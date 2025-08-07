Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Strengthens Global Supply Chain With Vietnam Manufacturing Partnership; Golf Cart Deliveries to U.S. Imminent

GARLAND, Texas, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (the "Company" or "Massimo Group") (NASDAQ: MAMO) today announced that in addition to manufacturing its golf carts at its Garland, TX facility, the Company will soon begin taking deliveries of its new feature-rich six seater golf carts from a key manufacturing partner in Vietnam, with shipments scheduled to arrive in the U.S. in the near term.

Expanding production into Vietnam underscores Massimo Group's commitment to supply-chain diversification, cost efficiency, and enhanced quality control. Streamlined logistics and port diversification are expected to improve lead times, reduce freight variability, and strengthen inventory flexibility-advantages that position Massimo to meet growing demand while safeguarding long-term margins.

"Our Vietnam production partnership is a major win for Massimo Group and everyone we serve," said David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. "In the near term, our U.S. retail and dealer partners will start receiving our latest six seater golf carts-vehicles that combine exceptional quality, innovative features, and competitive pricing. These steps help us deliver value and reliability to customers."

The Massimo MVR4X Six-Seater, is built for families and groups, featuring a powerful 48V 5KW AC motor, 60km driving range, and comfortable McPherson independent suspension for a smooth ride. With a steel chassis treated for rust resistance, front disc and rear drum brakes with electromagnetic assistance, and 14-inch aluminum rims, the MVR4X is engineered for safety and durability. A long, protective roof, plastic-molded rear seats with under-seat storage, and a foldable windshield enhance passenger comfort, while an LED lighting system with turn signals, brake lights, and horn ensures visibility and safety.

This model delivers premium performance, comfort, and durability-well-suited for both recreational and lifestyle applications, with a value proposition designed to compete with industry leaders.

Strategic benefits of the Vietnam partnership include:

Near-Term Market Impact: Deliveries scheduled to begin shortly, ensuring timely availability for U.S. retail and dealer partners.

Deliveries scheduled to begin shortly, ensuring timely availability for U.S. retail and dealer partners. Reduced Logistics Risk: Streamlined ocean routes and port diversification aim to lower freight variability and improve predictability.

Streamlined ocean routes and port diversification aim to lower freight variability and improve predictability. Improved Quality Control: Closer collaboration with the Vietnam manufacturing partner enhances product consistency and oversight.

Closer collaboration with the Vietnam manufacturing partner enhances product consistency and oversight. Competitive Advantage: Feature-rich golf carts designed to deliver superior value, strengthening Massimo's position in a growing market segment.

This expansion in Vietnam builds on Massimo Group's broader global production realignment, further insulating the company from disruptions while enhancing its ability to scale efficiently and capture new market opportunities

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of manufacturers of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs, and mini bikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo Group is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable, and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to Massimo. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Massimo's future results of operations and financial position, Massimo's business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Massimo are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, risks relating to Massimo which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; costs; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Massimo may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties, including those under "Risk Factors" in filings with the SEC made by Massimo. Moreover, Massimo operates in very competitive and rapidly changing environments. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Massimo's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. No assurance can be given regarding the forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those as indicated. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group