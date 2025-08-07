Anzeige
07.08.2025
Hughes Fire Affiliates Welcome Ryan Burchnell as CEO of Emergency Technical Decon and Emergent

SPRINGFIELD, OR / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Hughes Fire Equipment and its affiliate companies are proud to announce the appointment of Ryan Burchnell as Chief Executive Officer of Emergency Technical Decon (ETD) and Emergent. Burchnell will lead strategy, growth, and profitability efforts across the entire family of Hughes businesses, helping shape the future of public safety technology and decontamination solutions.

Emergency Technical Decon & Emergent CEO Ryan Burchnell

With more than three decades of public safety leadership, Burchnell brings unparalleled experience to the Hughes Family's organizations. He most recently served as Area Vice President for FirstNet and Public Safety at AT&T, where his leadership helped grow the FirstNet business nearly 9X annual revenue. Prior to his tenure at AT&T, he held top executive roles at the Alabama State Police and Florida Highway Patrol, including a stint as CTO for the Florida Department of Highway Safety.

"We've experienced tremendous growth over the last five years, and Ryan's addition ensures we can scale intentionally and sustainably," said Rex Hughes, owner of Hughes Fire Equipment and its affiliates. "His operational expertise and vision will help drive the next chapter of innovation for our customers and our teams."

Burchnell will work closely with Mike Duyck, CEO of Hughes Fire Equipment and Hughes Heavy Equipment. Together, they will align operational leadership across the organizations.

"Ryan's commitment to public safety runs deep, and his track record speaks for itself," said Mike Duyck, retired Fire Chief and CEO of both Hughes Fire Equipment and Hughes Heavy Equipment. "We're confident his leadership will expand our impact across the fire and EMS industries while staying true to the mission of protecting first responders and the communities they serve."

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Burchnell holds a bachelor's degree in criminology from Florida State University and a master's in homeland security from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Burchnell joins the organizations at an exciting time for the companies as Emergency Technical Decon prepares for the grand opening of its West Coast facility in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 12 and Emergent continues rapid development of its solution to meet public safety best practices.

About Emergent

Emergent is a public safety software company delivering simple, powerful tools to fire and EMS agencies. Built with responders for responders, Emergent streamlines operations, enhances real-time decision-making and fleet telematics, and helps departments deliver critical services with confidence. Visit www.emergent.tech to learn more.

About Emergency Technical Decon

Emergency Technical Decon (ETD) is a full-service National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1851-verified ISP-providing service to fire departments and public safety agencies for advanced cleaning, inspection, and repair of firefighter turnout gear utilizing liquid CO2 for complete decontamination. ETD is powered by Cool Clean Technologies, an industry leader in CO2 innovation with over 24 years of experience in precision cleaning solutions. With facilities in Eagan, MN, and Portland, OR, ETD provides best-in-class gear cleaning, repair, and inspection services. For more information, visit www.etdecon.com.

Contact Information

Kimberly Duyck
Director of Communications and Marketing, Emergency Technical Decon & Emergent
kduyck@etdecon.com

SOURCE: Emergency Technical Decon



