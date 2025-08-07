P10, Inc.: P10 Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results

Record Organic Fundraising and Deployments of over $1.9 Billion in Gross New Fee-Paying AUM

Fee-Paying AUM grew 21% year over year

Closed acquisition of Qualitas Funds, Bringing Platform-Wide Fee-Paying AUM to $28.9 Billion

DALLAS, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX) (the "Company"), a leading private markets solutions provider, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $72.7 million, a 2% increase year over year.

Fee-Related Revenue: $72.7 million, a 6% increase year over year.

Fee-Paying Assets Under Management: $28.9 billion, a 21% increase year over year.

GAAP Net Income: $4.2 million compared to $7.4 million in the prior year.

Fee-Related Earnings: $35.4 million, a 5% increase year over year.

Adjusted Net Income: $26.7 million compared to $28.8 million in the prior year.

Fully Diluted GAAP EPS: $0.03 compared to $0.06 in the prior year.

Fully Diluted ANI per share: $0.23 compared to $0.24 in the prior year.

A presentation of the quarterly financials may be accessed here and is available on the Company's website.

"P10 executed across our strategic initiatives, including capital formation, global expansion, and cross-platform collaboration in the second quarter," said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategies raised and deployed $1.9 billion in organic gross fee-paying assets. When combined with the $1 billion in fee-paying AUM from the Qualitas Funds transaction and moderate FX tailwinds, our gross fee-paying AUM increased by nearly $3 billion in the quarter. Our momentum is powered by our focus on the middle and lower-middle market, where we see long-term structural advantages that will drive demand for our leading access-constrained solutions."

Stock Repurchase Program

In the second quarter, the Company repurchased 2,501,083 shares at an average price of $10.49 per share. The repurchase activity left approximately $2.3 million available under the share repurchase authorization at the end of the second quarter. The P10 Board of Directors authorized an additional $25 million for the repurchase plan.

Declaration of Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share on Class A and Class B common stock, payable on September 19, 2025, to the holders of record as of the close of business on August 29, 2025.

About P10

P10 (NYSE: PX) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10's products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.p10alts.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by P10

The non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release (including, without limitation, Fee-Related Revenue ("FRR"), Fee-Related Earnings ("FRE"), Fee-Related Earnings Margin, Adjusted Net Income ("ANI"), Fully Diluted ANI per share and fee-paying assets under management) are not GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance or liquidity and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as measures of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included later in this press release.

Key Financial & Operating Metrics

Fee-paying assets under management reflect the assets from which we earn management and advisory fees. Our vehicles typically earn management and advisory fees based on committed capital, and in certain cases, net invested capital, depending on the fee terms. Management and advisory fees based on committed capital are not affected by market appreciation or depreciation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended % Change June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Q2'25 vs Q2'24 YTD'25 vs YTD'24 GAAP Net Income $4,200 $7,390 $8,896 $12,633 -43% -30% Adjustments: Depreciation & amortization 6,766 7,075 12,570 14,157 -4% -11% Interest expense, net 6,799 6,115 13,216 11,891 11% 11% Income tax expense 1,380 3,718 1,645 5,476 -63% -70% Non-recurring expenses 11,184 884 14,644 1,575 1165% 830% Non-cash stock based compensation 6,680 5,771 12,536 11,716 16% 7% Non-cash stock based compensation - acquisitions 4,376 904 5,085 1,675 384% 204% Earn out related compensation (6,007 ) 3,558 (2,488 ) 7,117 N/A N/A Non-Fee Related Income - (1,850 ) (39 ) (1,934 ) -100% -98% Fee-Related Earnings $35,378 $33,565 $66,065 $64,306 5% 3% Plus: Non-Fee Related Income $- $1,850 $39 $1,934 -100% -98% Less: Strategic alliance noncontrolling interests expense (663 ) - (663 ) - N/A N/A Cash interest expense (6,241 ) (5,636 ) (12,937 ) (11,042 ) 11% 17% Cash income taxes, net of taxes related to acquisitions (1,743 ) (1,029 ) (2,314 ) (1,049 ) 69% 121% Adjusted Net Income $26,731 $28,750 $50,190 $54,149 -7% -7% Fully Diluted ANI per Share Shares outstanding 110,994 112,359 110,951 113,744 -1% -2% Fully Diluted Shares outstanding 118,722 120,098 118,935 121,469 -1% -2% ANI per share $0.24 $0.26 $0.45 $0.48 -6% -5% Fully Diluted ANI per share(1) $0.23 $0.24 $0.42 $0.45 -6% -5% Fee-Related Revenue Total Revenues $72,704 $71,076 $140,371 $137,191 2% 2% Adjustments: Non-Fee Related Revenue - (2,767 ) (39 ) (3,875 ) -100% -99% Fee-Related Revenue $72,704 $68,309 $140,332 $133,316 6% 5% Fee-Related Earnings Margin Fee-Related Revenue $72,704 $68,309 $140,332 $133,316 6% 5% Fee-Related Earnings $35,378 $33,565 $66,065 $64,306 5% 3% Fee-Related Earnings Margin 49% 49% 47% 48% N/A N/A

(1) Fully Diluted ANI EPS calculations include the total of all shares of common stock, stock options under the treasury stock method, restricted stock awards, and the redeemable non-controlling interests of P10 Intermediate converted to Class A stock as of each period presented.

Notes to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Above is a calculation of our unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. These are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be construed as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which are reconciled in the table above. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. Other companies may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.

We use Adjusted Net Income, or ANI, Fee-Related Revenue, Fee-Related Earnings and Fee-Related Earnings Margin to provide additional measures of profitability. We use the measures to assess our performance relative to our intended strategies, expected patterns of profitability, and budgets, and use the results of that assessment to adjust our future activities to the extent we deem necessary. ANI reflects an estimate of our cash flows generated by our core operations. ANI is calculated as Fee-Related Earnings, plus Non-Fee Related Income, less strategic alliance noncontrolling interests expense, less actual cash paid for interest and federal and state income taxes.

In order to compute Fee-Related Earnings, we adjust our GAAP Net Income for certain items, including:

Expenses that typically do not require us to pay them in cash in the current period (such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation);

Earn out related compensation;

The cost of financing our business;

One-time expenses related to restructuring of the management team including placement/search fees;

Expenses related to one-time technical accounting matters;

Acquisition-related expenses which reflect the actual costs incurred during the period for the acquisition of new businesses, which primarily consists of fees for professional services including legal, accounting, and advisory, as well as bonuses paid to employees directly related to the acquisition;

The effects of income taxes; and

Non-Fee Related Income.

Fee-Related Revenue is calculated as Total Revenues less Non-Fee Related Revenue.

Fee-Related Earnings is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings less any incentive fee revenue and excluding any incentive fee-related expenses.

Fee-Related Earnings Margin is calculated as Fee-Related Earnings divided by Fee-Related Revenue.

Adjusted Net Income reflects net cash paid for federal and state income taxes and cash interest expense.