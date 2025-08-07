Milestone Order with MTG-Dolphin AD Demonstrates Commitment to Using Local Suppliers for Regional Projects Including the Kozloduy Expansion

Westinghouse Electric Company has signed its first Purchase Order, with MTG-Dolphin AD, supporting the two-unit AP1000 project at Bulgaria's Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. The order demonstrates Westinghouse's commitment to using local suppliers for the expansion of nuclear power generation at Kozloduy.

The scope includes the development of the Nuclear Quality Assurance (NQA-1) Program, including the implementation of a nuclear safety culture, the preparation of engineering documentation for mockup manufacturing and the potential production of an AP1000 CA Structural Module mockup. This work also presents opportunities for MTG-Dolphin AD to support Westinghouse's projects in Europe and beyond.

"Our participation in the AP1000 project demonstrates the strength and potential of Bulgaria's industrial base," said Svetlin Stoyanov, CEO of MTG-Dolphin AD. "We are proud to support Westinghouse in advancing Bulgaria's nuclear energy future and look forward to contributing to the success of the Kozloduy expansion, as well to future projects across Europe."

"Westinghouse is committed to engaging Bulgaria's highly experienced nuclear supply chain in supporting the expansion of Kozloduy as well as other AP1000 projects in Europe and around the world," said Dan Lipman, President of Westinghouse Energy Systems. "Local suppliers such as MTG-Dolphin AD will not only help us deliver the project on time and on budget, but they will also help drive real economic impact locally and create thousands of jobs during construction and the many decades of operation to come."

As part of its "buy where we build" philosophy of localization, Westinghouse has already signed memoranda of understanding with 29 Bulgarian suppliers to support the project. The Kozloduy project will also provide Bulgarian firms the opportunity to support other AP1000 projects in Europe and globally. Bulgarian companies can find more information about becoming a Westinghouse supplier on its Bulgarian website.

The AP1000 reactor is the only operating advanced Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. There are six AP1000 reactors currently setting operational performance and availability records worldwide with twelve reactors under construction and six more under contract. There will be 18 units based on AP1000 technology in operation globally by the end of the decade. The AP1000 technology has also been selected for nuclear energy programs in Poland and Ukraine and is also under consideration at multiple other sites in Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250807569187/en/

Contacts:

media@westinghouse.com