Baker Hughes Completes Acquisition of Continental Disc Corporation

HOUSTON and LONDON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday it has completed its all-cash, $540 million acquisition of Continental Disc Corporation (CDC) from investment partnerships managed by Tinicum Incorporated.

The transaction brings a complementary portfolio of products to Baker Hughes' existing valves product line, expanding the company's addressable market in the flow control market with the addition of CDC's well-established critical pressure management solutions. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow per share and Industrial & Energy Technology's segment margins.

