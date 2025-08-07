Company rebukes inaccurate media reports, affirms phased acquisition subject to regulatory and stockholder approval, new defense joint venture, and broader national security platform

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a global leader in high-performance blue laser technology, today announced a pivotal update on its planned acquisition of TEKNE S.p.A. ("TEKNE"), following formal notice received from the Italian government under the "Golden Power" framework. The Company will work with TEKNE on a phased acquisition plan in compliance with the guidance of the Italian government which, rather than issuing a full clearance or a definitive irrevocable rejection, indicated key areas to consider, taking in account the Italy's national security goals. This is demonstrated by approx. Euro 67,4M of orders already committed by the Minister of Defense to TEKNE.

This announcement marks a key milestone in NUBURU's transformation into a vertically integrated defense and security technology platform.

Addressing Misinformation in the Media

In light of the damaging media reports published today in certain Italian outlets, NUBURU wishes to set the record straight. Contrary to what has been reported, the acquisition of TEKNE by NUBURU is not blocked. Instead, NUBURU and TEKNE will work constructively with the Italian government to implement a phased acquisition to proceed beginning with a minority investment and followed by a staged regulatory path toward full control, under the Golden Power procedure.

"We are deeply concerned by the reckless and negative reporting that appeared in the Italian press today, underpinned by a clear intention to safeguard the current workforce of TEKNE, which we respect, being also our priority" said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman of NUBURU. "These reports caused unnecessary panic among investors and misrepresented our ongoing and productive collaboration with Italian authorities. Let me be clear: the acquisition will move forward in full compliance with Golden Power guidance and we remain committed to the transparency and integrity our shareholders deserve."

The Company urges investors to rely solely on official communications from NUBURU or relevant government authorities when evaluating developments in the TEKNE acquisition and broader defense strategy.

Strategic Roadmap Moving Forward

Based on the Italian government's Golden Power feedback, NUBURU has agreed to the following structured acquisition and growth roadmap:

Phase 1: Minority Investment NUBURU will immediately acquire a minority, non-controlling stake in TEKNE through a capital infusion, supporting TEKNE's working capital and near-term defense-related contracts. This action falls outside the Golden Power perimeter and demonstrates NUBURU's immediate commitment to the defense sector and financial support to TEKNE.

Phase 2: U.S.-Based Defense Joint Venture In Q4 2025, NUBURU and TEKNE will establish a U.S.-based joint venture (80% NUBURU 20% TEKNE) to deploy blue-laser-based defense solutions, supported by U.S. go-to-market and R&D initiatives. This program builds on months of technical planning with blue-laser subject matter experts and will further enhance the balance sheet of TEKNE.

Phase 3: Full Acquisition of TEKNE NUBURU plans to complete the controlling acquisition of TEKNE in Q4 2025, pending further regulatory clearance by the Italian Government under the Golden Power procedure and stockholder approval.

All activities will be integrated under a newly formed "NUBURU Defense Security Hub", a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to national security, defense technologies, and strategic acquisitions.

Additional Developments

NUBURU also confirms the upcoming acquisition of an operational resilience SaaS platform, a move designed to add software capabilities to its defense offering. The acquisition is expected to close within the coming months.

Further updates will be provided as key milestones in NUBURU's defense transformation are achieved.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, Inc. has developed and previously manufactured industrial blue laser technology. Under a renewed strategic vision led by Executive Chairman Alessandro Zamboni, the Company is expanding into complementary sectors including defense-tech, security, and critical infrastructure resilience. NUBURU is leveraging a combination of internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to build out its Defense Security Hub, targeting long-term, sustainable growth across high-value government and enterprise markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet security exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategy; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K or Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250807221144/en/

Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Public Relations: articles@phoenix-mediamarketing.com

Website: www.nuburu.net