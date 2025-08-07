ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Engineering Order for the Engineering and Computer Modeling of an Enhanced Process Burner Technology from a California Refinery

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that support decarbonization, improve operational and energy efficiency, enable the use of hydrogen as a fuel and enhance safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announced that the Company has received a purchase order for the engineering and computational modeling of an enhancement to the ClearSign process burner technology for anticipated implementation into a process heater in a California refinery.

"We are encouraged by the continued engagement and pipeline of work from this early adopter customer and we are pleased to support their commitment to improving air quality and efficient operations," said Jim Deller, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. "This enhancement to our combustion technology is another example of the rapid technology development enabled by our engineering and computational modeling capabilities, and we believe that it demonstrates our focus on product diversification and expansion, clean combustion and enhancing operational efficiency."

The supply and installation of this new technology is contingent on the successful completion of this initial engineering and computer modeling. The anticipated date for the installation and start up of the new technology has not yet been set, but it is expected to be completed early 2026, and to be done in coordination with other ongoing projects with this customer.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

