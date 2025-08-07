Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
WKN: A3C53D | ISIN: US78163D1000 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KG
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 09:31
9,100 Euro
-2,67 % -0,250
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.08.2025 14:36 Uhr
Runway Growth Finance Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Total Distribution of $0.36 per Share

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) ("Runway Growth" or the "Company"), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared total distributions for the third quarter of $0.36 per share, comprised of a regular cash dividend of $0.33 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.03 per share.

The following shows the key dates of the third quarter 2025 dividend, including the supplemental dividend:

Declaration Date: August 6, 2025
Record Date: August 18, 2025
Payment Date: September 2, 2025

Runway Growth generally intends to distribute, out of assets legally available for distribution, substantially all of its available earnings, on a quarterly basis, subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors. Any distribution by the Company will depend on the Company's earnings, financial condition, maintenance of regulated investment company status for income tax purposes, compliance with applicable business development company regulations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem relevant from time to time. The Company also maintains an "opt out" dividend reinvestment plan, as amended, for its stockholders. As a result, if the Company declares a distribution, then stockholders who have not opted out of the dividend reinvestment plan will have their cash dividends automatically reinvested in additional shares of the Company's common stock.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.
Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment adviser that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

IR Contacts:
Taylor Donahue, Prosek Partners, rway@prosek.com
Thomas B. Raterman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, tr@runwaygrowth.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
