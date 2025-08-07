Seaport Research Partners Announces Annual Investor Conference August 19th and 20th

130+ Public Companies | $18B Avg. Market Cap | 3,700 Investor Meetings Expected

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Seaport Research Partners (SRP), a rapidly expanding and innovative sell-side equity research platform, announced its Annual End of Summer Investor Conference, taking place virtually on August 19th and 20th.

Since its formation in 2021, the SRP research team has grown to 27 senior analysts and strategists covering 10 sectors and over 60 industries, solidifying its position as the premier destination for top-tier independent equity research professionals.

Recently, the firm announced Jonathan Golub and Patrick Palfrey, multi-year Institutional Investor - ranked strategists, ranking in four separate categories joined the platform as Chief Equity Strategist and Head of Portfolio Strategy. Both were previously at UBS and Credit Suisse. Jonathan Golub also served as the voice of JP Morgan Funds.

This year's event will host 130+ publicly traded companies with an average market cap of $18 billion, representing key sectors such as Consumer, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Materials, Technology, Utilities, and more.

SRP's flagship conference is designed to foster meaningful engagement between corporate leadership and institutional investors, featuring 1x1s, small-group meetings, and analyst-led sessions - all exclusive (no public webcasts).

The 2024 conference welcomed over 1,000 participants and facilitated more than 3,700 curated meetings. This year's program is expected to build on that success, offering a high-impact, insight-driven forum for idea exchange and investor connectivity.

Participation is by invitation only. For access, please contact your Seaport representative. SRP Corporate Access team offers a premier full slate of Multi-Sector, Sector Specific Conferences, Industry Expert & Private Events, Interactive Field Trips, and much more.

About Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners (SRP) is redefining the face of equity research by combining institutional pedigree with startup agility.

Since formation, in 2021, SRP has added 27 senior equity analysts/strategists to its research team. SRP now provides coverage of more than 10 sectors and 60 industries. SRP's professionals average 20 years' experience, most with prior experience at bulge bracket firms and many with industry recognitions such as II rankings.

SRP is committed to acquiring top-ranked Analysts across industry sectors. Through an innovative business model, SRP empowers self-driven analysts by reshaping economics and delivering a fully integrated solution to support, enhance, and grow their franchise.

SRP operates as a registered investment advisor and a broker dealer as a division of Seaport Global Securities (SGS). The SGS platform provides established global client relationships. SGS' more than 200 sales and trading professionals cover over 4,000 institutional accounts across the capital structure, including asset management, global equity and debt capital markets. The firm also provides a full suite of corporate access services encompassing multi-sector and sector-specific conferences, fixed income and derivatives research, and investment banking. SGS has offices throughout the US, as well as in London, Hong Kong and Dubai. For more information, visit www.seaportrp.com.

Contact

Justin Cable

Seaport Research Partners

949.274.8052

hello@seaportrp.com

