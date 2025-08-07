AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Webcast

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp . (OTCQB:ASFH), a leading fintech financial ecosystem enabler, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp will hold a webcast on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (20:30 MYT) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2025, in more detail. The call will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Earnings and Q&A Webcast

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 8:30 ET (20:30 MYT)

To register for the webcast, please click here Webcast Registration with your name and organization and whether you are an investor or investment research analyst. Please join the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty joining the webcast please contact asfh@fnkir.com.

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a US listed, Nevada, USA Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and StarFIN Holdings Ltd subsidiaries. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (REGTECH); ESG Consultancy & Reporting and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to over 90+ financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle east region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporation. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

Investors & Media Contact:

Tom Baumann

FNK IR

646.349.6641

asfh@fnkir.com

