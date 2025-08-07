Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited: Zapp EV Secures Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

LONDON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (OTCQB: ZAPPF) ("Zapp EV" or the "Company"), owner of "Zapp", the British electric vehicle brand on a mission to electrify personal urban mobility, today announced its ordinary shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the existing ticker symbol ZAPPF when U.S. markets open on August 7, 2025.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is for early-stage companies that meet higher reporting standards, which includes maintaining current reporting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and completing an annual management certification. The OTCQB Venture Market offers enhanced transparency, improved liquidity, and increased visibility for investors, representing a significant upgrade from the Pink Limited Market where the Company's ordinary shares previously traded.

David McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Zapp EV, said: "Securing this uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market demonstrates our resolve to meet higher standards, both in the quality of our products and the improved visibility and accessibility this will provide for our shareholders. We are rebuilding trust with a broader investor base as we re-establish our supply chain to build and sell i300s, and while we evaluate future product lines in high-growth two-wheeler segments."

About Zapp EV

Zapp EV (OTCQB: ZAPPF) is on a mission to electrify personal urban mobility. Our two-wheelers blend modern design with optimised performance, and a British edge. The debut model, i300, delivers big-bike attitude in a sleek step-through form, with removable batteries that can be charged from standard electrical outlets. Order directly at www.zappev.com or through our growing retailer network for an experience that is simple and unapologetically Zapp. Zapp is a registered trademark of Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited in the United Kingdom and other countries.

