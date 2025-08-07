Aldebaran Resources Inc.: Aldebaran Reports the Results from Seventeen Infill Holes at the Altar Copper-Gold Project in San Juan Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aldebaran Resources Inc. ("Aldebaran" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ALDE, OTCQX: ADBRF) is pleased to provide results of the remaining 17 holes from the infill drilling program at the Altar project in San Juan, Argentina. The goal of these holes was to upgrade resource blocks classified as Inferred to the Measured & Indicated categories. All holes reported today were focused either on the Altar Central, Altar East or Altar United zones. All holes for the 2024/2025 field program have now been reported.

Highlights

ALD-25-057EXT

816.15 m of 0.53% CuEq from 184.00 m depth Including 410.00 m of 0.68% CuEq from 530.00 m depth



ALD-25-081DEXT

491.10 m of 0.51% CuEq from 411.00 m depth Including 137.00 m of 0.61% CuEq from 622.00 m depth

Original extension hole ALD-25-081EXT was lost due to technical problems and 81DEXT was drilled to by-pass some trapped tools



ALD-25-132EXT

721.15 m of 0.41% CuEq from 144.00 m depth Including 112.15 m of 0.66% CuEq from 753.00 m depth



ALD-25-183EXT

736.00 m of 0.35% CuEq from 240.00 m depth Including 138.00 m of 0.61% CuEq from 838.00 m depth



ALD-25-251B

836.60 m of 0.44% CuEq from 247.00 m depth



ALD-25-252

561.50 m of 0.42% CuEq from 438.50 m depth



ALD-25-255

685.80 m of 0.41% CuEq from 299.70 m depth Including 371.50 m of 0.57% CuEq from 614.00 m depth Including 214.00 m of 0.71% CuEq from 688.00 m depth





John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Aldebaran, commented: "With all holes from the 2024/2025 field program now reported, the next major milestones for the Altar project are the PEA in Q3-2025, the mineral resource update in Q4-2025/Q1-2026, and the PFS in Q4-2026. The results from the infill program continue to demonstrate the size of the Altar project, which remains open in several directions."

Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer of Aldebaran, commented: "The results reported today, along with the previously released batch of holes, demonstrate the continuity and grade consistency of the Altar mineralization, which will increase the confidence level of the next mineral resource as we move the project to the PFS stage."

Table 1 below shows detailed assays for all 17 holes. Figure 1 displays a plan map of the completed drill hole locations, while figures 2 to 8 display cross sections of the holes reported herein.

Table 1 - Drill Hole Results



From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

ppm As

(ppm) CuEq

(%) ALD-25-030BEXT - Total Depth 800.00 m Interval 47.00 169.00 122.00 0.15 0.03 0.37 10 485 0.16 Interval 321.00 407.25 86.25 0.18 0.03 0.31 12 174 0.19 Interval 432.30 519.00 86.70 0.14 0.02 1.08 11 159 0.16 Interval 713.00 800.00 87.00 0.15 0.02 1.63 25 234 0.17 ALD-25-057EXT - Total Depth 1,000.15 m Interval 184.00 1,000.15 816.15 0.50 0.05 0.98 57 263 0.53 Incl. 530.00 940.00 410.00 0.64 0.04 1.06 81 207 0.68 ALD-25-081DEXT - Total Depth 902.10 m Interval 411.00 902.10 491.10 0.47 0.03 1.01 91 93 0.51 Incl. 622.00 759.00 137.00 0.56 0.04 1.07 150 84 0.61 And 805.00 902.10 97.10 0.60 0.03 1.25 93 56 0.64 ALD-25-132EXT - Total Depth 865.15 m Interval 96.00 865.15 769.15 0.37 0.03 0.62 51 199 0.39 Incl. 144.00 865.15 721.15 0.38 0.03 0.65 52 191 0.41 Incl. 753.00 865.15 112.15 0.62 0.03 1.36 73 48 0.66 ALD-25-171EXT - Total Depth 560.00 m Interval 70.00 560.00 490.00 0.29 0.08 0.61 22 188 0.32 ALD-25-180EXT - Total Depth 991.20 m Interval 496.00 991.20 495.20 0.23 0.06 0.88 43 102 0.26 ALD-25-183EXT - Total Depth 976.00 m Interval 240.00 976.00 736.00 0.31 0.07 1.08 56 137 0.35 Incl. 838.00 976.00 138.00 0.55 0.12 2.03 59 71 0.61 ALD-25-200EXT - Total Depth 602.50 m Interval 559.00 602.50 43.50 0.26 0.03 0.36 46 4 0.28 ALD-25-250 - Total Depth 1,012.00 m Interval 418.00 1,012.00 594.00 0.35 0.04 1.05 84 473 0.39 Incl. 902.00 932.00 30.00 0.53 0.05 1.36 79 472 0.57 ALD-25-251B - Total Depth 1,083.60 m Interval 74.00 192.00 118.00 0.26 0.07 0.81 19 96 0.29 Interval 247.00 1,083.60 836.60 0.40 0.07 1.37 25 204 0.44 Incl. 513.00 557.00 44.00 0.53 0.11 1.45 22 265 0.58 And 910.10 1,000.00 89.90 0.55 0.06 1.63 25 173 0.59 ALD-25-252 - Total Depth 1,000.00 m Interval 438.50 1,000.00 561.50 0.38 0.05 4.04 41 481 0.42





From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

ppm As

(ppm) CuEq

(%) ALD-25-253 - Total Depth 853.00 m Interval 524.00 608.00 84.00 0.12 0.06 1.26 19 133 0.15 Interval 695.00 853.00 158.00 0.18 0.04 0.61 42 54 0.21 ALD-25-254 - Total Depth 887.00 m Interval 506.00 587.00 81.00 0.14 0.03 0.39 41 137 0.17 Interval 601.00 715.00 114.00 0.11 0.02 0.33 36 18 0.13 Interval 801.00 887.00 86.00 0.12 0.03 0.52 57 75 0.15 ALD-25-255 - Total Depth 985.50 m Interval 299.70 985.50 685.80 0.39 0.03 0.76 50 125 0.41 Incl. 614.00 985.50 371.50 0.54 0.03 1.06 79 98 0.57 Incl. 688.00 902.00 214.00 0.68 0.04 1.04 76 31 0.71 ALD-25-256 - Total Depth 978.60 m Interval 213.00 370.00 157.00 0.19 0.14 1.05 9 369 0.24 Interval 406.00 978.60 572.60 0.30 0.04 1.02 36 210 0.33 ALD-25-257 - Total Depth 930.00 m Interval 351.00 930.00 579.00 0.28 0.05 1.75 32 418 0.31 ALD-25-258 - Total Depth 900.00 m Interval 617.00 900.00 283.00 0.31 0.02 1.02 55 109 0.33 The grades are uncut. CuEq values were calculated using copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Metal prices utilized for the calculations are Cu = US$3.00/lb, Au = US$1,400/oz, Ag = US$18/oz, and Mo = US$10/lb. Recoveries used for the supporting metals found in the CuEq equation are as follows: Au = 50%, Ag = 51%, (based on historical metallurgical test work) and Mo = 70% (benchmarking from similar deposits). The formula utilized to calculate equivalent values is CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t * 0.34025) + (Ag g/t * 0.00446) + (Mo ppm * 0.00023). EXT indicates the hole was extended from a previously drilled hole

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, B.Sc. (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D, FAusIMM, FGS, Chief Geological Officer and director of Aldebaran, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE ALDEBARAN BOARD

(signed) "John Black"

John Black, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: +1 (604) 685-6800

Email: info@aldebaranresources.com

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. in 2018 and has the same core management team. Aldebaran holds an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Altar project hosts multiple porphyry copper-gold deposits with potential for additional discoveries. Altar forms part of a cluster of world-class porphyry copper deposits which includes Los Pelambres (Antofagasta Minerals), El Pachón (Glencore), and Los Azules (McEwen Copper). In November 2024 the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Altar, prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc. and based on the drilling completed up to and including the 2023-24 field season (independent technical report prepared by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., Tucson, Arizona, titled "Technical Report, Estimated Mineral Resources, Altar Project, San Juan Province, Argentina", dated December 31, 2024 - see news release dated November 25, 2024).

Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Altar follows systematic and rigorous sampling and analytical protocols which meet and exceed industry standards. These protocols are summarized below and are available on the Aldebaran website at www.aldebaranresources.com.

All drill holes are diamond core holes with PQ, HQ or NQ core diameters. Drill core is collected at the drill site where recovery and RQD (Rock Quality Designation) measurements are taken before the core is boxed and transported to the Altar camp facilities, a short distance away, where the whole core is photographed under more optimum lighting conditions and geological quick log is produced. The whole-core is then marked and sampled into geological defined, systematic 1- to 2-metre sample intervals, unless the geologist determines the presence of an important geological contact, which should not be crossed. The whole-core is then cut-in-half with a diamond saw blade, with half the sample retained in the core box for future reference and the other half placed into a pre-labelled plastic bag, sealed with a two plastic security zip ties, and labeled with a unique sample number. The bagged samples are then placed into larger plastic sacks and those sacks are sealed with another plastic security zip tie and labelled for shipment. The sacks are then placed onto wooden pallets and wrapped in plastic shrink-wrap and stored in a secure area pending shipment to a certified ALS laboratory sample preparation facility located in Mendoza, Argentina, where the samples are dried, crushed, and pulverized. The resulting sample pulps are sent by batch to the ALS laboratory in Lima for geochemical assay analysis, including a 30g fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish analysis for gold and a full multi-acid digestion (4-acid) with ICP-AES analysis for other elements. Samples with results that exceed maximum detection values for gold are re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish and other elements of interest are re-analyzed using precise ore-grade ICP analytical techniques. Aldebaran independently inserts certified control standards (Super Certified Reference Materials (SCRM's), coarse field blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream to monitor data quality. These control samples represent 10-12% of the total samples submitted and are inserted "blindly" to the laboratory in the sample sequence prior to departure from the Aldebaran facilities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements regarding Aldebaran, including management's assessment of future-plans and operations, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Specifically, and without limitation, all statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Aldebaran expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the proposed exploration and development of the Altar project described herein, and management's assessment of future plans and operations and statements with respect to the completion of the anticipated exploration and development programs, may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond Aldebaran's control. These risks may cause actual financial and operating results, performance, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Although Aldebaran believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Aldebaran does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities law.

Figure 1 - Location Map of Drill Holes Completed in the 2024/2025 Field Season

Figure 2 - Holes ALD-25-132EXT, ALD-25-081D and ALD-25-256 in Cross Section (Looking Northeast).

Figure 3 - Holes ALD-25-251B and ALD-25-255 in Cross Section (Looking Northeast).

Figure 4 - Holes ALD-25-180EXT, ALD-25-183EXT, ALD-25-200 and ALD-25-251B in Cross Section (Looking North).

Figure 5 - Holes ALD-25-252, ALD-25-257 and ALD-25-258 in Cross Section

Figure 6 - Holes ALD-25-057EXT, ALD-25-171EXT, ALD-25-254 and ALD-25-255 in Cross Section (Looking Southeast).

Figure 7 - Holes ALD-25-183EXT and ALD-25-253 in Cross Section (Looking Southeast).

Figure 8 - Hole ALD-25-250 in Cross Section (Looking East-Northeast).



