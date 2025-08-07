Anzeige
WKN: A3D7JA | ISIN: US85512G1067 | Ticker-Symbol: H7C
Frankfurt
07.08.25 | 08:06
6,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAR HOLDINGS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAR HOLDINGS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1506,45015:21
07.08.2025 14:04 Uhr
Star Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Holdings (NASDAQ: STHO) announced today that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter was ($39.3 million) and earnings (loss) per share was ($2.95). These results reflect a non-cash adjustment of ($42.7 million) which decreased earnings per share by $3.21 with respect to our investment in approximately 13.5 million shares of SAFE based on a mark-to-market at quarter end.

During the second quarter, the Company recorded $26.6 million of land revenues, which was primarily comprised of revenues from the sale of 72 lots at Magnolia Green for $11.7 million and a land parcel in Asbury Park for $14.2 million.

Further details regarding the Company's results of operations, assets and activities are available in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 which is available for download at the Company's website www.starholdingsco.com or at the Securities and Exchange Commission website www.sec.gov.

Star Holdings' (NASDAQ: STHO) portfolio is comprised primarily of interests in the Asbury Park Waterfront, the Magnolia Green residential development projects and other commercial real estate properties and loans that are for sale or otherwise plan to be monetized. Star Holdings also owns shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE). Star Holdings expects to focus on realizing value for shareholders from its portfolio primarily by maximizing cash flows through active asset management and asset sales. Additional information on Star Holdings is available on its website at www.starholdingsco.com.

Company Contact:
Pearse Hoffmann
Senior Vice President
Head of Corporate Finance
T 212.930.9400
E [email protected]

SOURCE Star Holdings

© 2025 PR Newswire
