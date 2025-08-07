Anzeige
07.08.2025 15:14 Uhr
duPont REGISTRY Group: Naples Automotive Experience and Cars on 5th Concours Merge With duPont REGISTRY Events

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Naples Automotive Experience - including the renowned Cars on 5th Concours - has merged with duPont REGISTRY, part of the duPont REGISTRY Group, a leading force in the luxury automotive world. Through its alliance with duPont REGISTRY Group's portfolio of premier events brands, such as Canossa and Cavallino, the world's most exclusive car club Supercar Owners Circle, the upcoming Retromobile USA classic car show in New York, and the Miami Concours, this will elevate and expand the reach and prestige of the event.

First held in 2004, the Naples Automotive Experience is an extraordinary multi-day event that blends the elegance of the high-end Cars on 5th Concours, the Jetport Reception and related activities with the vibrant atmosphere of downtown Naples, Florida - creating a one-of-a-kind experience for car lovers and collectors alike. This event will now benefit from its alliance with duPont REGISTRY Group's ecosystem, which offers an unparalleled suite of benefits tailored for luxury automotive enthusiasts, collectors and brands looking to engage with the most affluent and passionate audience in the space, including ticketing expertise and a vast audience through its global media platforms.

Naples consistently ranks as one of the wealthiest cities per capita in America. The combination of year-round warm weather, affluent residents and a concentration of car enthusiasts drives a strong demand for luxury and exotic vehicles. The various events within the Naples Automotive Experience have continued to expand over the past few years, which has allowed them to raise millions of dollars for local charities. The 21st Annual Cars on 5th Concours in 2025 featured more than 750 exotic, vintage and muscle cars. The event, the largest event of its kind in Naples, was attended by over 25,000 car enthusiasts from throughout the country.

"This relationship will allow us to provide an even better experience for attendees in future years," said Tom O'Riordan, President of the Naples Automotive Experience. "duPont REGISTRY Group runs many great automotive events around the world and our shared passion and vision in all things automotive will propel us in the future."

Mike Sheehan, duPont REGISTRY Group's Chief Legal Officer and Naples resident, added, "The Cars on 5th Concours has become one of America's premier luxury car events. Through this strategic partnership, we aim to bring our global expertise in luxury automotive events, media and community to further elevate the Naples Automotive Experience."

Cars on 5th continues its tradition of giving back to the local community, and has forged a new alliance with non-profit partner Habitat for Humanity of Collier County.

About duPont REGISTRY Group

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont Registry, Canossa Events, Cavallino, Supercar Owners Circle, Retromobile USA, Petrolicious, FerrariChat and Sotheby's Motorsport.

Contact Information

Media DRG
media@dupontregistrygroup.com
3055078799

.

SOURCE: duPont REGISTRY Group



