Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, today announced it has agreed to acquire Rail, a stablecoin-powered platform for global payments, for $200 million. With this deal, Ripple and Rail will deliver the most comprehensive stablecoin payments solution available in the market.

This acquisition will boost Ripple's standing as the leader in digital asset payments infrastructure. Ripple Payments offers a broad payout network, market-leading digital asset liquidity, and a kit of more than 60 licenses to manage customers' payment flows compliantly. Rail adds to Ripple's capabilities with virtual accounts and automated back-office infrastructure, streamlining operations.

"Stablecoins are quickly becoming a cornerstone of modern finance, and with Rail, we are uniquely positioned to drive the next phase of innovation and adoption of stablecoins and blockchain in global payments," said Monica Long, Ripple President. "Ripple has one of the most widely used digital asset payment networks in the world, and this acquisition underscores our commitment to helping our global customer base to move money wherever and whenever they need."

The Ripple and Rail Advantage

As demand for stablecoin-based flows continues to rise, Ripple and Rail will enable customers to meet this market shift head-on. Together, they will:

Stablecoin On/Off-Ramps and Asset Flexibility: offer comprehensive stablecoin pay-ins and pay-outs across key corridors, including USD payments, without requiring customers to hold crypto on their balance sheets.

offer comprehensive stablecoin pay-ins and pay-outs across key corridors, including USD payments, without requiring customers to hold crypto on their balance sheets. Third-Party and Treasury Payments: offer flexibility to customers, enabling them to manage multiple payment types including third-party payments (on behalf of their customers) as well as internal treasury flows, seamlessly through a single platform.

offer flexibility to customers, enabling them to manage multiple payment types including third-party payments (on behalf of their customers) as well as internal treasury flows, seamlessly through a single platform. Premium Digital Asset Liquidity: support payments across a variety of digital assets like RLUSD, XRP and others, and provide competitive pricing on high-value tickets.

support payments across a variety of digital assets like RLUSD, XRP and others, and provide competitive pricing on high-value tickets. Virtual Account and Collections: enable customers to transact with digital assets without the need to open dedicated crypto bank accounts or wallets on centralized exchanges, lowering barriers to entry and removing operational hurdles.

enable customers to transact with digital assets without the need to open dedicated crypto bank accounts or wallets on centralized exchanges, lowering barriers to entry and removing operational hurdles. Simple Integration and Always-On Infrastructure: connect customers to a global payment network that operates 24/7/365 through a single API for streamlined onboarding.

connect customers to a global payment network that operates 24/7/365 through a single API for streamlined onboarding. Enterprise-Grade Compliance and Licensed: deliver regulated, secure payment flows with 60+ licenses that meet the highest standards for financial institutions.

deliver regulated, secure payment flows with 60+ licenses that meet the highest standards for financial institutions. Banking Partner Network: offer a new level of built-in redundancy and reliability through the collective multi-bank partner network, giving clients resilient global coverage.

Ripple's suite of solutions offers customers a one-stop shop to seamlessly connect traditional payment networks with blockchains, obtain low-cost liquidity for stablecoins and other digital assets, and the ability to securely custody digital assets.

"Over the last four years, Rail built the fastest way to settle business payments internationally using stablecoins, and in 2025, Rail is forecasted to process over 10% of the $36B global B2B stablecoin payments. Ripple shares our vision, and together, we're excited to bring our innovation to the millions of businesses that move money internationally," said Bhanu Kohli, Rail CEO.

With over $3 billion invested to date in acquisitions and strategic opportunities, Ripple remains committed to actively expanding through M&A. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

About Ripple

Ripple is the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions-delivering simple, compliant, reliable software that unlocks efficiencies, reduces friction, and enhances innovation in global finance. Ripple's solutions leverage the XRP Ledger and its native digital asset, XRP, which was purpose-built to enable fast, low-cost, highly scalable transactions across developer and financial use cases. With a proven track record working with regulators and policymakers around the world, Ripple's payments, custody and stablecoin solutions are pioneering the digital asset economy-building credibility and trust in enterprise blockchain. Together with customers, partners and the developer community, we are transforming the way the world stores, exchanges, and moves value.

About Rail

Rail is a payment infrastructure platform that compliantly connects the best of fiat and stablecoin technologies so that clients can move money fast, save costs, and build to grow all via a single API. Rail enables fintechs, payment providers, neobanks, enterprise orgs, and more to offer payment solutions for their operations (and their customers') with everything from virtual IBANs and named accounts to USD Rails and third party payments. With more than 12 banking partners, Rail offers unprecedented redundancy so that clients can move their money with confidence.

