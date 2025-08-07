MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: MACOM Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. ("MACOM") (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended July 4, 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 GAAP Results

Revenue was $252.1 million, an increase of 32.3%, compared to $190.5 million in the previous year fiscal third quarter and an increase of 6.9% compared to $235.9 million in the prior fiscal quarter;

Gross margin was 55.3%, compared to 53.2% in the previous year fiscal third quarter and 55.2% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Income from operations was $37.7 million, or 14.9% of revenue, compared to income from operations of $19.7 million, or 10.4% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and income from operations of $34.9 million, or 14.8% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Net income was $36.5 million, or $0.48 income per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and net income of $31.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted gross margin was 57.6%, compared to 57.5% in the previous year fiscal third quarter and 57.5% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Adjusted income from operations was $63.5 million, or 25.2% of revenue, compared to adjusted income from operations of $45.6 million, or 24.0% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and adjusted income from operations of $59.8 million, or 25.4% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Adjusted net income was $68.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $48.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal third quarter and adjusted net income of $64.3 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Management Commentary

"Our team did a great job this quarter," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. "Our results demonstrate the growing competitiveness of MACOM's diverse product portfolio and our increasing momentum in the market."

Business Outlook

For the fiscal fourth quarter ending October 3, 2025, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $256 million to $264 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 56.0% and 58.0%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.91 and $0.95 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 76.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call

MACOM will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results and business outlook.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Industrial and Defense, Data Center and Telecommunications industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the associated earnings call contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM's strategic plans, priorities and long-term growth drivers, our ability to execute our long-term strategy, strengthen our position and drive market share gains and growth, our ability to develop new products, achieve market acceptance of those products and better address certain markets, expand our capabilities and extend our product offerings, including through the acquisitions of ENGIN-IC, Inc., Linearizer Communications Group and the radio frequency (RF) business of Wolfspeed, Inc., including our ability to effectively integrate the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina RF business fabrication facility, and through the establishment and growth of our European Semiconductor Center and potential collaboration and sales opportunities with private and public sector partners resulting therefrom, and the teams' capabilities and technologies and expansion thereof and any potential financial benefits derived by and financial impact to MACOM therefrom, strength and competitiveness of new product introductions and technology portfolio expansion, including the anticipated rate of new product introductions, anticipated demand for our products, MACOM's profitability, revenue targets, prospects and growth opportunities in our three primary markets, the potential impact to our business of an economic downturn or recession, anticipated financial and business performance improvements, MACOM's strategic investment plan, including negotiation and finalization of a definitive agreement with, and receipt of, funding from the Federal and State governments, the estimated financial results for our 2025 fiscal fourth quarter and the stated business outlook and future results of operations.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of geopolitical unrest or otherwise; inflationary pressures; any failure to accurately anticipate demand for our products and effectively manage our inventory; our dependence on a limited number of customers; risks related to any weakening of global economic conditions, including as a result of the evolving impacts from tariffs, sanctions or other trade tensions (including implementation of new tariffs or retaliatory trade measures); the impact of the July 4, 2025 Bill on our business; our ability to compete effectively; and those other factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Discussion Regarding the Use of Historical and Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") reporting, MACOM provides investors with financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP, such as: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP income tax rate and non-GAAP interest income. In this release or elsewhere, we may alternatively refer to such non-GAAP measures as "adjusted" measures. This non-GAAP information excludes the effect, where applicable, of intangible amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, non-cash interest, net, acquisition and integration related costs, loss on debt extinguishment and the tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment.

Management believes these excluded items are not reflective of our underlying performance and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to: evaluate our ongoing operating performance and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, forecast future periods, evaluate potential acquisitions, compare our operating performance against peer companies and assess certain compensation programs. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate the results of our ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation with respect to any forward-looking non-GAAP financial data presented because we do not have and cannot reliably estimate certain key inputs required to calculate the most comparable GAAP financial data, such as future acquisition costs, the possibility and impact of any litigation costs, changes in our GAAP effective tax rate and impairment charges. We believe these unknown inputs are likely to have a significant impact on any estimate of the comparable GAAP financial data.

Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures and are urged to review and consider carefully the adjustments made by management to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value as analytical tools because they may exclude certain expenses that some investors consider important in evaluating our operating performance or ongoing business performance. Further, non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value for purposes of drawing comparisons between companies because different companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures in different ways because non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Additional information and management's assessment regarding why certain items are excluded from our non-GAAP measures are summarized below:

Amortization Expense - is related to acquired intangible assets which are based upon valuation methodologies and are generally amortized over the expected life of the intangible asset at the time of acquisition, which may result in amortization amounts that vary over time. This non-cash expense is not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Share-Based Compensation Expense - includes share-based compensation expense for awards that are equity and liability classified on our balance sheet and the related employer tax expense at vesting. Share-based compensation expense is partially outside of our control due to factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our operating performance during the period in which the expense is incurred. It is an expense based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies. Share-based compensation expense amounts are not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Non-cash Interest, Net - includes amounts associated with the amortization of certain fees associated with the establishment or amendment of our convertible notes that are being amortized over the life of the agreements. We believe these amounts are non-cash in nature, are not correlated to future business operations and do not reflect our ongoing operations.

Acquisition and Integration Related Costs - includes items such as professional fees, employee severance and other costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and integration specific activities which are not expected to have a continuing contribution to operations and the amortization of the fair market step-up value of acquired inventory and fixed assets. We believe the exclusion of these items is useful in providing management a basis to evaluate ongoing operating activities and strategic decision making.

Loss on Debt Extinguishment - includes the loss on exchange of our convertible notes. This loss is primarily non-cash and we do not believe this amount is reflective of our ongoing operations.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments - includes adjustments to arrive at an estimate of our non-GAAP income tax rate associated with our non-GAAP income over a period of time. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, cash taxes paid in relation to our non-GAAP net income before income taxes and our ability to realize tax assets. We generally assess this non-GAAP income tax rate quarterly and have utilized 3% for our first three fiscal quarters of fiscal year 2025 and for our fiscal year 2024. Our historical effective income tax rate under GAAP has varied significantly from our non-GAAP income tax rate due primarily to income taxed in foreign jurisdictions at generally lower tax rates, research and development tax credits and acquisition expenses. We believe it is beneficial for management to review our non-GAAP income tax rate on a consistent basis over periods of time. Items such as those noted above may have a significant impact on our GAAP income tax expense and associated effective tax rate over time.

Adjusted EBITDA - is a calculation that adds depreciation expense to our adjusted income from operations. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for operational analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analysis purposes.

Incremental Shares - is the number of potential shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units and conversion of convertible debt which were not included in the calculation of our GAAP diluted shares. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry utilize this non-GAAP measure for analysis purposes.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 4,

2025 April 4,

2025 June 28,

2024 July 4,

2025 June 28,

2024 Revenue $ 252,079 $ 235,887 $ 190,486 $ 706,088 $ 528,868 Cost of revenue 112,643 105,731 89,077 319,387 244,937 Gross profit 139,436 130,156 101,409 386,701 283,931 Operating expenses: Research and development 63,380 57,837 47,531 181,586 132,566 Selling, general and administrative 38,396 37,449 34,162 115,058 105,233 Total operating expenses 101,776 95,286 81,693 296,644 237,799 Income from operations 37,660 34,870 19,716 90,057 46,132 Other income (expense): Interest income 7,598 7,239 5,820 21,837 16,742 Interest expense (1,178 ) (1,179 ) (1,288 ) (3,723 ) (3,862 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (193,098 ) - Total other income (expense) 6,420 6,060 4,532 (174,984 ) 12,880 Income (loss) before income taxes 44,080 40,930 24,248 (84,927 ) 59,012 Income tax expense 7,546 9,264 4,309 14,403 11,567 Net income (loss) $ 36,534 $ 31,666 $ 19,939 $ (99,330 ) $ 47,445 Net income (loss) per share: Income (loss) per share - Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.28 $ (1.35 ) $ 0.66 Income (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 0.27 $ (1.35 ) $ 0.65 Weighted average common shares: Shares - Basic 74,427 74,358 72,143 73,828 71,881 Shares - Diluted 75,864 75,741 74,217 73,828 73,258

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands) July 4,

2025 September 27,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,466 $ 146,806 Short-term investments 609,760 435,082 Accounts receivable, net 129,494 105,700 Inventories 215,388 194,490 Prepaid and other current assets 47,247 21,000 Total current assets 1,127,355 903,078 Property and equipment, net 208,987 176,017 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 411,824 408,289 Deferred income taxes 211,259 212,495 Other long-term assets 43,847 55,761 Total assets $ 2,003,272 $ 1,755,640 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 160,844 - Accounts payable 60,643 43,202 Accrued liabilities 72,467 64,336 Current portion of finance lease obligations 693 646 Total current liabilities 294,647 108,184 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 30,667 31,130 Financing obligation 37,150 9,006 Long-term debt obligations 339,351 448,281 Other long-term liabilities 38,106 32,696 Total liabilities 739,921 629,297 Stockholders' equity 1,263,351 1,126,343 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,003,272 $ 1,755,640

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in thousands) Nine Months Ended July 4,

2025 June 28,

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (99,330 ) $ 47,445 Depreciation and intangible asset amortization 45,646 49,419 Share-based compensation 61,593 34,092 Deferred income taxes 53 6,655 Loss on extinguishment of debt 193,098 - Other adjustments, net (1,068 ) (1,207 ) Accounts receivable (22,829 ) (17,882 ) Inventories (20,638 ) (25,103 ) Accrued and other liabilities (4,781 ) (6,072 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities 13,988 12,964 Net cash provided by operating activities 165,732 100,311 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of business, net (12,684 ) (72,615 ) Sales, purchases and maturities of investments (171,333 ) (56,604 ) Purchases of property and equipment (22,332 ) (17,252 ) Purchase of property under financing arrangement (28,750 ) - Other investing (11,032 ) (2,144 ) Net cash used in investing activities (246,131 ) (148,615 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from convertible notes 86,629 - Proceeds from financing arrangement 28,750 - Payments for fee on convertible note exchange and debt issuance costs (23,166 ) - Payments on finance leases and other financing obligations (942 ) (1,062 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases 10,209 6,505 Common stock withheld for taxes on employee equity awards (42,684 ) (13,877 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 58,796 (8,434 ) Foreign currency effect on cash 263 90 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (21,340 ) (56,648 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period 146,806 173,952 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period $ 125,466 $ 117,304

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 4, 2025 April 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 July 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Gross profit - GAAP $ 139,436 55.3 $ 130,156 55.2 $ 101,409 53.2 $ 386,701 54.8 $ 283,931 53.7 Amortization expense 3,349 1.3 3,343 1.4 4,344 2.3 10,024 1.4 10,485 2.0 Share-based compensation expense 2,058 0.8 1,765 0.7 1,681 0.9 7,321 1.0 5,051 1.0 Acquisition and integration related costs 355 0.1 356 0.2 2,059 1.1 2,105 0.3 6,575 1.2 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 145,198 57.6 $ 135,620 57.5 $ 109,493 57.5 $ 406,151 57.5 $ 306,042 57.9

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 4, 2025 April 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 July 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Operating expenses - GAAP $ 101,776 40.4 $ 95,286 40.4 $ 81,693 42.9 $ 296,644 42.0 $ 237,799 45.0 Amortization expense (1,618 ) (0.6 ) (1,617 ) (0.7 ) (4,332 ) (2.3 ) (6,412 ) (0.9 ) (13,251 ) (2.5 ) Share-based compensation expense (17,510 ) (6.9 ) (17,331 ) (7.3 ) (13,010 ) (6.8 ) (60,730 ) (8.6 ) (32,637 ) (6.2 ) Acquisition and integration related costs (966 ) (0.4 ) (522 ) (0.2 ) (493 ) (0.3 ) (2,093 ) (0.3 ) (10,244 ) (1.9 ) Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 81,682 32.4 $ 75,816 32.1 $ 63,858 33.5 $ 227,409 32.2 $ 181,667 34.4

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 4, 2025 April 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 July 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Income from operations - GAAP $ 37,660 14.9 $ 34,870 14.8 $ 19,716 10.4 $ 90,057 12.8 $ 46,132 8.7 Amortization expense 4,967 2.0 4,960 2.1 8,676 4.6 16,436 2.3 23,736 4.5 Share-based compensation expense 19,568 7.8 19,096 8.1 14,691 7.7 68,051 9.6 37,688 7.1 Acquisition and integration related costs 1,321 0.5 878 0.4 2,552 1.3 4,198 0.6 16,819 3.2 Adjusted income from operations

(Non-GAAP) $ 63,516 25.2 $ 59,804 25.4 $ 45,635 24.0 $ 178,742 25.3 $ 124,375 23.5 Depreciation expense 6,856 2.7 6,803 2.9 7,333 3.8 20,399 2.9 20,840 3.9 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 70,372 27.9 $ 66,607 28.2 $ 52,968 27.8 $ 199,141 28.2 $ 145,215 27.5

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 4, 2025 April 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 July 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 36,534 14.5 $ 31,666 13.4 $ 19,939 10.5 $ (99,330 ) (14.1 ) $ 47,445 9.0 Amortization expense 4,967 2.0 4,960 2.1 8,676 4.6 16,436 2.3 23,736 4.5 Share-based compensation expense 19,568 7.8 19,096 8.1 14,691 7.7 68,051 9.6 37,689 7.1 Non-cash interest, net 381 0.2 380 0.2 287 0.2 1,068 0.2 860 0.2 Acquisition and integration related costs 1,321 0.5 878 0.4 2,552 1.3 4,198 0.6 16,819 3.2 Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - - - 193,098 27.3 - - Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 5,436 2.2 7,276 3.1 2,795 1.5 8,465 1.2 7,423 1.4 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 68,207 27.1 $ 64,256 27.2 $ 48,940 25.7 $ 191,986 27.2 $ 133,972 25.3

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 4, 2025 April 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 July 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 Net income Income per

diluted share Net income

(loss) Income per

diluted share Net income Income per

diluted share

Net income

(loss) Income (loss)

per diluted

share Net income Income per

diluted share Net income (loss) - GAAP diluted $ 36,534 $ 0.48 $ 31,666 $ 0.42 $ 19,939 $ 0.27 $ (99,330 ) $ (1.35 ) $ 47,445 $ 0.65 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 68,207 $ 0.90 $ 64,256 $ 0.85 $ 48,940 $ 0.66 $ 191,986 $ 2.54 $ 133,972 $ 1.83

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 4, 2025 April 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 July 4, 2025 June 28, 2024 Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Diluted shares - GAAP 75,864 75,741 74,217 73,828 73,258 Incremental shares - - - 1,902 - Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP) 75,864 75,741 74,217 75,730 73,258