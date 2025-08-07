ONEX Corporation: Onex Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Onex delivered a solid second quarter with growth in investing capital per share and continued momentum across our businesses," said Bobby Le Blanc, CEO and President. "The Onex Partners and ONCAP teams are successfully returning capital to our investors, while compounding net asset value and increasing carried interest. Our Credit team is on track for another strong year, with attractive growth in fee-generating assets and earnings."

Financial Results

(unaudited)($ millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2025 2024 2025

2024 Net earnings $ 229 $ 168 $ 397 $ 178 Net earnings per diluted share $ 3.30 $ 2.19 $ 5.64 $ 2.31 Investing segment net earnings $ 231 $ 140 $ 354 $ 194 Asset management segment net earnings (loss) 36 7 61 (19 ) Total segment net earnings(1) $ 267 $ 147 $ 415 $ 175 Total segment net earnings per fully diluted share(2) $ 3.84 $ 1.89 $ 5.86 $ 2.22 Asset management fee-related earnings (loss)(3) $ 6 $ (2 ) $ 17 $ (6 ) Total fee-related earnings (loss)(4) $ (2 ) $ (8 ) $ - $ (20 ) Distributable earnings(5) $ 21 $ 74 $ 59 $ 119

Highlights

Onex had approximately $8.4 billion of investing capital, or $121.23 (C$164.96) per fully diluted share(6) at June 30, 2025. Onex' investing capital per fully diluted share returned 4% for the quarter and 7% for the first six months of 2025. Over the last five years, investing capital per fully diluted share has had a compound annual return of 15%.

Onex' private equity investments had net gains of $184 million or a 4% return in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2024: $121 million or a 2% return). Investments in Credit strategies generated net gains of $33 million or a 4% return in the quarter (Q2 2024: $20 million or a 3% return).

Fee-generating capital increased to approximately $41 billion. Private Equity and Credit increased by approximately 20% and 14% respectively since year end, reflecting successful fundraises by Onex Partners and ONCAP, and capital inflows across Credit's structured and tactical allocation strategies.

In May, the Onex Partners V Group entered into an agreement to sell 25% of its investment in WestJet. Onex' share of the net proceeds from this transaction is expected to be approximately $95 million. The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.



In July, ONCAP completed the sale of a majority ownership stake in Precision Concepts International, LLC.



Onex Credit has priced or extended 17 CLO transactions this year through July, including seven new issues. In total, the team has raised or extended approximately $8.3 billion of fee-generating assets under management across its structured credit and tactical allocation platforms. Overall, Onex Credit is approaching $30 billion in assets under management. Run-rate fee-related earnings for Credit are approximately $44 million.



Unrealized carried interest from funds managed by Onex totaled $346 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $60 million since year end, with positive contributions from both the Private Equity and Credit platforms.



Onex repurchased over 1.8 million Subordinate Voting Shares (SVS) in the second quarter at a cost of $129 million(7) (C$180 million(7)) or an average cost per share of $70.66 (C$98.06). During the first half of the year, Onex has repurchased over 3.2 million SVS or 4% of its shares outstanding at the start of 2025.



Onex' cash and near-cash(8) balance was $1.5 billion or 18% of Onex' investing capital as of June 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024 - $1.6 billion or 19%).



Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors has declared a third quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 10, 2025.

Webcast

Onex management will host a webcast to review Onex' second quarter 2025 results on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be available in listen-only mode from the Presentations and Events section of Onex' website, https://www.onex.com/events-and-presentations. A 90-day on-line replay will be available shortly following the completion of the event.

Additional Information

Enclosed are supplementary financial schedules related to Onex' consolidated net earnings, investing capital, fee-related earnings (loss), distributable earnings, and cash and near-cash changes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, including Management's Discussion and Analysis of the results, are posted on Onex' website, www.onex.com, and are also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. A supplemental information package with additional information is available on Onex' website, www.onex.com.

About Onex

Onex invests and manages capital on behalf of its shareholders and clients across the globe. Formed in 1984, we have a long track record of creating value for our clients and shareholders. Our investors include a broad range of global clients, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, banks, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. In total, Onex has approximately $55.9 billion in assets under management, of which $8.4 billion is Onex' own investing capital. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex and its experienced management teams are collectively the largest investors across Onex' platforms.

Onex is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ONEX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at www.onex.com. Onex' security filings can also be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "believes", "expects", "potential", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures which have been calculated using methodologies that are not in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The presentation of financial measures in this manner does not have a standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS Accounting Standards and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Onex management believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to information contained in the consolidated financial statements have been presented where practical.

Supplementary Financial Schedules Three months ended June 30 2025(i) 2024(i) (Unaudited)($ millions except per share amounts) Investing Asset

Management Total Total Segment income $ 231 $ 90 $ 321 $ 209 Segment expenses - (54 ) (54 ) (62 ) Segment net earnings $ 231 $ 36 $ 267 $ 147 Stock-based compensation recovery (expense) (28 ) 14 Amortization of property, equipment and intangible assets, excluding right-of-use assets (3 ) (5 ) Restructuring expenses, net (3 ) (11 ) Unrealized performance fee and carried interest included in segment net earnings - Credit (3 ) - Carried interest from Falcon Funds previously recognized in segment net earnings - 25 Other (1 ) (1 ) Earnings before income taxes 229 169 Provision for income taxes - (1 ) Net earnings $ 229 $ 168 Segment net earnings per fully diluted share $ 3.32 $ 0.52 $ 3.84 $ 1.89 Net earnings per share Basic $ 3.30 $ 2.20 Diluted $ 3.30 $ 2.19

Six months ended June 30 2025(i) 2024(i) (Unaudited)($ millions except per share amounts) Investing Asset

Management Total Total Segment income $ 354 $ 168 $ 522 $ 303 Segment expenses - (107 ) (107 ) (128 ) Segment net earnings $ 354 $ 61 $ 415 $ 175 Stock-based compensation recovery (expense) (2 ) 4 Amortization of property, equipment and intangible assets, excluding right-of-use assets (6 ) (10 ) Restructuring expenses, net (4 ) (8 ) Unrealized performance fee and carried interest included in segment net earnings - Credit (3 ) (7 ) Carried interest from Falcon Funds previously recognized in segment net earnings - 25 Other (3 ) - Earnings before income taxes 397 179 Provision for income taxes - (1 ) Net earnings $ 397 $ 178 Segment net earnings per fully diluted share $ 4.99 $ 0.87 $ 5.86 $ 2.22 Net earnings per share Basic $ 5.65 $ 2.32 Diluted $ 5.64 $ 2.31

Investing Capital(i)

(Unaudited)($ millions except per share amounts) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Private Equity

Onex Partners Funds $ 4,876 $ 4,659 ONCAP Funds 776 795 Carried Interest 322 264 5,974 5,718 Private Credit Investments 922 924 Carried Interest 24 22 946 946 Cash and Near-Cash 1,474 1,578 Other Net Assets 35 31 Investing Capital $ 8,429 $ 8,273 Investing Capital per fully diluted share (U.S. dollars)(ii) $ 121.23 $ 113.70 Investing Capital per fully diluted share (Canadian dollars)(ii) $ 164.96 $ 163.54

Fee-Related Earnings (Loss) and Distributable Earnings

(Unaudited)($ millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Private Equity Management and advisory fees $ 21 $ 22 Total fee-related revenues from Private Equity $ 21 $ 22 Compensation expense (17 ) (21 ) Support and other net expenses (9 ) (10 ) Net contribution $ (5 ) $ (9 ) Structured Credit Management and advisory fees $ 24 $ 17 Performance fees 1 3 Total fee-related revenues from Structured Credit $ 25 $ 20 Compensation expense (7 ) (6 ) Support and other net expenses (3 ) (3 ) Net contribution $ 15 $ 11 Other Credit Management and advisory fees $ 4 $ 12 Performance fees 1 (1) Other income 1 1 Total fee-related revenues from Other Credit $ 6 $ 12 Compensation expense (4 ) (5 ) Support and other net expenses (6 ) (11 ) Net contribution $ (4 ) $ (4 ) Asset management fee-related earnings (loss) $ 6 $ (2 ) Public Company and Onex Capital Investing Compensation expense $ (4 ) $ (2 ) Other net expenses (4 ) (4 ) Total expenses $ (8 ) $ (6 ) Total fee-related earnings (loss) $ (2 ) $ (8 ) Realized carried interest(i) $ - $ 4 Realized gain on corporate investments and interest income 23 78 Distributable earnings $ 21 $ 74

(Unaudited)($ millions) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Private Equity Management and advisory fees $ 50 $ 44 Total fee-related revenues from Private Equity $ 50 $ 44 Compensation expense (33 ) (43 ) Support and other net expenses (17 ) (20 ) Net contribution $ - $ (19 ) Structured Credit Management and advisory fees $ 47 $ 34 Performance fees 1 3 Total fee-related revenues from Structured Credit $ 48 $ 37 Compensation expense (14 ) (12 ) Support and other net expenses (7 ) (6 ) Net contribution $ 27 $ 19 Other Credit Management and advisory fees $ 7 $ 23 Performance fees 1 3 Other income 1 1 Total fee-related revenues from Other Credit $ 9 $ 27 Compensation expense (7 ) (13 ) Support and other net expenses (12 ) (20 ) Net contribution $ (10 ) $ (6 ) Asset management fee-related earnings (loss) $ 17 $ (6 ) Public Company and Onex Capital Investing Compensation expense $ (9 ) $ (6 ) Other net expenses (8 ) (8 ) Total expenses $ (17 ) $ (14 ) Total fee-related earnings (loss) $ - $ (20 ) Realized carried interest(i) $ 5 $ 7 Realized gain on corporate investments and interest income 54 132 Distributable earnings $ 59 $ 119

Fee-related earnings (loss) and distributable earnings are non-GAAP financial measures. The tables below provide reconciliations of Onex' net earnings to fee-related earnings (loss) and distributable earnings during the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

(Unaudited)($ millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Net earnings $ 229 $ 168 Provision for income taxes - 1 Earnings before income taxes $ 229 $ 169 Stock-based compensation expense (recovery) 28 (14 ) Amortization of property, equipment and intangible assets, excluding right-of-use assets 3 5 Restructuring expenses, net 3 11 Unrealized performance fees and carried interest included in segment net earnings - Credit 3 - Carried interest from Falcon Funds previously recognized in segment net earnings - (25 ) Other 1 1 Total segment net earnings 267 147 Investing segment net earnings (231 ) (140 ) Net gain from carried interest(i) (38 ) (15 ) Total fee-related earnings (loss) $ (2 ) $ (8 ) Realized carried interest(i) - 4 Realized gain on corporate investments and interest income 23 78 Total distributable earnings $ 21 $ 74

(Unaudited)($ millions)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Net earnings $ 397 $ 178 Provision for income taxes - 1 Earnings before income taxes $ 397 $ 179 Stock-based compensation expense (recovery) 2 (4 ) Amortization of property, equipment and intangible assets, excluding right-of-use assets 6 10 Restructuring expenses, net 4 8 Unrealized performance fees and carried interest included in segment net earnings - Credit 3 7 Carried interest from Falcon Funds previously recognized in segment net earnings - (25 ) Other 3 - Total segment net earnings 415 175 Investing segment net earnings (354 ) (194 ) Net gain from carried interest(i) (61 ) (1 ) Total fee-related earnings (loss) $ - $ (20 ) Realized carried interest(i) 5 7 Realized gain on corporate investments and interest income 54 132 Total distributable earnings $ 59 $ 119

Cash and Near-Cash

The table below provides a breakdown of cash and near-cash at Onex as at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

(Unaudited)($ millions) June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Cash and cash equivalents - Investing segment(i) $ 581 $ 840 Management fees and recoverable fund expenses receivable(ii) 511 464 Cash and cash equivalents within Investment Holding Companies(iii) 198 156 Treasury investments 182 83 Subscription financing and other short-term receivables(iv) 2 35 Cash and near-cash $ 1,474 $ 1,578

The table below provides a reconciliation of the change in cash and near-cash from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025.

(Unaudited)($ millions) Cash and near-cash at December 31, 2024 $ 1,578 Private equity realizations and distributions 153 Private equity investments (67 ) Net private credit strategies investment activity 46 Cash interest received 14 Repurchase shares of Onex Corporation (237 ) Net stock-based compensation paid (12 ) Cash dividends paid (10 ) Net other, including cash flows from asset management activities, operating costs and changes in working capital 9 Cash and near-cash at June 30, 2025 $ 1,474