Acquisition expenses

65.9

2.3

2.2

-

-

2.9

2.6

75.9 Cost of sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

7.0

7.0 Broker commission expenses

-

-

-

-

-

12.7

-

12.7 General and administrative expenses

42.8

.1

.6

16.6

3.5

15.7

43.2

122.5 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

13.3

-

-

-

-

-

-

13.3 Interest expense

4.7

-

4.1

-

5.4

-

.6

14.8 Total expenses

302.7

2.1

6.9

16.6

8.9

35.6

57.3

430.1 Pre-tax income (loss)

$ 50.1

$ 8.4

$ 11.1

$ (18.9)

$ 61.3

$ 6.4

$ (153.1)

$ (34.7)

(1) Bamboo's net investment income and net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) are included in other revenues in the consolidated statement of operations.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. YTD SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF PRE-TAX INCOME (LOSS) (millions) (Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Ark/WM Outrigger





















Ark

WM Outrigger

Re

HG Global

Kudu

Bamboo

Other

Operations

Total Revenues:



























Earned insurance premiums

$ 703.1

$ 19.1

$ 15.3

$ -

$ 16.5

$ 16.2

$ 770.2 Net investment income (1)

45.4

4.4

12.8

38.7

1.4

18.3

121.0 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) (1)

80.7

(.1)

13.1

44.8

.3

34.6

173.4 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from investment in MediaAlpha

-

-

-

-

-

(6.1)

(6.1) Interest income from BAM surplus notes

-

-

15.0

-

-

-

15.0 Commission and fee revenues

-

-

-

-

103.3

8.1

111.4 Other revenues

8.5

-

.1

.7

2.4

70.4

82.1 Total revenues

837.7

23.4

56.3

84.2

123.9

141.5

1,267.0 Expenses:



























Loss and loss adjustment expenses

375.6

21.9

-

-

12.6

18.2

428.3 Acquisition expenses

179.6

1.1

3.9

-

6.0

6.0

196.6 Cost of sales

-

-

-

-

-

49.9

49.9 Broker commission expenses

-

-

-

-

35.3

-

35.3 General and administrative expenses

92.3

.1

1.6

7.6

42.6

89.3

233.5 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

38.1

-

-

-

-

-

38.1 Interest expense

8.5

-

9.1

12.5

5.0

1.3

36.4 Total expenses

694.1

23.1

14.6

20.1

101.5

164.7

1,018.1 Pre-tax income (loss)

$ 143.6

$ .3

$ 41.7

$ 64.1

$ 22.4

$ (23.2)

$ 248.9

(1) Bamboo's net investment income and net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) are included in other revenues in the consolidated statement of operations.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. YTD SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF PRE-TAX INCOME (LOSS) (CONTINUED) (millions) (Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Ark/WM Outrigger

HG Global



















Ark

WM

Outrigger Re

HG

Global

BAM

Kudu

Bamboo

Other

Operations

Total Revenues:































Earned insurance premiums

$ 603.3

$ 17.8

$ 14.0

$ 2.8

$ -

$ 16.4

$ 8.6

$ 662.9 Net investment income (1)

36.3

5.9

11.3

8.8

32.9

.9

18.3

114.4 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) (1)

30.9

-

(9.3)

(5.1)

48.0

(.1)

30.7

95.1 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) from investment in MediaAlpha

-

-

-

-

-

-

71.5

71.5 Interest income (expense) from BAM surplus notes

-

-

13.2

(13.2)

-

-

-

- Commission and fee revenues

-

-

-

-

-

54.6

7.0

61.6 Other revenues

5.9

-

-

1.1

-

1.3

28.9

37.2 Total revenues

676.4

23.7

29.2

(5.6)

80.9

73.1

165.0

1,042.7 Expenses:































Loss and loss adjustment expenses

355.3

.4

-

-

-

10.1

3.9

369.7 Acquisition expenses

129.6

4.9

4.0

.4

-

6.0

2.6

147.5 Broker commission expenses

-

-

-

-

-

22.0

-

22.0 Cost of sales

-

-

-

-

-

-

14.6

14.6 General and administrative expenses

85.0

.1

1.0

33.5

6.9

27.7

93.5

247.7 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

13.3

-

-

-

-

-

-

13.3 Interest expense

10.1

-

7.6

-

11.0

-

1.3

30.0 Total expenses

593.3

5.4

12.6

33.9

17.9

65.8

115.9

844.8 Pre-tax income (loss)

$ 83.1

$ 18.3

$ 16.6

$ (39.5)

$ 63.0

$ 7.3

$ 49.1

$ 197.9

(1) Bamboo's net investment income and net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) are included in other revenues in the consolidated statement of operations.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA ($ in millions) (Unaudited)

Ark/WM Outrigger

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Ark

WM Outrigger Re

Elimination

Total Insurance premiums:















Gross written premiums

$ 815.2

$ 42.6

$ (42.6)

$ 815.2 Net written premiums

$ 536.0

$ 42.6

$ -

$ 578.6 Net earned premiums

$ 357.1

$ 7.1

$ -

$ 364.2

















Insurance expenses:















Loss and loss adjustment expenses

$ 162.3

$ 1.7

$ -

$ 164.0 Acquisition expenses

95.8

1.4

-

97.2 Other underwriting expenses (1)

46.3

-

-

46.3 Total insurance expenses

$ 304.4

$ 3.1

$ -

$ 307.5

















Insurance ratios:















Loss and loss adjustment expenses

45.4 %

23.9 %

- %

45.0 % Acquisition expenses

26.8

19.8

-

26.7 Other underwriting expenses

13.0

-

-

12.7 Combined Ratio

85.2 %

43.7 %

- %

84.4 %

(1) Included within general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of operations.

Ark/WM Outrigger

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024



Ark

WM Outrigger Re

Elimination

Total Insurance premiums:















Gross written premiums

$ 697.0

$ 38.9

$ (38.9)

$ 697.0 Net written premiums

$ 463.9

$ 38.9

$ -

$ 502.8 Net earned premiums

$ 310.8

$ 7.5

$ -

$ 318.3

















Insurance expenses:















Loss and loss adjustment expenses

$ 176.0

$ (.3)

$ -

$ 175.7 Acquisition expenses

65.9

2.3

-

68.2 Other underwriting expenses (1)

33.1

-

-

33.1 Total insurance expenses

$ 275.0

$ 2.0

$ -

$ 277.0

















Insurance ratios:















Loss and loss adjustment expense

56.6 %

(4.0) %

- %

55.2 % Acquisition expense

21.2

30.7

-

21.4 Other underwriting expense

10.7

-

-

10.4 Combined Ratio

88.5 %

26.7 %

- %

87.0 %

(1) Included within general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of operations.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (CONTINUED) ($ in millions) (Unaudited)

Ark/WM Outrigger

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



Ark

WM Outrigger Re

Elimination

Total Insurance premiums:















Gross written premiums

$ 1,922.8

$ 80.1

$ (80.1)

$ 1,922.8 Net written premiums

$ 1,226.2

$ 80.1

$ -

$ 1,306.3 Net earned premiums

$ 703.1

$ 19.1

$ -

$ 722.2

















Insurance expenses:















Loss and loss adjustment expenses

$ 375.6

$ 21.9

$ -

$ 397.5 Acquisition expenses

179.6

1.1

-

180.7 Other underwriting expenses (1)

74.8

-

-

74.8 Total insurance expenses

$ 630.0

$ 23.0

$ -

$ 653.0

















Insurance ratios:















Loss and loss adjustment expense

53.4 %

114.7 %

- %

55.0 % Acquisition expense

25.5

5.7

-

25.0 Other underwriting expense

10.6

-

-

10.4 Combined Ratio

89.5 %

120.4 %

- %

90.4 %

(1) Included within general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of operations.

Ark/WM Outrigger

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Ark

WM Outrigger Re

Elimination

Total Insurance premiums:















Gross written premiums

$ 1,569.1

$ 73.2

$ (73.2)

$ 1,569.1 Net written premiums

$ 1,027.6

$ 73.2

$ -

$ 1,100.8 Net earned premiums

$ 603.3

$ 17.8

$ -

$ 621.1

















Insurance expenses:















Loss and loss adjustment expenses

$ 355.3

$ .4

$ -

$ 355.7 Acquisition expenses

129.6

4.9

-

134.5 Other underwriting expenses (1)

63.6

-

-

63.6 Total insurance expenses

$ 548.5

$ 5.3

$ -

$ 553.8

















Insurance ratios:















Loss and loss adjustment expense

58.9 %

2.3 %

- %

57.3 % Acquisition expense

21.5

27.5

-

21.7 Other underwriting expense

10.5

-

-

10.2 Combined Ratio

90.9 %

29.8 %

- %

89.2 %

(1) Included within general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statement of operations.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (CONTINUED) ($ in millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, HG Global

2025

2024

2025

2024 Par value assumed:















Par value of primary market policies assumed (1)

$ 840.1

$ 695.4

$ 1,167.1

$ 1,178.0 Par value of secondary market policies assumed (1)

90.4

90.5

190.7

145.9 Total par value of policies assumed

$ 930.5

$ 785.9

$ 1,357.8

$ 1,323.9

















Reinsurance premiums:















Gross written premiums from primary market

$ 16.7

$ 6.8

$ 20.5

$ 13.7 Gross written premiums from secondary market

2.5

4.8

5.4

6.8 Total gross written premiums

19.2

11.6

25.9

20.5 Ceding commission paid

5.8

3.4

7.8

6.0 Total gross written premiums net of ceding commission paid

$ 13.4

$ 8.2

$ 18.1

$ 14.5

















Earned premiums

$ 7.1

$ 7.5

$ 15.3

$ 14.0

















Pricing:















Gross pricing from primary market

199 bps

98 bps

176 bps

116 bps Gross pricing from secondary market

277 bps

530 bps

283 bps

466 bps Total gross pricing

206 bps

148 bps

191 bps

155 bps

















Total pricing net of ceding commission paid

144 bps

104 bps

133 bps

110 bps



















(1) For capital appreciation bonds, par is adjusted to the estimated equivalent par value for current interest paying bonds.

HG Global

As of

June 30, 2025

As of

December 31, 2024

As of

June 30, 2024 Unearned premiums

$ 307.9

$ 297.3

$ 280.4 Deferred acquisition costs

90.4

86.6

81.0 Unearned premiums, net of deferred acquisition costs

$ 217.5

$ 210.7

$ 199.4

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (CONTINUED) ($ in millions) (Unaudited)

Kudu

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2024

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2025

Six Months

Ended June 30,

2024

Six Months

Ended June 30,

2025

Twelve Months

Ended June 30,

2025 Net investment income (1)

$ 15.7

$ 19.3

$ 32.9

$ 38.7

$ 72.5 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses)

54.5

.8

48.0

44.8

48.1 Other revenues

-

.3

-

.7

1.5 Total revenues

70.2

20.4

80.9

84.2

122.1 General and administrative expenses

3.5

3.6

6.9

7.6

16.1 Interest expense

5.4

6.1

11.0

12.5

23.6 Total expenses

8.9

9.7

17.9

20.1

39.7 GAAP pre-tax income (loss)

61.3

10.7

63.0

64.1

82.4 Income tax (expense) benefit

(9.9)

1.0

(9.1)

(10.6)

(18.3) GAAP net income (loss)

51.4

11.7

53.9

53.5

64.1





















Add back:



















Interest expense

5.4

6.1

11.0

12.5

23.6 Income tax expense (benefit)

9.9

(1.0)

9.1

10.6

18.3 Depreciation expense

-

-

-

-

.1 Amortization of other intangible assets

.1

.1

.2

.2

.3 EBITDA

66.8

16.9

74.2

76.8

106.4





















Exclude:



















Net realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses

(54.5)

(.8)

(48.0)

(44.8)

(48.1) Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

-

-

-

-

.3 Transaction expenses

.1

.1

.1

-

1.6 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12.4

$ 16.2

$ 26.3

$ 32.0

$ 60.2





















Adjustment to annualize partial year revenues from participation contracts acquired 5.1 Adjustment to remove partial year revenues from participation contracts sold - Annualized adjusted EBITDA

















$ 65.3





















GAAP net investment income (1)

















$ 72.5 Adjustment to annualize partial year revenues from participation contracts acquired 5.1 Adjustment to remove partial year revenues from participation contracts sold - Annualized revenue

















$ 77.6





















Net equity capital drawn

















$ 481.2 Debt capital drawn

















253.3 Total net capital drawn and invested (2)

















$ 734.5





















GAAP net investment income revenue yield

















9.9 %





















Cash revenue yield

















10.6 %





















Return on equity

















7.8 %

(1) Net investment income includes revenues from participation contracts and income from short-term and other long-term investments. (2) Total net capital drawn represents equity and debt capital drawn and invested less cumulative distributions.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (CONTINUED) (millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, Kudu

2025

2024

2025

2024 Beginning balance of Kudu's participation contracts (1)

$ 1,120.4

$ 884.2

$ 1,008.4

$ 890.5 Contributions to participation contracts

.2

.2

68.2

0.2 Proceeds from participation contracts sold (2)

-

(37.5)

-

(37.5) Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) on participation contracts sold and pending sale (3)

9.1

(3.2)

9.1

(6.3) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) on participation contracts - all other (4)

(8.6)

57.6

35.4

54.4 Ending balance of Kudu's participation contracts (5)

$ 1,121.1

$ 901.3

$ 1,121.1

$ 901.3

(1) As of March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, Kudu's other long-term investments also include $5.8, $5.7, $5.6 and $5.8 related to a private debt instrument. (2) Includes $28.1 of proceeds receivable from participation contracts sold during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. (3) Includes net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) recognized from participation contracts beginning in the quarter a contract is classified as pending sale. (4) Includes net unrealized investment gains (losses) recognized from (i) ongoing participation contracts and (ii) participation contracts prior to classification as pending sale. (5) As of June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, Kudu's other long-term investments also include $6.1 and $5.8 related to a private debt instrument.

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (CONTINUED) (millions) (Unaudited)

Bamboo Three Months

Ended June 30,

2024

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2025

Six Months

Ended June 30,

2024

Six Months

Ended June 30,

2025

Twelve Months

Ended June 30,

2025 Commission and fee revenues $ 32.7

$ 59.1

$ 54.6

$ 103.3

$ 183.3 Earned insurance premiums 8.0

1.6

16.4

16.5

39.5 Other revenues 1.3

1.8

2.1

4.1

7.8 Total revenues 42.0

62.5

73.1

123.9

230.6 Broker commission expenses 12.7

19.8

22.0

35.3

64.6 Loss and loss adjustment expenses 4.3

1.7

10.1

12.6

23.1 Acquisition expenses 2.9

(.6)

6.0

6.0

14.1 General and administrative expenses 15.7

22.6

27.7

42.6

76.0 Interest expense -

2.9

-

5.0

5.0 Total expenses 35.6

46.4

65.8

101.5

182.8 GAAP pre-tax income (loss) 6.4

16.1

7.3

22.4

47.8 Income tax (expense) benefit (2.2)

(3.2)

(1.5)

(7.6)

(13.0) GAAP net income (loss) 4.2

12.9

5.8

14.8

34.8



















Exclude:

















Net (income) loss, Bamboo captive (.4)

(1.1)

-

2.8

1.8 MGA net income (loss) 3.8

11.8

5.8

17.6

36.6



















Add back:

















Interest expense -

2.9

-

5.0

5.0 Income tax expense (benefit) 2.2

3.2

1.5

7.6

13.0 Depreciation expense -

.3

-

.5

.8 Amortization of other intangible assets 4.3

4.0

8.5

8.0

15.9 MGA EBITDA 10.3

22.2

15.8

38.7

71.3



















Exclude:

















Non-cash equity-based compensation expense .3

2.3

.6

3.1

4.1 Software implementation expenses .4

1.0

.9

1.9

2.9 Restructuring expenses .5

.1

.6

1.8

2.0 MGA adjusted EBITDA $ 11.5

$ 25.6

$ 17.9

$ 45.5

$ 80.3

