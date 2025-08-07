Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D31A | ISIN: US05453U2033 | Ticker-Symbol: N68
Düsseldorf
07.08.25 | 08:13
5,360 Euro
+0,19 % +0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 14:48 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SS Innovations Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Record Quarterly Revenue of $10.0 Million Driven by Higher SSi Mantra 3 Unit Sales

Gross Profit More than Tripled, Driven by Gross Margin Expansion and Revenue Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (the "Company" or "SS Innovations") (Nasdaq: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Overview

  • Revenue increased 121.8% to $10.0 million from $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Gross margin expanded to 59.1% from 31.9% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit rose 311.4% to $5.9 million from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net loss of $0.3 million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
  • SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 23, up 130% from 10 installations in the second quarter of 2024 and up 53% from 15 installations in the first quarter of 2025.

First Half 2025 Overview

  • Revenue increased 85.6% to $15.1 million from $8.1 million in the first half of 2024.
  • Gross margin expanded to 46.3% from 26.6% in the first half of 2024.
  • Gross profit rose 223.3% to $7.0 million from $2.2 million in the first half of 2024.
  • Net loss of $5.9 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $14.0 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the first half of 2024.
  • SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 38, up 100% from 19 installations in the first half of 2024.

As of June 30, 2025

  • Long-term debt of $0.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $11.4 million, excluding restricted cash.
  • SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 105 in seven countries and cumulative surgeries reached 4,657.

CEO Commentary

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, "We continue to execute on our strategic initiatives and delivered strong revenue growth in the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher unit sales of our advanced, cost-effective SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system in India and abroad. Our second quarter gross profit more than tripled compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting higher revenue and significant gross margin expansion due to lower production costs, propelling a sharp narrowing in net loss to almost breakeven."

Dr. Srivastava continued, "Our SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system continues to pioneer robotic telesurgery and cardiac procedures, achieving several 'world firsts' during and after the second quarter. We remain committed to democratizing excellence in surgical robotic care and SS Innovations' uplisting to Nasdaq in April 2025 symbolizes a new chapter of global expansion. In that regard, based on recent FDA conversations, we now expect to submit a 510(k) application for multiple indications for the SSi Mantra 3 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of September 2025-a potentially quicker pathway compared to the De Novo application we previously planned. We also continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE marking certification as soon as late 2025. Looking to the second half of the year, an expanding installed base combined with growing utilization of the SSi Mantra 3 positions us well for continuing robust organic growth."

Select Business Highlights in Second Quarter 2025

  • In April 2025, the Company's common stock was listed for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").
  • In June 2025, the Company rang the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.
  • In June 2025, the Company's SSi Mantra surgical robotic system performed its first robotic cardiac surgery in the Western Hemisphere.

Subsequent Events

  • In July 2025, the world's first robotic telesurgery for weight loss was performed utilizing the Company's SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.
  • In July 2025, the world's first intercontinental robotic cardiac telesurgery was performed (from France to India) utilizing the Company's SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.
  • In July 2025, the first telesurgery in India's public sector, which consists of more than 25,000 public hospitals, was performed utilizing the Company's SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.
  • As of July 31, 2025, the SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 112 systems and cumulative multi-specialty surgeries reached 5,038 without any device-related adverse events. This total included 40 telesurgeries and 273 cardiac procedures.

Revenue Breakdown and Summary of Installations / Surgeries

CategoryQ2 2024Q2 2025VariancePercentage
System sales$4,258,198$8,781,038$4,522,840106.2%
Instrument sales 204,121 1,007,830 803,709393.7%
Warranty sales 28,795 193,359 164,564571.5%
Lease income 18,012 18,078 660.4%
Total revenue$4,509,126$10,000,305$5,491,179121.8%
SSi Mantra installations 10 23 13130%
Cumulative installed base1 37 105 68184 %
SSi Mantra surgeries 516 1,042 526102%
Cumulative surgeries1 1,742 4,657 2,915167%

1 at period end

CategoryH1 2024H1 2025VariancePercentage
System sales$7,752,957$13,283,520$5,530,56371.3%
Instrument sales 322,636 1,485,038 1,162,402360.3%
Warranty sales 38,202 315,863 277,661726.8%
Lease income 33,024 36,494 3,47010.5%
Total revenue$8,146,819$15,120,915$6,974,09685.6%
SSi Mantra installations 19 38 19100%
SSi Mantra surgeries 877 1,861 984112%

About SS Innovations
SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company's product range includes its proprietary "SSi Mantra" surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of "SSi Mudra" surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company's website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About the SSi Mantra
The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "will," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "could," "seek," "designed," "potential," "forecast," "target," "objective," "goal," or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations' future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
The Equity Group
Kalle Ahl, CFA
T: (303) 953-9878
kahl@theequitygroup.com

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director
T: (212) 836-9608
dsullivan@theequitygroup.com

Media Contact:
RooneyPartners LLC
Kate Barrette
T: (212) 223-0561
kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
As of
June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$11,375,265 $466,500
Restricted cash 5,884,513 5,838,508
Accounts receivable, net 5,973,923 4,466,047
Inventory 18,260,141 10,206,898
Prepaids and other current assets 9,292,684 6,438,338
Total Current Assets 50,786,526 27,416,291
Property, plant, and equipment, net 8,274,135 5,385,955
Right of use asset, net 2,654,775 2,623,880
Deferred tax assets, net 365,641 -
Accounts receivable, net - non current 4,447,389 3,299,032
Restricted cash- non current 345,900 318,527
Prepaids and other non current assets 3,103,405 3,341,528
Total Assets$69,977,771 $42,385,213
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Bank overdraft facility$6,980,313 $7,994,906
Notes payable - 7,450,000
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 354,626 409,518
Accounts payable 6,079,794 2,312,382
Deferred revenue 2,412,682 1,278,602
Accrued expenses & other current liabilities 3,783,693 1,884,814
Total Current Liabilities 19,611,108 21,330,222
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,452,389 2,349,118
Deferred Revenue- non current 5,779,525 5,173,953
Other non current liabilities 111,880 74,817
Total Liabilities$27,954,902 $28,928,110
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares of Series A, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1 1
Common stock, 250,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 193,588,410 shares and 171,579,284 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively 19,358 17,157
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (822,813) (749,625)
Additional paid in capital 91,526,999 56,952,200
Capital reserve 899,917 899,917
Accumulated deficit (49,600,593) (43,662,547)
Total stockholders' equity 42,022,869 13,457,103
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$69,977,771 $42,385,213
SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
For The Three months ended
June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
REVENUES
System sales 8,781,038 4,258,198
Instruments sale 1,007,830 204,121
Warranty sale 193,359 28,795
Lease income 18,078 18,012
Total revenue$10,000,305 $4,509,126
Cost of revenue (4,085,247) (3,071,340)
GROSS PROFIT 5,915,058 1,437,786
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research & development expense 498,600 759,004
Stock compensation expense 1,630,295 2,443,792
Depreciation and amortization expense 260,361 90,476
Selling, general and administrative expense 3,428,788 2,244,703
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 5,818,044 5,537,975
Income /(Loss) from operations 97,014 (4,100,189)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest Expense (216,800) (242,577)
Interest and other income, net 216,824 202,196
TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET 24 (40,381)
INCOME / (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 97,038 (4,140,570)
Income tax expense 353,729 -
NET LOSS$(256,691) $(4,140,570)
Net loss per share -basic and diluted$(0.00) $(0.02)
Weighted average-basic shares 193,571,635 170,739,380
Weighted average-diluted shares 202,835,698 181,843,313
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
NET LOSS$(256,691) $(4,140,570)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Foreign currency translation loss (66,014) (16,131)
Retirement Benefit (net of tax) (35,660) 3,299
Income tax effect relating to retirement benefit 5,772 -
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (95,902) (12,832)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS$(352,593) $(4,153,402)
SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
For The Six months ended
June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
REVENUES
System sales 13,283,520 7,752,957
Instruments sale 1,485,038 322,636
Warranty sale 315,863 38,202
Lease income 36,494 33,024
Total revenue$15,120,915 $8,146,819
Cost of revenue (8,118,649) (5,980,851)
GROSS PROFIT 7,002,266 2,165,968
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research & development expense 1,508,695 1,286,995
Stock compensation expense 4,009,507 9,552,542
Depreciation and amortization expense 469,243 170,577
Selling, general and administrative expense 6,638,587 5,088,362
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 12,626,032 16,098,476
Loss from operations (5,623,766) (13,932,508
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest Expense (596,705) (432,665)
Interest and other income, net 636,156 382,850
TOTAL INCOME / (EXPENSE), NET 39,451 (49,815)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,584,315) (13,982,323)
Income tax expense 353,729 -
NET LOSS$(5,938,044) $(13,982,323)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted$(0.03) $(0.08)
Weighted average- basic shares 186,244,872 170,734,435
Weighted average- diluted shares 195,502,268 181,726,502
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
NET LOSS$(5,938,044) $(13,982,323)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Foreign currency translation loss (59,138) (95,445)
Retirement Benefit (net of tax) (19,822) 11,806
Income tax effect relating to retirement benefit 5,772 -
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (73,188) (83,639)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS$(6,011,232) $(14,065,962)
SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the Six months ended
June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss $(5,938,044) $(13,982,323)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 469,243 170,577
Operating lease expense 423,593 357,533
Interest Expense 179,455 182,530
Interest and other income, net (338,191) (175,147)
(Reversal of) / Provision for credit loss reserve (228,846) 573,048
Deferred income tax benefit (365,641) -
Stock compensation expense 4,009,507 9,552,542
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net (2,337,679) (3,475,878)
Inventory, net (10,221,214) (199,750)
Deferred revenue 1,739,652 3,032,484
Prepaids and other assets (2,572,481) (421,539)
Accounts payable 3,782,409 224,821
Income taxes payable, net 620,586 -
Accrued expenses & other liabilities 1,629,136 808,818
Operating lease payment (407,188) (342,202)
Net cash used in operating activities (9,555,703) (3,694,486)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,189,452) (2,239,139)
Net cash used in investing activities (1,189,452) (2,239,139)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from bank overdraft facility (net) (1,014,593) 842,610
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to principal shareholder 28,000,000 3,000,000
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to other investors - 1,450,000
Repayment of convertible notes to principal shareholder, including interest (4,212,637) -
Repayment of convertible notes to other investors, including interest (1,068,849) -
Net cash provided by financing activities 21,703,921 5,292,610
Net change in cash 10,958,766 (641,015)
Effect of exchange rate on cash 23,377 108,572
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 6,623,535 7,087,845
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $17,605,678 $6,555,402
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Conversion of convertible notes into common stock, including interest $30,645,360 $-
Transfer of systems from inventory to property, plant and equipment $2,167,971 $1,422,880

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.