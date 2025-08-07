Kelly Services, Inc.: Kelly Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings

TROY, Mich., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced results for the second quarter of 2025.

Q2 revenue of $1.1 billion, up 4.2% year-over-year reflecting previously disclosed acquisitions, and down 3.3% on an organic basis

Q2 operating earnings of $22.2 million; $24.6 million on an adjusted basis, down 12.1% versus the prior year period

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $37.0 million, down 8.7% versus the prior year; adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 40 basis points ("bps") to 3.4%

Company expects year-over-year revenue decline of 5% to 7% in Q3 driven by reduced demand for U.S. federal contractors and from certain large customers. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 80 to 90 bps is expected in Q3 and modest year-over-year margin improvement for the full year.

"In the second quarter, Kelly continued to drive growth in more resilient markets, including K-12 staffing in our Education business, telecom and engineering solutions in SET, and payroll process outsourcing in ETM. Across the business, particularly in areas where customers are taking a more measured approach to hiring, we maintained our focus on aligning resource levels with demand," said Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer. "Our results reflect our commitment to staying close to our customers and creating opportunities in the current operating environment. By meeting employers' evolving needs and executing on our efficiency and growth initiatives, we'll continue to deliver near-term results while positioning Kelly for the future."

Financial Results for the thirteen-week period ended June 29, 2025:

Revenue of $1.1 billion, a 4.2% increase compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024 resulting primarily from the May 2024 acquisition of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC ("MRP"). Excluding the impact of the MRP acquisition, revenue was down 3.3% on an organic basis, including approximately 1.4% of revenue decline due to reduced demand for U.S. federal government contractors and growth of 5.6% in the Education segment.

Operating earnings of $22.2 million, compared to earnings of $12.2 million reported in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings1 were $24.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $28.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $37.0 million, a decrease of 8.7% versus the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.4%, a decrease of 40 basis points driven primarily by near-term margin pressure in SET and ETM reflecting timing of revenue trends and related expense management actions.

Earnings per share were $0.52 compared to earnings per share of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis1, earnings per share were $0.54 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $0.71 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline includes $0.08 of increased net interest expense due to an elevated average cash balance in the prior year quarter and debt incurred in conjunction with the MRP acquisition as well as lower operating earnings.

Financial Results for the 26-week period ended June 29, 2025:

Revenue of $2.3 billion, a 7.8% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024 resulting primarily from the May 2024 acquisition of MRP. Excluding the impact of the MRP acquisition, revenue was down 1.6% on an organic basis and includes approximately 1.1% revenue decline due to reduced demand for U.S. federal government contractors and growth of 6.1% in the Education segment.

Operating earnings of $33.0 million, compared to earnings of $39.0 million reported over the same period in 2024. Adjusted earnings1 were $46.7 million in the first half of 2025 and $51.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA1 of $71.9 million, a decrease of 2.6% versus the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.2%, a decrease of 30 basis points driven primarily by near-term margin pressure in SET and ETM reflecting timing of revenue trends and related expense management actions.

Earnings per share were $0.67 compared to earnings per share of $0.83 in the same period of 2024. On an adjusted basis1, earnings per share were $0.93 for the first half of 2025 compared to $1.26 per share in the corresponding period of 2024 reflecting higher interest expense following the MRP acquisition and lower operating earnings.

_________________________________________

1 Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most closely related GAAP measure included in this document.

Quarterly Cash Dividend:

Kelly also reported that on August 6, its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.075 per share. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2025.

In conjunction with its earnings release, Kelly has published a financial presentation and will host a live webcast of a conference call at 9 a.m. ET on August 7 to review the financial and operation results from the quarter. The presentation and a link to the live webcast will be accessible through the Company's public website on the Investor Relations page under Events & Presentations. The webcast will be recorded, and a replay will be available within one hour of completion of the event through the same link as the live webcast.

Chief Accounting Officer Transition:

Kelly also announced that it has appointed Nick Zuhlke as vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, effective August 11, 2025. He succeeds Laura Lockhart, whose planned retirement was previously announced by the Company. Zuhlke brings to Kelly decades of global finance leadership experience with DexKo Global, Plastipak Holdings, and KPMG.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains statements that are forward looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

About Kelly®

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) helps companies recruit and manage skilled workers and helps job seekers find great work. Since inventing the staffing industry in 1946, we have become experts in the many industries and local and global markets we serve. With a network of suppliers and partners around the world, we connect more than 400,000 people with work every year. Our suite of outsourcing and consulting services ensures companies have the people they need, when and where they are needed most. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, we empower businesses and individuals to access limitless opportunities in industries such as science, engineering, technology, education, manufacturing, retail, finance, and energy. Revenue in 2024 was $4.3 billion. Learn more at kellyservices.com.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED JUNE 29, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % 2025 2024 Change Change Revenue from services $ 1,101.8 $ 1,057.5 $ 44.3 4.2 % Cost of services 876.3 843.8 32.5 3.8 Gross profit 225.5 213.7 11.8 5.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 207.3 191.5 15.8 8.2 Asset impairment charge - 5.5 (5.5 ) NM (Gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations (4.0 ) 10.0 (14.0 ) (139.3 ) Gain on sale of assets - (5.5 ) 5.5 NM Earnings from operations 22.2 12.2 10.0 81.0 Other income (expense), net (2.3 ) (6.5 ) 4.2 65.0 Earnings before taxes 19.9 5.7 14.2 249.1 Income tax expense 0.9 1.1 (0.2 ) (23.8 ) Net earnings $ 19.0 $ 4.6 $ 14.4 314.7 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.13 $ 0.39 300.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.12 $ 0.40 333.3 % STATISTICS: Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 14.8 $ 10.7 $ 4.1 38.7 % Gross profit rate 20.5 % 20.2 % 0.3 pts. Adjusted EBITDA $ 37.0 $ 40.5 $ (3.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.4 % 3.8 % (0.4 ) pts. Effective income tax rate 4.2 % 19.4 % (15.2 ) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 35.2 35.5 Diluted 35.7 35.9

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED JUNE 29, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % 2025 2024 Change Change Revenue from services $ 2,266.7 $ 2,102.6 $ 164.1 7.8 % Cost of services 1,804.7 1,683.2 121.5 7.2 Gross profit 462.0 419.4 42.6 10.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 433.0 382.0 51.0 13.3 Asset impairment charge - 5.5 (5.5 ) NM Gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations (4.0 ) (1.6 ) (2.4 ) (139.3 ) Gain on sale of assets - (5.5 ) 5.5 NM Earnings from operations 33.0 39.0 (6.0 ) (15.5 ) Gain on forward contract - 1.2 (1.2 ) NM Other income (expense), net (5.5 ) (4.7 ) (0.8 ) (15.8 ) Earnings before taxes 27.5 35.5 (8.0 ) (22.6 ) Income tax expense 2.7 5.1 (2.4 ) (48.0 ) Net earnings $ 24.8 $ 30.4 $ (5.6 ) (18.3 ) % Basic earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.84 $ (0.16 ) (19.0 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.83 $ (0.16 ) (19.3 ) % STATISTICS: Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 26.3 $ 18.7 $ 7.6 40.7 % Gross profit rate 20.4 % 19.9 % 0.5 pts. Adjusted EBITDA $ 71.9 $ 73.8 $ (1.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.2 % 3.5 % (0.3 ) pts. Effective income tax rate 9.7 % 14.4 % (4.7 ) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 35.1 35.5 Diluted 35.6 35.9

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) We utilize business unit profit (loss) to evaluate the performance of our segments. Business unit profit (loss) and SG&A expenses as presented in the segment information table below do not include depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted SG&A expenses and business unit profit (loss) further exclude integration, realignment and restructuring charges. Second Quarter % 2025 2024 Change Enterprise Talent Management Revenue from services $ 520.2 $ 541.2 (3.9 ) % Gross profit 104.0 109.0 (4.6 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses 91.8 93.2 (1.6 ) Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 1.1 0.3 387.4 Total SG&A expenses 92.9 93.5 (0.7 ) Business unit profit (loss) 11.1 15.5 (28.5 ) Adjusted business unit profit (loss) 12.2 15.8 (22.6 ) Gross profit rate 20.0 % 20.1 % (0.1 ) pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 317.3 $ 265.7 19.4 % Gross profit 82.4 67.8 21.5 Adjusted SG&A expenses 62.2 48.6 28.1 Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 0.9 0.3 166.9 Total SG&A expenses 63.1 48.9 29.0 Business unit profit (loss) 19.3 18.9 2.1 Adjusted business unit profit (loss) 20.2 19.2 4.9 Gross profit rate 26.0 % 25.5 % 0.5 pts. Education Revenue from services $ 265.3 $ 251.1 5.6 % Gross profit 39.1 36.9 6.1 Adjusted SG&A expenses 25.4 24.2 5.2 Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 0.1 - NM Total SG&A expenses 25.5 24.2 5.6 Business unit profit (loss) 13.6 12.7 7.1 Adjusted business unit profit (loss) 13.7 12.7 7.9 Gross profit rate 14.7 % 14.7 % - pts.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) We utilize business unit profit (loss) to evaluate the performance of our segments. Business unit profit (loss) and SG&A expenses as presented in the segment information table below do not include depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted SG&A expenses and business unit profit (loss) further exclude integration, realignment and restructuring charges. June Year-to-Date % 2025 2024 Change Enterprise Talent Management Revenue from services $ 1,054.2 $ 1,065.3 (1.0 ) % Gross profit 212.0 215.2 (1.5 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses 190.3 190.6 (0.2 ) Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 3.8 1.0 296.2 Total SG&A expenses 194.1 191.6 1.3 Business unit profit (loss) 17.9 23.6 (24.0 ) Adjusted business unit profit (loss) 21.7 24.6 (11.4 ) Gross profit rate 20.1 % 20.2 % (0.1 ) pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 639.7 $ 497.3 28.6 % Gross profit 164.7 125.2 31.5 Adjusted SG&A expenses 130.0 91.8 41.6 Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 2.0 0.3 NM Total SG&A expenses 132.0 92.1 43.3 Business unit profit (loss) 32.7 33.1 (1.3 ) Adjusted business unit profit (loss) 34.7 33.4 3.6 Gross profit rate 25.7 % 25.2 % 0.5 pts. Education Revenue from services $ 574.3 $ 541.0 6.1 % Gross profit 85.3 79.0 8.1 Adjusted SG&A expenses 52.3 48.2 8.7 Integration, realignment and restructuring charges 0.1 - NM Total SG&A expenses 52.4 48.2 9.0 Business unit profit (loss) 32.9 30.8 6.6 Adjusted business unit profit (loss) 33.0 30.8 7.1 Gross profit rate 14.9 % 14.6 % 0.3 pts.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) June 29,

2025 December 29,

2024 June 30,

2024 Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 18.0 $ 39.0 $ 38.2 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $10.8, $8.4, and $7.9 respectively 1,181.1 1,255.5 1,193.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54.0 71.0 78.7 Total current assets 1,253.1 1,365.5 1,310.8 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 22.8 25.8 26.8 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44.5 47.0 53.1 Deferred taxes 337.3 330.1 302.3 Retirement plan assets 272.1 258.1 245.9 Goodwill 304.1 304.2 372.6 Intangibles, net 241.0 256.3 272.3 Other assets 37.0 45.3 44.4 Total noncurrent assets 1,258.8 1,266.8 1,317.4 Total Assets $ 2,511.9 $ 2,632.3 $ 2,628.2 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 613.8 $ 613.8 $ 594.8 Operating lease liabilities 12.1 12.3 12.4 Accrued payroll and related taxes 161.6 163.9 168.3 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 18.8 19.0 18.7 Income and other taxes 20.4 17.5 18.1 Total current liabilities 826.7 826.5 812.3 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-term debt 74.3 239.4 210.4 Operating lease liabilities 47.5 50.9 49.6 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 33.4 33.8 34.7 Accrued retirement benefits 254.5 239.9 232.6 Other long-term liabilities 9.4 7.2 8.7 Total noncurrent liabilities 419.1 571.2 536.0 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 38.5 38.5 38.5 Treasury stock (55.3 ) (61.4 ) (52.3 ) Paid-in capital 34.0 34.2 29.5 Earnings invested in the business 1,249.5 1,230.2 1,266.7 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (0.6 ) (6.9 ) (2.5 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,266.1 1,234.6 1,279.9 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,511.9 $ 2,632.3 $ 2,628.2 STATISTICS: Working Capital $ 426.4 $ 539.0 $ 498.5 Current Ratio 1.5 1.7 1.6 Debt-to-capital % 5.5 % 16.2 % 14.1 % Global Days Sales Outstanding 59 59 57 Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 114.8 $ 15.8 $ 25.5

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 26 WEEKS ENDED JUNE 29, 2025 AND JUNE 30, 2024 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 24.8 $ 30.4 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Asset impairment charge - 5.5 Depreciation and amortization 21.5 17.6 Operating lease asset amortization 5.4 4.6 Provision for credit losses and sales allowances 3.2 (0.2 ) Stock-based compensation 7.2 5.2 Gain on sale of EMEA staffing operations (4.0 ) (1.6 ) Gain on sale of assets - (5.5 ) Gain on forward contract - (1.2 ) Other, net (0.1 ) (1.1 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition 61.3 (21.5 ) Net cash from operating activities 119.3 32.2 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4.5 ) (6.7 ) Proceeds from sale of EMEA staffing operations, net of cash disposed 21.8 77.1 Proceeds from sale of PersolKelly investment 6.4 - Proceeds from sale of assets - 4.4 Acquisition of company, net of cash received - (427.4 ) Payment for settlement of forward contract - (2.4 ) Other investing activities 1.0 1.9 Net cash from (used in) investing activities 24.7 (353.1 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 774.4 378.6 Payments on long-term debt (939.5 ) (168.2 ) Dividend payments (5.5 ) (5.4 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock awards (1.9 ) (2.1 ) Other financing activities (0.2 ) (1.3 ) Net cash used in (from) financing activities (172.7 ) 201.6 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7.6 (2.7 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21.1 ) (122.0 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 45.6 167.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 24.5 $ 45.6

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY SERVICE TYPE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Second Quarter 2025 Staffing

Services

Outcome-based

Services

Talent

Solutions

Permanent

Placement

Total Enterprise Talent Management $ 269.6 $ 120.8 $ 126.9 $ 2.9 $ 520.2 Science, Engineering & Technology 200.7 107.3 - 9.3 317.3 Education 262.7 - - 2.6 265.3 Total Segment Revenue $ 733.0 $ 228.1 $ 126.9 $ 14.8 $ 1,102.8 Intersegment (1.0 ) Total Revenue from Services $ 1,101.8

Second Quarter 2024 Staffing

Services

Outcome-based

Services

Talent

Solutions

Permanent

Placement

Total Enterprise Talent Management $ 292.2 $ 128.8 $ 117.9 $ 2.3 $ 541.2 Science, Engineering & Technology 164.7 95.2 - 5.8 265.7 Education 248.5 - - 2.6 251.1 Total Segment Revenue $ 705.4 $ 224.0 $ 117.9 $ 10.7 $ 1,058.0 Intersegment (0.5 ) Total Revenue from Services $ 1,057.5

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY SERVICE TYPE (continued) (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) June Year-to-Date 2025 Staffing

Services Outcome-based

Services Talent

Solutions Permanent

Placement Total Enterprise Talent Management $ 550.3 $ 254.0 $ 244.7 $ 5.2 $ 1,054.2 Science, Engineering & Technology 405.6 216.7 - 17.4 639.7 Education 570.6 - - 3.7 574.3 Total Segment Revenue $ 1,526.5 $ 470.7 $ 244.7 $ 26.3 $ 2,268.2 Intersegment (1.5 ) Total Revenue from Services $ 2,266.7

June Year-to-Date 2024 Staffing

Services Outcome-based

Services Talent

Solutions Permanent

Placement Total Enterprise Talent Management $ 578.1 $ 259.6 $ 222.6 $ 5.0 $ 1,065.3 Science, Engineering & Technology 304.7 182.6 - 10.0 497.3 Education 537.3 - - 3.7 541.0 Total Segment Revenue $ 1,420.1 $ 442.2 $ 222.6 $ 18.7 $ 2,103.6 Intersegment (1.0 ) Total Revenue from Services $ 2,102.6

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Second Quarter June Year-to-Date SG&A Expenses: 2025

2024

2025

2024

As reported $ 207.3 $ 191.5 $ 433.0 $ 382.0 Integration and realignment costs(1) (6.1 ) - (16.8 ) - Transaction costs(2) (0.1 ) (1.6 ) (0.4 ) (7.2 ) Executive transition costs(3) (0.2 ) - (0.5 ) - Restructuring(6) - (4.3 ) - (6.6 ) Adjusted SG&A expenses $ 200.9 $ 185.6 $ 415.3 $ 368.2

Second Quarter June Year-to-Date Earnings from Operations: 2025 2024 2025 2024 As reported $ 22.2 $ 12.2 $ 33.0 $ 39.0 Integration and realignment costs(1) 6.1 - 16.8 - Transaction costs(2) 0.1 1.6 0.4 7.2 Executive transition costs(3) 0.2 - 0.5 - (Gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations(4) (4.0 ) 10.0 (4.0 ) (1.6 ) Restructuring(6) - 4.3 - 6.6 Gain on sale of assets(7) - (5.5 ) - (5.5 ) Asset impairment charge(8) - 5.5 - 5.5 Adjusted earnings from operations $ 24.6 $ 28.1 $ 46.7 $ 51.2

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) Second Quarter June Year-to-Date 2025

2024

2025

2024

Income tax expense $ 0.9 $ 1.1 $ 2.7 $ 5.1 Taxes on integration and realignment costs(1) 1.6 - 4.3 - Taxes on transaction costs(2) - 1.1 0.1 2.3 Taxes on executive transition costs(3) - - 0.1 - Taxes on (gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations(4) - - - (1.2 ) Taxes on restructuring charges(6) - 1.1 - 1.7 Taxes on gain on sale of assets(7) - (1.4 ) - (1.4 ) Taxes on asset impairment charge(8) - 1.4 - 1.4 Adjusted income tax expense $ 2.5 $ 3.3 $ 7.2 $ 7.9 Second Quarter June Year-to-Date 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net earnings $ 19.0 $ 4.6 $ 24.8 $ 30.4 Integration and realignment costs, net of taxes(1) 4.5 - 12.5 - Transaction costs, net of taxes(2) 0.1 8.3 0.4 12.7 Executive transition costs, net of taxes(3) 0.2 - 0.4 - (Gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations, net of taxes(4) (4.0 ) 10.0 (4.0 ) (0.4 ) Gain on forward contract, net of taxes(5) - - - (1.2 ) Restructuring charges, net of taxes(6) - 3.2 - 4.9 Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(7) - (4.1 ) - (4.1 ) Asset impairment charge, net of taxes(8) - 4.1 - 4.1 Adjusted net earnings $ 19.8 $ 26.1 $ 34.1 $ 46.4 Second Quarter June Year-to-Date 2025

2024

2025

2024

Per Share Per Share Net earnings $ 0.52 $ 0.12 $ 0.67 $ 0.83 Integration and realignment costs, net of taxes(1) 0.12 - 0.34 - Transaction costs, net of taxes(2) - 0.23 0.01 0.35 Executive transition costs, net of taxes(3) - - 0.01 - (Gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations, net of taxes(4) (0.11 ) 0.27 (0.11 ) (0.01 ) Gain on forward contract, net of taxes(5) - - - (0.03 ) Restructuring charges, net of taxes(6) - 0.09 - 0.13 Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(7) - (0.11 ) - (0.11 ) Asset impairment charge, net of taxes(8) - 0.11 - 0.11 Adjusted net earnings $ 0.54 $ 0.71 $ 0.93 $ 1.26

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Total Adjusted EBITDA: Second Quarter June Year-to-Date 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net earnings $ 19.0 $ 4.6 $ 24.8 $ 30.4 Other (income) expense, net 2.3 (1.4 ) 5.4 (3.2 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 0.9 1.1 2.7 5.1 Depreciation and amortization 12.5 12.5 25.3 22.7 EBITDA 34.7 16.8 58.2 55.0 Integration and realignment costs(1) 6.0 - 16.7 - Transaction costs(2) 0.1 9.4 0.5 15.0 Executive transition costs(3) 0.2 - 0.5 - (Gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations(4) (4.0 ) 10.0 (4.0 ) (1.6 ) Gain on forward contract(5) - - - (1.2 ) Restructuring(6) - 4.3 - 6.6 Gain on sale of assets(7) - (5.5 ) - (5.5 ) Asset impairment charge(8) - 5.5 - 5.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37.0 $ 40.5 $ 71.9 $ 73.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 3.4 % 3.8 % 3.2 % 3.5 %

Business Unit Adjusted EBITDA:

Second Quarter 2025 Enterprise

Talent

Management Science,

Engineering &

Technology Education Business unit profit (loss) $ 11.1 $ 19.3 $ 13.6 Integration and realignment costs(1) 1.1 0.9 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12.2 $ 20.2 $ 13.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.3 % 6.4 % 5.2 % Second Quarter 2024 Enterprise

Talent

Management Science,

Engineering &

Technology Education Business unit profit (loss) $ 15.5 $ 18.9 $ 12.7 Restructuring(6) 0.3 0.3 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.8 $ 19.2 $ 12.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.9 % 7.2 % 5.1 %

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Business Unit Adjusted EBITDA (continued): June Year-to-Date 2025 Enterprise

Talent

Management Science,

Engineering &

Technology Education Business unit profit (loss) $ 17.9 $ 32.7 $ 32.9 Integration and realignment costs(1) 3.8 2.0 0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21.7 $ 34.7 $ 33.0 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.1 % 5.4 % 5.7 % June Year-to-Date 2024 Enterprise

Talent

Management Science,

Engineering &

Technology Education Business unit profit (loss) $ 23.6 $ 33.1 $ 30.8 Restructuring(6) 1.0 0.3 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 24.6 $ 33.4 $ 30.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.3 % 6.7 % 5.7 %

Free Cash Flow: June Year-to-Date 2025

2024

Net cash from operating activities $ 119.3 $ 32.2 Capital expenditures (4.5 ) (6.7 ) Free Cash Flow $ 114.8 $ 25.5

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2025 integration and realignment costs, the 2025 and 2024 transaction costs, the 2025 executive transition costs, the 2025 and 2024 gains and losses on the sale of our EMEA staffing operations, the 2024 gain on forward contract, and the 2024 restructuring charges are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2025 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (percent of total GAAP revenue) which Management believes is useful to compare operating performance compared to prior periods and uses it in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess performance. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with similarly titled measures of other companies and should be used in conjunction with GAAP measurements. Management also uses year-to-date free cash flow (operating cash flows less capital expenditures) to indicate the change in cash balances arising from operating activities, net of working capital needs and expenditures on fixed assets.

These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) Integration and realignment costs in the second quarter and June year-to-date 2025 reflect various initiatives aimed at integrating MRP and other prior acquisitions, consolidating operating segments, and further aligning processes and technology across the Company. Included in the total integration and realignment costs is $0.1 million of accelerated amortization included within depreciation and amortization. The costs incurred associated with these initiatives are summarized in the table below (in millions of dollars):

Second Quarter 2025 June Year-to-Date 2025 IT-related charges $ 1.7 $ 7.0 Severance 2.1 6.5 Fees and other costs 2.3 3.3 Total integration and realignment costs $ 6.1 $ 16.8

(2) Transaction costs in 2025 and 2024 include costs incurred directly related to the sale of the EMEA staffing operations, which includes employee termination costs and transition costs. Transaction costs in 2024 also includes $7.9 million of transaction costs related to the acquisition of MRP in the second quarter of 2024.

(3) Executive transition costs represent non-recurring expenses associated with our CEO transition in 2025.

(4) (Gain) loss on sale of EMEA staffing operations represents the gains and losses recorded in each period as a result of the sale in January 2024. The gain on the sale in the second quarter of 2025 is the result of the Company receiving the remaining proceeds from working capital and other adjustments, which exceeded the recorded receivable.

(5) Gain on forward contract represents the gain recognized in the first quarter of 2024 for the settlement of the foreign currency forward contract relating to the sale of the EMEA staffing operations.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

(6) Restructuring charges in 2024 represent a comprehensive transformation initiative that started in 2023 to further streamline the Company's operating model to enhance organizational efficiency and effectiveness. In the second quarter of 2024, these restructuring charges included $1.9 million of costs to execute the transformation and $2.4 million of severance. For June year-to-date 2024, these restructuring charges included $3.5 million of severance and $3.1 million of costs to execute the transformation.

(7) Gain on sale of assets represents the sale of Ayers Group in the second quarter of 2024.

(8) Asset impairment charge in the second quarter of 2024 was for certain right-of-use assets related to our leased headquarters facility reflects adjustments to how we are utilizing the building as part of our ongoing transformation efforts.