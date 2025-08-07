American College of Education and Dallas College Partnership Expands With Nurse Education Pathway

Dallas College hosted ACE for a signing ceremony on Wednesday, Aug. 6

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / American College of Education® (ACE) and the Dallas College School of Health Sciences signed an agreement on Wednesday, Aug. 6, benefitting nursing students looking to take their careers to the next level. The new pathway options allow Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) students and graduates at Dallas College to work toward a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) at ACE faster and at a lower cost.

Earned credits in Dallas College's BSN program are now automatically applicable to ACE's MSN, an opportunity available to both current students and graduates. Additionally, current BSN students can take courses concurrently at ACE, allowing them to have just 13 remaining credits to complete the MSN once they graduate from Dallas College.

"At ACE, we are rolling up our sleeves to create solutions that address today's nursing shortage crisis," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Dallas College and see nurses become the leaders our healthcare landscape needs in less time and at affordable costs."

The organizations' partnership originated in 2021 with a transfer agreement. Their collaboration grew in 2024 to include specialized education pathways for healthcare professionals and now, nurses.

"We are proud to deepen our collaboration with ACE through this new concurrent enrollment agreement," said Dr. Shawnda Floyd, Dallas College provost and vice chancellor of workforce education. "This pathway empowers our nursing students and graduates to seamlessly advance their education, strengthen their clinical and leadership skills and ultimately improve healthcare outcomes across the communities we serve."

Hyland, Floyd, ACE Assistant Provost of Healthcare Professions Dr. Luster Fowler and other Dallas College employees were in attendance at the signing held at Dallas College.

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025, Dallas College consists of seven campuses - Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland - plus a dozen centers located throughout Dallas County. As one of the largest community colleges in the U.S., Dallas College offers online and in-person learning, serving more than 127,000 credit, workforce and continuing education students annually. Students benefit from partnerships with local school districts, four-year universities, industry and community leaders. Dallas College offers associate degrees and career/technical certificate programs in more than 100 areas of study, as well as bachelor's degrees in education, nursing and software development. As the largest provider of dual credit in Texas, Dallas College serves 30,000 high school students through 63 dual credit programs.

