COLE HAAN OWNS COMFORT WITH FALL 2025 CAMPAIGN, COLE HAAN COMFORTABLE

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan unveils its Fall 2025 global campaign, Cole Haan Comfortable -a bold platform that redefines what comfort means for the modern lifestyle. Grounded in the belief that true style should never come at the expense of feeling good, the Fall 2025 collection introduces the brand's most innovative offerings to date-delivering on a clear promise: comfort goes wherever you do. Engineered for the unexpected and tailored to meet every moment, the season invites you to move through life with ease-and feel what's possible.

For nearly a century, Cole Haan has quietly challenged the notion that elegance and ease can't coexist. Cole Haan Comfortable proves that performance and polish not only work together-they complement each another. Fall 2025 builds on this legacy with the introductions and continued evolution of technologies designed to make comfort feel invisible, yet unmistakable.

Originally introduced in Fall 2024, SkyWeave Cushioning Technology expands this season with new applications across women's footwear and sneaker uppers. The GrandPrø Court SkyWeave Sneaker features lightweight cushioning trusses that deliver a springy, responsive bounce-making every step feel lighter, easier, and more energized. Paired with high-traction outsoles, these styles adapt effortlessly to unpredictable schedules and all-day movement. Further pushing the hybrid category it pioneered, Cole Haan debuts its dressiest hybrid to date: the ØriginalGrand CitySpectre Collection. Drawing inspiration from Cole Haan's heritage with refined details like a sculpted "ghost" heel and sleek lines inspired by ergonomic car designs, the collection includes oxfords, loafers, and boot styles. Its athletic-inspired cushioning system, ENERGYFEEL Foam, delivers sneaker-like comfort and rebound-propelling you forward with every stride.

Successful innovation platforms Grand Revolution and Grand Ambition return this season-elevated and evolved-continuing the brand's legacy of understated, performance-driven technologies. Rooted in a century of dress expertise and inspired by modern performance needs, Grand Revolution transforms a 200-year-old tradition in leather sole craftsmanship-most notably the time-honored art of leather sole stacking for durability and refinement. Now reengineered with FlexCraft Comfort Technology, this multi-layered construction combines heritage detailing with heel-to-toe hidden layers of cushioning, flexibility, and traction. The result: a remarkably lightweight, cushioned, and flexible dress shoe that rewrites the rules of footwear. Available in cap-toe and wingtip oxfords, penny loafers, and boots.

Since its debut in 2019, Grand Ambition has redefined the look and feel of women's footwear. Now with Grand Lux Technology the latest iteration introduces proprietary technology, enhancing forefoot padding and underfoot layering for plush, responsive cushioning-entirely hidden from view. Designed as timeless wardrobe staples, the collection features loafers, pumps, booties, and ballet flats built for modern versatility and comfort.

"Fall 2025 delivers the brand's most innovation in the history of the company," says Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer. "We're not just talking about comfort-we're owning it. Fall 2025 is designed for real life and all its unpredictability. From revolutionized oxfords to engineered sneakers to weather-ready boots, we've created beautiful, smart products that help you show up, stay present, and feel great while doing it."

The Cole Haan Comfortable global campaign launch captures the transitional energy between summer and fall. Lightweight, flexible styles like the GrandPrø Court SkyWeave Sneaker are designed to adapt to spontaneous schedules and shifting routines. The campaign will continue to unfold throughout Fall and Winter through a series of digital-first storytelling moments, spotlighting the brand's innovative products.

This marks Cole Haan's seventh creative collaboration with award-winning agency General Idea, with content running across digital, social, connected TV, and out-of-home channels in key U.S. and international markets, including Japan.

Cole Haan is a global lifestyle brand available in over 100 countries, serving connected, active professionals with footwear and accessories that fuse modern innovation and heritage craftsmanship. With nearly a century of design legacy, the brand continues to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives-from work, to workout, to weekend.

The Fall 2025 Collection and Cole Haan Comfortable campaign are now available in stores and at colehaan.com. Additional assets are available here.

