Sofia, Bulgaria--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Stoyana Natseva, founder of Happy Life Academy, was honored with the "Writer of the Decade" and "Woman of the Decade" awards by the 31st Fashion, Show & Business Awards in Sofia, Bulgaria. The prestigious recognition celebrates her transformative contributions in human development, education, and empowerment.

A Legacy of Transformative Books

In addition to her work as a transformational mentor and educator, Stoyana Natseva is the author of over 15 self-development books, many of which have made a profound impact on readers worldwide. Her books, such as The Power of the Family, Live in Abundance, and Energy: Recharge, have become essential tools in personal transformation, offering not only inspiration but practical methods for emotional healing, mindset shifts, and inner growth.

Happy Life Academy Founder Stoyana Natseva Honored with "Writer of the Decade" and "Woman of the Decade" Awards by the 31st Fashion, Show & Business Awards



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/261642_08dcf9e2b464ca0f_002full.jpg

As Natseva shares, "Books can open minds. But when written with soul, they awaken hearts and restore lives." These works have made a significant impact on readers seeking lasting change, further solidifying her role as a thought leader in the field of personal development.

Empowering Thousands Through Happy Life Academy

Through Happy Life Academy, Stoyana Natseva has created a transformative ecosystem that supports personal and professional growth. The Academy's impact is evident in:

Over 100,000 individuals trained globally

The Happy Life TV platform, which boasts over 150,000 subscribers and millions of views

The Academy's programs, courses, and retreats, which combine coaching, psychology, and systemic work to offer a robust approach to personal transformation.

Recognized for Her Leadership and Social Contributions

Stoyana Natseva's influence extends beyond writing and coaching. She is a university lecturer, certified master coach, and recipient of more than 30 national and international awards. Some of her notable recognitions include:

Grand Prize Universe (Vienna)

Business Woman of the Year

Awakener of the Decade

Title of "Duchess" for her humanitarian and environmental contributions

Her advocacy for emotional intelligence and conscious leadership continues to shape the future of modern leadership in education and business.

A Mission to Empower One Million People

Stoyana Natseva and Happy Life Academy are committed to empowering one million individuals to unlock their potential. Through collaboration with municipalities, cultural institutions, and educational organizations, they offer accessible training programs that drive transformative, sustainable change.

Happy Life Academy Founder Stoyana Natseva Honored with "Writer of the Decade" and "Woman of the Decade" Awards by the 31st Fashion, Show & Business Awards



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/261642_08dcf9e2b464ca0f_003full.jpg

About Happy Life Academy

Founded by Stoyana Natseva, Happy Life Academy is a global platform dedicated to empowering individuals through personal growth, emotional intelligence, and leadership. The Academy offers a variety of training programs and events aimed at unlocking the potential of individuals across the globe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261642

SOURCE: Plentisoft