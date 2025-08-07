Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC: Oncor Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) today reported net income of $259 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $251 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net income of $8 million was driven by overall higher revenues primarily attributable to updated interim rates to reflect increases in invested capital, an increase in other regulated revenues recognized related to Oncor's system resiliency plan (SRP) and the unified tracker mechanism (UTM) established by Texas House Bill 5247, and customer growth, partially offset by higher interest expense and depreciation expense associated with increases in invested capital, and higher operation and maintenance expense. Financial and operational results are provided in Tables A, B, C, D, and E below.
"As we move through the peak summer season, our team remains steadfast in its commitment to safely delivering reliable power to the more than 13 million Texans we serve," said Oncor CEO Allen Nye. "We work year-round to strengthen and modernize our system to meet the growing demands across our expanding service territory. This past quarter, Oncor filed a rate case to recover historical storm-related costs, support the recruitment, training, and safety of our large and active workforce, and secure materials and equipment at an unprecedented scale. A constructive outcome, combined with supportive legislation passed during the 89th Texas Legislature, will enhance our financial strength and position Oncor to raise the capital necessary to serve our customers and the State during this period of exceptional growth in Texas."
Oncor also reported net income of $440 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $476 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in net income of $36 million was driven by higher interest expense and depreciation expense associated with increases in invested capital and higher operation and maintenance expense, partially offset by overall higher revenues primarily attributable to updated interim rates to reflect increases in invested capital, customer growth, an increase in other regulated revenues recognized related to the SRP and the establishment of the UTM, and higher customer consumption primarily attributable to weather.
Operational Highlights
During the second quarter, Oncor continued work on its company record $7.1 billion annual capital expenditure plan for 2025. Key operational updates during the second quarter included implementation of important components of Oncor's SRP, such as, enhanced wildfire risk modeling, completion of approximately 2,000 miles of resiliency assessments (primarily in wildfire mitigation zones), and the acquisition of approximately 20,000 miles of LiDAR data and 2,800 miles of drone imagery.
Additionally, Oncor's team has been hard at work on planning and other pre-construction work related to the 765 kV Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) Strategic Transmission Expansion Plan (STEP), including Oncor's import lines in the Permian Basin Reliability Plan (PBRP), and submitting the remainder of the 765 kV Eastern portion of STEP to the ERCOT Regional Planning Group in conjunction with other utilities. The joint filings for the Eastern portion of STEP outline approximately $10 billion of projects. The joint filings did not address the remaining lower voltage transmission system upgrades and new transmission facilities needed, which ERCOT estimates will have a cost of $8 - $10 billion. Oncor anticipates it will be responsible for building a significant amount of the total Eastern portion of STEP. During the quarter Oncor filed four new Certificates of Convenience and Necessity (CCNs) for needed transmission projects building on the seven CCNs filed in the first quarter of 2025. Four previously filed projects also received regulatory approvals in the second quarter, clearing the way for new substations and line upgrades to proceed.
In the second quarter of 2025, Oncor built, rebuilt, or upgraded approximately 590 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and increased premises by nearly 20,000, reflecting ongoing population and business growth in Texas. Active transmission point-of-interconnection (POI) requests continued to rise in the second quarter, remaining well above year-ago levels. As of June 30, 2025, Oncor's active large commercial and industrial (LC&I) interconnection queue was approximately 38% higher than at the same time last year. As of June 30, 2025, Oncor's active LC&I interconnection queue had 552 requests, which includes approximately 186 gigawatts from data centers and over 19 gigawatts of load from diverse industrial sectors demonstrating broad-based industrial growth within Oncor's service territory. Of the 570 active generation POI requests in queue at June 30, 2025, approximately 49% were storage, 40% were solar, 7% were wind, and 4% were gas.
Oncor is currently in the process of updating its annual capital plan, including assessing the impact of accelerated timelines for critical transmission infrastructure and system upgrades. The company previously announced a $36.1 billion capital plan for the 2025-2029 period and now anticipates that incremental capital expenditures over that timeframe could exceed $12 billion, particularly in the later years of the plan.
Oncor expects to present an initial view of its new five-year capital plan for 2026-2030 to its Board of Directors in October, with a public announcement of the final updated plan anticipated in the first quarter of 2026.
Legislative Outcomes
The Texas Legislature concluded its regular session on June 2, 2025, with several key legislative outcomes that Oncor believes will positively impact the company and its customers. In particular, Oncor believes Texas House Bill 5247 provides benefits to many of its stakeholders. This bill allows qualifying electric utilities such as Oncor to record costs to a regulatory asset arising from eligible capital investment and apply for interim rate adjustments through an annual UTM filing. The UTM is expected to benefit residential customers by ensuring that new large load customers coming to the Oncor system have costs allocated to them appropriately. The UTM also provides deadlines for the timely completion of PBRP and, by combining six annual filings into one as well as extending the deadline for review by the Public Utility of Commission of Texas (PUCT), should reduce the workload for the PUCT.
Oncor plans to make its first UTM filing in the first half of 2026, after the completion of its rate case. In the meantime, Oncor has begun recognizing revenues associated with qualifying investments for eligible transmission and distribution infrastructure placed in service after December 31, 2024.
The Texas Legislature also passed several new laws and approved significant funding to reduce the risks of wildfires and better prepare the state and local governments to rapidly respond to a wildfire, including a requirement in Texas House Bill 145 that utilities file a wildfire mitigation plan with the PUCT. The PUCT has initiated a rule-making to implement Texas House Bill 145, and Oncor plans to submit its wildfire mitigation plan for approval upon the completion of the PUCT's rule-making.
Regulatory Update
On June 26, 2025, Oncor filed a comprehensive base rate review request with the PUCT and the 210 cities in its service territory that have retained original jurisdiction over rates to adjust electric delivery rates (PUCT Docket No. 58306). The primary drivers of the rate increase requested in the filing are increased storm restoration expenses, rising material and labor costs, higher insurance premiums, and other inflationary pressures experienced by Oncor since 2021, the historical test year of its last rate review, as well as modifications to support Oncor's ongoing capital investment program and maintain reliable service amid rapid customer and infrastructure growth. Oncor expects a regulatory decision in the first quarter of 2026. On July 8, 2025, Oncor filed a request for a partial interim adjustment of rates to begin to recover some of the increased costs while the case is pending, subject to refund or surcharge to the extent the interim rates differ from the final rates approved by the PUCT.
Liquidity and Credit Update
As of August 6, 2025, Oncor's available liquidity totaled approximately $3.9 billion, consisting of cash on hand and available borrowing capacity under its credit facilities, commercial paper programs, and accounts receivable facility. Oncor anticipates these resources, combined with projected cash flows from operations and future financing activities, will be sufficient to meet capital expenditures, maturities of long-term debt, and other operational needs for at least the next twelve months.
On July 29, 2025, S&P Global Ratings (S&P) downgraded Oncor's issuer credit rating from "A" to "A-," citing elevated wildfire risk as a result of changing climate conditions and the absence of liability caps or affirmative legal defenses in Texas. S&P also revised Oncor's outlook from "negative" to "stable." In its press release, S&P noted that it expects Oncor's financial measures to benefit from ratemaking changes implemented under Texas House Bill 5247. S&P also noted that its base case assumes that Oncor receives a constructive rate case order.
About Oncor
Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity transmission and distribution business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest transmission and distribution system in Texas, delivering electricity to more than 4 million homes and businesses and operating more than 144,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
Table A - Condensed Statements of Consolidated Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(U.S. dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
$
1,654
$
1,492
$
3,202
$
2,950
Operating expenses:
Wholesale transmission service
367
351
720
702
Operation and maintenance
368
295
738
594
Depreciation and amortization
290
261
577
518
Provision in lieu of income taxes
55
53
94
100
Taxes other than amounts related to income taxes
142
136
289
280
Total operating expenses
1,222
1,096
2,418
2,194
Operating income
432
396
784
756
Other (income) and deductions - net
(19)
(16)
(32)
(30)
Non-operating benefit in lieu of income taxes
-
-
(1)
(1)
Interest expense and related charges
192
161
377
311
Net income
$
259
$
251
$
440
$
476
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
Table B - Condensed Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
(U.S. dollars in millions)
Cash flows - operating activities:
Net income
$
440
$
476
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization, including regulatory amortization
659
602
Provision in lieu of deferred income taxes - net
77
57
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(48)
(202)
Inventories
(79)
(28)
Accounts payable - trade
24
162
Regulatory assets - recoverable SRP
(70)
-
Regulatory assets - recoverable UTM
(19)
-
Regulatory under/over recoveries - net
6
(51)
Regulatory assets - self-insurance reserve
(146)
(236)
Customer deposits
33
25
Pension and OPEB plans
(132)
(7)
Other - assets
(102)
(150)
Other - liabilities
(49)
(10)
Cash provided by operating activities
594
638
Cash flows - financing activities:
Issuances of senior secured notes
3,105
1,442
Repayments of senior secured notes
(350)
(500)
Borrowings under AR Facility
510
540
Repayments under AR Facility
(510)
(400)
Borrowings under $500M Credit Facility
-
500
Payment for senior secured notes extinguishment
(441)
-
Net change in short-term borrowings
(594)
(282)
Capital contributions from members
1,210
480
Distributions to members
(354)
(251)
Debt premium, discount, financing and reacquisition costs - net
(38)
(15)
Cash provided by financing activities
2,538
1,514
Cash flows - investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(2,821)
(2,196)
Sales tax audit settlement refund
-
56
Other - net
22
20
Cash used in investing activities
(2,799)
(2,120)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
333
32
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning balance
262
151
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - ending balance
$
595
$
183
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
Table C - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
At June 30,
At December 31,
2025
2024
(U.S. dollars in millions)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
340
$
36
Restricted cash, current
11
20
Accounts receivable - net
1,026
970
Amounts receivable from members related to income taxes
30
30
Materials and supplies inventories - at average cost
541
462
Prepayments and other current assets
165
124
Total current assets
2,113
1,642
Restricted cash, noncurrent
244
206
Investments and other property
185
183
Property, plant and equipment - net
34,171
31,769
Goodwill
4,740
4,740
Regulatory assets
1,817
1,671
Right-of-use operating lease assets
231
209
Other noncurrent assets
77
31
Total assets
$
43,578
$
40,451
LIABILITIES AND MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$
-
$
594
Accounts payable - trade
966
770
Amounts payable to members related to income taxes
17
29
Accrued taxes other than amounts related to income
171
274
Accrued interest
173
149
Operating lease and other current liabilities
328
367
Total current liabilities
1,655
2,183
Long-term debt, noncurrent
17,605
15,234
Liability in lieu of deferred income taxes
2,658
2,552
Regulatory liabilities
2,960
2,973
Employee benefit plan obligations
1,235
1,384
Operating lease obligations
211
193
Other noncurrent obligations
376
302
Total liabilities
26,700
24,821
Commitments and contingencies
Membership interests:
Capital account - number of units outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December
17,110
15,814
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(232)
(184)
Total membership interests
16,878
15,630
Total liabilities and membership interests
$
43,578
$
40,451
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
Table D - Operating Statistics
Mixed Measures
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
%
2025
2024
Change
Reliability statistics (a):
System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) (non-storm)
79.4
70.4
12.8
System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) (non-storm)
1.1
1.0
10.0
Customer Average Interruption Duration Index (CAIDI) (non-storm)
70.9
72.6
(2.3)
Electricity points of delivery (end of period and in thousands):
Electricity distribution points of delivery (based on number of active meters)
4,084
4,008
1.9
Three Months Ended
Increase
Six Months Ended
Increase
2025
2024
(Decrease)
2025
2024
(Decrease)
Residential system weighted weather data (b):
Cooling degree days
570
652
(82)
598
677
(79)
Heating degree days
17
6
11
589
459
130
Three Months Ended
%
Six Months Ended
%
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Operating statistics:
Electric energy volumes (gigawatt-hours)
Residential
11,280
11,432
(1.3)
22,533
21,896
2.9
Commercial, industrial, small business and
30,946
28,911
7.0
58,699
55,760
5.3
Total electric energy volumes
42,226
40,343
4.7
81,232
77,656
4.6
(a)
SAIDI is the average number of minutes electric service is interrupted per consumer in a twelve-month period. SAIFI is the average number of electric service interruptions per consumer in a twelve-month period. CAIDI is the average duration in minutes per electric service interruption in a twelve-month period. In each case, our non-storm reliability performance reflects electric service interruptions of one minute or more per customer. Each of these results excludes outages during significant storm events.
(b)
Degree days are measures of how warm or cold it is throughout our service territory. A degree day compares the average of the hourly outdoor temperatures during each day to a 65° Fahrenheit standard temperature. The more extreme the outside temperature, the higher the number of degree days. A high number of degree days generally results in higher levels of energy use for space cooling or heating.
Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC
Table E - Operating Revenues
Three Months Ended
$
Six Months Ended
$
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
(U.S. dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
Revenues contributing to earnings:
Revenues from contracts with customers
Distribution base revenues
Residential (a)
$
387
$
358
$
29
$
762
$
687
$
75
Large commercial & industrial (b)
335
312
23
667
617
50
Other (c)
32
30
2
62
60
2
Total distribution base revenues (d)
754
700
54
1,491
1,364
127
Transmission base revenues (TCOS revenues)
Billed to third-party wholesale customers
280
263
17
533
525
8
Billed to REPs serving Oncor distribution
155
144
11
295
287
8
Total TCOS revenues
435
407
28
828
812
16
Other miscellaneous revenues
25
22
3
48
46
2
Total revenues from contracts with customers
1,214
1,129
85
2,367
2,222
145
Other regulated revenues
SRP revenues
43
-
43
70
-
70
UTM revenues (e)
19
-
19
19
-
19
Total other regulated revenues
62
-
62
89
-
89
Total revenues contributing to earnings
1,276
1,129
147
2,456
2,222
234
Revenues collected for pass-through
TCRF - third-party wholesale transmission
367
351
16
720
702
18
EECRF and other revenues
11
12
(1)
26
26
-
Total revenues collected for pass-through
378
363
15
746
728
18
Total operating revenues
$
1,654
$
1,492
$
162
$
3,202
$
2,950
$
252
(a)
Distribution base revenues from residential customers are generally based on actual monthly consumption (kWh). On a weather-normalized basis, distribution base revenues from residential customers increased 11.8% in the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 and increased 8.8% in the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.
(b)
Depending on size and annual load factor, distribution base revenues from large commercial & industrial customers are generally based either on actual monthly demand (kilowatts) or the greater of actual monthly demand (kilowatts) or 80% of peak monthly demand during the prior 11 months.
(c)
Includes distribution base revenues from small business customers whose billing is generally based on actual monthly consumption (kWh), lighting sites and other miscellaneous distribution base revenues.
(d)
The 7.7% increase in distribution base revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 (9.6% increase on a weather-normalized basis) primarily due to incremental interim distribution cost recovery factor (DCRF) rates to reflect increases in invested capital and customer growth; partially offset by lower customer consumption, primarily attributable to milder weather. The 9.3% increase in distribution base revenues in the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024 (8.2% increase on a weather-normalized basis) primarily reflects updated interim DCRF rates, increase in customer growth, and increase due to higher customer consumption, primarily attributable to weather.
(e)
Includes revenues recognized in the second quarter of 2025, which were recognized for recoverable UTM eligible transmission and distribution capital investments put into service during the period from January 1, 2025 through June 30, 2025, including depreciation expenses, carrying costs on unrecovered balances and related taxes.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Oncor within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that are included in this news release, as well as statements made in presentations, in response to questions or otherwise, that address activities, events or developments that Oncor expects or anticipates to occur in the future, including such matters as projections, capital allocation, future capital expenditures, business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, future acquisitions or dispositions, development or operation of facilities, market and industry developments and the growth of Oncor's business and operations (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "intends," "plans," "will likely result," "expects," "is expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "forecast," "should," "projection," "target," "goal," "objective" and "outlook"), are forward-looking statements. Although Oncor believes that in making any such forward-looking statement its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any such forward-looking statement involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Factors that could cause Oncor's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: legislation, governmental policies and orders, and regulatory actions; legal and administrative proceedings and settlements, including the exercise of equitable powers by courts; weather conditions and other natural phenomena, including severe weather events, natural disasters or wildfires; cyber-attacks on Oncor or Oncor's third-party vendors; changes in expected ERCOT and service territory growth; changes in, or cancellations of, anticipated projects, including customer requested interconnection projects; physical attacks on Oncor's system, acts of sabotage, wars, terrorist activities, wildfires, fires, explosions, natural disasters, hazards customary to the industry, or other emergency events; Oncor's ability to obtain adequate insurance on reasonable terms and the possibility that it may not have adequate insurance to cover all losses incurred by Oncor or third-party liabilities; adverse actions by credit rating agencies; health epidemics and pandemics, including their impact on Oncor's business and the economy in general; interrupted or degraded service on key technology platforms, facilities failures, or equipment interruptions; economic conditions, including the impact of a recessionary environment, inflation, foreign policy, and global trade restrictions; supply chain disruptions, including as a result of tariffs, global trade disruptions, competition for goods and services, and service provider availability; unanticipated changes in electricity demand in ERCOT or Oncor's service territory; ERCOT grid needs and ERCOT market conditions, including insufficient electricity generation within the ERCOT market or disruptions at power generation facilities that supply power within the ERCOT market; changes in business strategy, development plans or vendor relationships; changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, or rates of inflation; significant changes in operating expenses, liquidity needs and/or capital expenditures; inability of various counterparties to meet their financial and other obligations to Oncor, including failure of counterparties to timely perform under agreements; general industry and ERCOT trends; significant decreases in demand or consumption of electricity delivered by Oncor, including as a result of increased consumer use of third-party distributed energy resources or other technologies; changes in technology used by and services offered by Oncor; changes in employee and contractor labor availability and cost; significant changes in Oncor's relationship with its employees, and the potential adverse effects if labor disputes or grievances were to occur; changes in assumptions used to estimate costs of providing employee benefits, including pension and other postretirement employee benefits, and future funding requirements related thereto; significant changes in accounting policies or critical accounting estimates material to Oncor; commercial bank and financial market conditions, macroeconomic conditions, access to capital, the cost of such capital, and the results of financing and refinancing efforts, including availability of funds and the potential impact of any disruptions in U.S. or foreign capital and credit markets; financial market volatility and the impact of volatile financial markets on investments, including investments held by Oncor's pension and other postretirement employee benefit plans; circumstances which may contribute to future impairment of goodwill, intangible or other long-lived assets; Oncor's adoption and deployment of artificial intelligence; financial and other restrictions under Oncor's debt agreements; Oncor's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to make interest payments on its debt instruments; and Oncor's ability to effectively execute its operational and financing strategy.
Further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is contained in filings made by Oncor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, Oncor makes reference to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly reports. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as may be required by law, Oncor undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Oncor to predict all of them; nor can it assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. As such, you should not unduly rely on such forward-looking statements.
None of the website references in this press release are active hyperlinks, and the information contained on, or that can be accessed through, any such website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of this document.
