Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 12:15
36,835 Euro
-1,13 % -0,420
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,32037,80515:28
37,31037,81015:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 13:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Baker Hughes Completes Acquisition of Continental Disc Corporation

HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday it has completed its all-cash, $540 million acquisition of Continental Disc Corporation (CDC) from investment partnerships managed by Tinicum Incorporated.

The transaction brings a complementary portfolio of products to Baker Hughes' existing valves product line, expanding the company's addressable market in the flow control market with the addition of CDC's well-established critical pressure management solutions. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow per share and Industrial & Energy Technology's segment margins.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.