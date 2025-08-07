Wi-Charge Adds CMO and VP of People to Executive Team Following Series C Funding

Strategic Hires Underscore Momentum as Company Expands Global Commercialization of Long-Range Wireless Power

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Charge , the global leader in long-range wireless power, today announced two key leadership appointments that mark a new phase of growth and global expansion for the company. Renette Youssef has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, and Viki Lindenfeld has been named Vice President of People, signaling Wi-Charge's shift from R&D to global commercialization following its recent Series C funding round.

"These appointments reinforce our commitment to scale smartly and build for the long-term," said Ori Mor, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Wi-Charge. "Renette and Viki bring decades of leadership across high-growth tech and consumer companies, and they share our vision for a world powered wirelessly. Together, they'll help us build a magnetic brand, a values-driven culture, and an operating foundation strong enough to lead an entirely new category."

Renette Youssef, Chief Marketing Officer

Youssef joins Wi-Charge after serving as CMO at additive manufacturing leader Velo3D, where she led the company's marketing efforts through a period of rapid growth, helping scale revenue from $19 million to over $80 million. She has also held senior marketing roles at CrowdFlower, Clever, Tradeshift, and Livebookings, where she developed a reputation for launching category-defining narratives and leading high-performing global teams.

"This role feels like coming full circle, combining my passion for disruptive tech with the opportunity to shape something transformational," said Youssef. "Wi-Charge is redefining the future of energy, and I'm excited to uncover market insights and drive product scale as wireless power goes global."

At Wi-Charge, she will oversee global marketing, product storytelling, go-to-market strategy, and communications as the company expands adoption across commercial industries, including consumer electronics, mobile, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and smart building infrastructure.

Viki Lindenfeld, Vice President of People

Lindenfeld brings nearly 20 years of experience leading HR functions at some of Israel's most respected technology companies. Most recently, she served as Director of HRBP and Head of Talent Acquisition at Vayyar Imaging, where she scaled operations, led culture development initiatives, and guided leadership development across the company. She has also held senior HR roles at Intel and Micron Technology.

"Wi-Charge is uncovering critical market needs redefining industries, and that demands an equally ambitious culture," said Lindenfeld. "I'm excited to help shape a company where bold ideas, diverse voices, and purposeful execution thrive."

In her new role, Lindenfeld will lead global people operations, talent strategy, and culture as Wi-Charge continues to grow across technical and commercial teams.

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is the leading company in long-range wireless power to consumer and commercial devices, designed to enable automatic charging of smart mobile devices, smart building, IOTs, smart home, digital signage, and a wide range of other electronics. Our patented infrared wireless power technology safely and efficiently delivers several watts of power over room-sized distances, freeing end-users from the need for batteries and power cords. By providing product designers with scalable, efficient wireless power, Wi-Charge is shaping the future of smart devices, particularly retail and digital signage. For more information, visit www.wi-charge.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

