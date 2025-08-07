Korriphila Redux:

cc Commissions Korth Germany

to Create a Limited Edition Version of the Legendary Precision Pistol

Luxus Capital, LLC, the registered trademark owner of Korriphila®, announces that:

Korth Germany is prepared to produce an exclusive limited edition based on Korriphila's original designs and drawings.

Bradenton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Luxus Capital, LLC has owned the Korriphila® brand for several years and has taken a deliberate and disciplined approach to honoring the legacy of Edgar Budischowsky, the original founder and designer of Korriphila. With Budischowsky's official endorsement, the brand offers the highest level of craftsmanship and collector's value. Service and warranty for the pistols produced will be provided at our Service Center in Bradenton, Florida.

"Korth Germany is without question the best manufacturing partner we could have chosen to bring Budischowsky's original vision into the modern age," said Michael Graczyk, spokesman for Luxus Capital, LLC. "This new launch is not about nostalgia, but about progress rooted in tradition. With Korth Germany as a manufacturer, Korriphila will continue to define mechanical excellence."

Limited Edition Version of the Legendary Precision Pistol

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11824/261601_7cac9c99d46f9906_003full.jpg

With Korth Germany's experience, each new Korriphila® pistol is built to uncompromising standards and from the original drawings, combining the design ethos of the original with state-of-the-art machining and traditional craftsmanship.

Korth's decades of experience in ultra-premium revolvers and pistols ensures that Korriphila® will set a new benchmark in high-end firearms production.

A formal reservation process for the first limited edition Korriphila® pistols will be announced shortly. Production will be strictly limited to ensure exclusivity and collector value for discerning enthusiasts worldwide.

This announcement signals a bold future for Korriphila® - a future guided by Budischowsky's legacy, empowered by Korth's masterful manufacturing, and shaped by Luxus Capital, LLC's vision.

Learn more about Korriphila and Luxus Capital, LLC at www.Korriphila.org and www.Luxuscap.com. To get on the waitlist, email us at Waitlist@Luxuscap.com or visit our website(s).

Edgar Budischowsky Letter

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11824/261601_letter.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261601

SOURCE: Luxus Capital, LLC