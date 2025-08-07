Leatt Corporation: Leatt Corp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2025

Global revenues increase 61%; Net income increases 208%
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for MOTO, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.
Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights
- Revenues were $16.18 million, up 61% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
- Gross profit was $6.89 million, up 76% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
- Income from operations was $1.40 million, up 224% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased 27% to $15.73 million.
- Cash flows provided by operations for the first six months was $4.11 million.
- Net income was $1.14 million, up 208% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
- 5.0 Gravity Helmet wins gold award at Eurobike 2025.
- 6.0 HydraDri® Jacket wins award for performance clothing at Eurobike 2025.
Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented, "The second quarter of 2025 was a fantastic quarter for Leatt, with strong revenue growth and profitability. Total global revenues for the second quarter increased by $6.10 million to $16.18 million, a 61% increase over the second quarter of 2024. This was our fourth consecutive quarter of growth and third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth after the post-Covid inventory surplus overhang and resulting industry-wide revenue contraction.
"In the second quarter of 2025, we achieved global double-digit revenue growth in all of our major product categories as we continue to invest in a pipeline of cutting-edge products and innovations to reach a wider rider community. Body armor revenues that include upper body armor, limb protection and footwear increased by 48%, helmet revenues increased by 117%, other product, parts, and accessory sales that include apparel, goggles, and components increased by 65%, and neck brace sales increased by 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.
"Gross profit as a percentage of sales continued to improve, increasing from 39% in the second quarter of 2024 to 43% this quarter, as domestic trading conditions continue to improve despite some tariff uncertainty.
"Consumer direct sales, a channel that remains an encouraging growth engine for us, increased by 35%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Dealer direct MOTO and MTB sales in the U.S. were another highlight, returning to growth with global dealer sales increasing by 45% in the second quarter. Although U.S. MOTO and MTB brick and mortar dealers continue to manage some areas of elevated inventory levels and industry turmoil that is stabilizing, participation and demand for our products remain strong.
"Our liquidity continues to improve. We do expect working capital investments to increase in the coming periods as ordering patterns at the consumer, dealer, and distributor levels continue to show growth patterns, but we are confident that we have sufficient liquidity to fuel this growth.
"For the first six months of 2025, our revenues increased by $10.85 million or 52% to $31.54 million, and net income increased by $4.13 million or 221%, to $2.26 million. Cash increased by $3.36 million, to $15.73 million for the first six months of the year, with cashflows provided by operations of $4.11 million.
"We remain passionate about our future, with a strong portfolio of innovative products in the global market and in the pipeline, and a multi-channel sales organization that is growing and developing."
Financial Summary
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2025 were $16.18 million, up 61%, compared to $10.08 million for the second quarter of 2024.
This increase in worldwide revenues is attributable to a $2.70 million increase in body armor sales, a $1.68 million increase in helmet sales, a $1.60 million increase in other products, part and accessory sales and a $0.11 million increase in neck brace sales.
Gross profit for the second quarter was $6.89 million, up 76%, compared to $3.92 million for the second quarter of 2024.
Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.14 million, or $0.18 per basic and $0.18 per diluted share, up 208%, as compared to a net loss of ($1.06) million, or ($0.17) per basic and ($0.16) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $15.73 million and a current ratio of 7.4:1.
Founder and Research and Development lead, Dr. Christopher Leatt, remarked, "We were honored in June at Eurobike, the world's leading trade fair for cycling and ecomobility, with awards for our ability to consistently develop technical innovations and functional rider protection pieces. Our 5.0 Gravity Helmet won the Gold Award for Technical Highlights, and our 6.0 HydraDri® Jacket won for Performance Clothing."
Business Outlook
Mr. Macdonald added: "Our entire team is energized by the increasingly strong demand for Leatt products around the world, our consistent revenue growth, and the progress that we are making in working our way out of the industry-wide post-COVID contraction.
"The strong revenue growth is being fueled by international sell-through and re-stocking dynamics and domestic sales outreach programs that are gaining momentum, as we continue to invest in our team selling capabilities and brand. We expect this trend to continue as re-ordering patterns continue to improve and filter through to our revenues.
"Although there are still some challenging geo-political and economic headwinds globally, particularly in the U.S., where tariffs could impact inflation, uncertainty, and demand, inventory continues to be digested, our domestic sales outreach and capabilities are gaining traction, and participation remains strong. We continue to manage our costs of sales actively and are working closely with suppliers and customers to mitigate tariff risks and costs as possible.
"We believe strongly that our strategy of investing in talent, innovative product development, and in the development of Leatt as a global consumer-facing brand that appeals to a wide community of riders around the world, will continue to fuel growth moving forward.
"We remain confident that we are well-positioned for future growth and sustained shareholder value."
About Leatt Corp
Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles.
For more information, visit www.leatt.com.
[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
ASSETS
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Unaudited
Audited
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 15,726,188
$ 12,368,100
Accounts receivable, net
8,263,662
6,409,610
Inventory, net
12,896,024
17,988,737
Payments in advance
1,077,477
870,920
Income tax receivable
495,168
526,498
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,419,859
3,003,173
Total current assets
41,878,378
41,167,038
Property and equipment, net
3,751,778
4,000,225
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
454,217
552,970
Accounts receivable, net
-
56,391
Deferred tax asset, net
675,000
675,000
Other Assets
Deposits
44,226
37,322
Total Assets
$ 46,803,599
$ 46,488,946
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 4,408,857
$ 6,906,939
Notes payable, current
12,386
28,722
Operating lease liabilities, current
300,309
251,946
Income tax payable
772,741
-
Short term loan, net of finance charges
185,330
733,794
Total current liabilities
5,679,623
7,921,401
Notes payable, net of current portion
-
1,804
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
153,908
301,024
Total liabilities
5,833,531
8,224,229
Commitments and contingencies
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares
authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding
3,000
3,000
Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares
authorized, 6,217,550 and 6,217,550 shares issued
and outstanding
130,555
130,555
Additional paid - in capital
11,231,333
10,988,316
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,249,859)
(1,452,335)
Retained earnings
30,855,039
28,595,181
Total stockholders' equity
40,970,068
38,264,717
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 46,803,599
$ 46,488,946
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues
$ 16,176,339
$ 10,078,695
$ 31,544,203
$ 20,693,165
Cost of Revenues
9,287,146
6,157,282
17,933,997
12,763,419
Gross Profit
6,889,193
3,921,413
13,610,206
7,929,746
Product Royalty Income
48,306
92,780
133,604
132,083
Operating Expenses
Salaries and wages
1,846,237
1,608,372
3,703,617
3,176,643
Commissions and consulting expenses
187,434
165,601
345,156
289,817
Professional fees
155,345
120,617
515,396
419,588
Advertising and marketing
1,152,207
1,183,282
2,044,264
2,075,699
Office lease and expenses
176,120
163,190
345,296
314,744
Research and development costs
616,795
628,793
1,281,285
1,184,571
Bad debt expense (recovery)
(31,155)
314
(94,659)
10,278
General and administrative expenses
1,101,992
977,160
2,114,641
1,920,048
Depreciation
332,606
297,250
659,614
591,384
Total operating expenses
5,537,581
5,144,579
10,914,610
9,982,772
Income (Loss) from Operations
1,399,918
(1,130,386)
2,829,200
(1,920,943)
Other Income
Interest and other income, net
117,737
98,016
199,884
73,533
Total other Income
117,737
98,016
199,884
73,533
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
1,517,655
(1,032,370)
3,029,084
(1,847,410)
Income Taxes
378,921
24,993
769,226
26,632
Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders
$ 1,138,734
$ (1,057,363)
$ 2,259,858
$ (1,874,042)
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share
Basic
$ 0.18
$ (0.17)
$ 0.36
$ (0.30)
Diluted
$ 0.18
$ (0.16)
$ 0.35
$ (0.29)
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
6,217,550
6,215,440
6,217,550
6,215,440
Diluted
6,475,942
6,490,828
6,475,942
6,490,828
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Net Income (Loss)
$ 1,138,734
$ (1,057,363)
$ 2,259,858
$ (1,874,042)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of $0 deferred income
taxes in 2025 and 2024
Foreign currency translation
136,096
160,564
202,476
23,012
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$ 1,274,830
$ (896,799)
$ 2,462,334
$ (1,851,030)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
LEATT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ 2,259,858
$ (1,874,042)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation
659,614
591,384
Stock-based compensation
243,017
3,752
Bad debts reserve
(100,091)
1,559
Inventory reserve
40,203
(28,390)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(18,943)
-
(Increase) decrease in:
Accounts receivable
(1,753,961)
1,235,162
Inventory
5,052,510
5,681,721
Payments in advance
(206,557)
(503,679)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(416,686)
(294,959)
Income tax receivable
31,330
101,993
Long-term accounts receivable
56,391
65,564
Deposits
(6,904)
(1,317)
Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(2,498,082)
(1,984,795)
Income tax payable
772,741
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
4,114,440
2,993,953
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(349,011)
(239,094)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
19,250
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(329,761)
(239,094)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of notes payable to bank
(18,140)
(55,890)
Repayment of short-term loan, net
(548,464)
(735,363)
Net cash used in financing activities
(566,604)
(791,253)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
140,013
18,922
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
3,358,088
1,982,528
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
12,368,100
11,347,420
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 15,726,188
$ 13,329,948
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
$ 30,206
$ 42,210
Cash paid for income taxes
$ -
$ 26,633
Other noncash investing and financing activities
Common stock issued for services
$ 243,017
$ 3,752
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
