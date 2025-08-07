Litera Announces Strategic Investment in Postilize to Deliver Next-Generation Integrated "Growth-Tech" Stack for Legal Business Development in Litera One

Foundation Proactive, Powered by Postilize Provides Legal Teams with a First-Ever Intent- and Experience-Based, Proactive Relationship Management (PRM) Solution Combining Postilize and Litera's Foundation and Peppermint Products

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, today announced a strategic investment in Postilize to accelerate innovation in business development with the launch of Foundation Proactive, Powered by Postilize. This partnership marks a significant step toward delivering a next-generation, integrated "growth-tech" stack within Litera One that transforms Legal Work by placing the right data in the right place at the right time-combining relationship intelligence, marketing automation, and AI-powered personalization.

Postilize, founded in 2023 by CRM and ERM veteran Jody Glidden, former Founder of Introhive and James Wang, a former BlackBerry executive, is the first AI platform purpose-built to modernize legal business development, shifting from reactive CRM systems to proactive, data-driven client engagement. Postilize gives law firms the power to act on business signals the moment they emerge. Its flagship products-Signals, Messaging, ERM, and Sync-helps firms detect client events early, personalize outreach in each partner's authentic voice, and maintain clean, up-to-date CRM data without manual effort. Unlike traditional ERM tools, Postilize is embedded in lawyers' daily workflows through seamless Outlook, LinkedIn, CRM and mobile integrations.

By leveraging insights uncovered in Foundation and key events captured in Signals, Litera One is now delivering a first-ever true Proactive Relationship Management (PRM) capability. Customers can now use Postilize's Signals and Messaging in tandem with Foundation Peppermint and Foundation Marketing to identify and act on opportunities for growth like never before, such as:

Capture high-impact events pertaining to a client

Identify the firm's strongest relationships with that client

Create customized outbound messages relevant to those relationships and stylized in a particular partner's tone

"This transformative technology enables lawyers to engage clients at precisely the right moment with highly relevant, personalized communications-what we call Proactive Relationship Management," said Adam Ryan, Chief Product Officer at Litera. "By leveraging our integrated Litera One platform, firms can identify and capitalize on new business opportunities that would otherwise remain hidden."

"Together, Postilize and Litera are setting a new standard for legal technology-one that delivers immediate recommended actions and personalization at the center of every client interaction," said Jody Glidden, Founder and CEO of Postilize. "Our shared vision is to help firms unlock greater business opportunities and deliver exceptional value through smart, seamless integration."

"Effective business development often means empowering partners to recognize evolving client needs as they are happening. Those insights not only help clients and our firm, but they also deepen relationships," said Mark Levin, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer at Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP. "Postilize is often the better angel for us. Everyone wants to know what is happening in their network, and Postilize surfaces insights and gives us direction for outreach."

About Litera

At the forefront of the legal technology revolution, Litera provides both cutting edge and globally trusted solutions to law firms and corporate legal teams worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of AI-driven tools powers and unifies legal workflows across Legal Work & Drafting, Knowledge Management, Business Development, Legal Operations, and Security & Governance. Delivered right where lawyers work-in M365 and across devices-Litera helps legal professionals create exceptional work, win more business, streamline operations, and ensure seamless governance and data security. Engineered for legal success, Litera's technology is built for easy integrations, security, and scale. With over 30 years of innovation, a majority of the world's largest law firms as clients, and 2M+ daily users, Litera is just getting started. For more information, visit litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Postilize

Postilize is a Miami Beach-based legal technology company founded in 2023 by Jody Glidden, a pioneer in enterprise relationship management. The company's AI-powered platform enables law firms to proactively manage client relationships through real-time business event tracking, relationship strength analytics, and personalized outreach automation. Postilize's suite of products-Signals, Messaging, ERM, and Sync-integrates with leading CRM and communication tools to deliver a holistic, data-driven approach to business development. Visit www.postilize.com to learn more.

