Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
Meet V Codinator: The 'Duolingo' of Vibe Coding That Lets Founders Launch Products in Weeks

Teaching non-technical founders the new way to build

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / V Codinator, dubbed the "Duolingo of Vibe Coding," is changing how non-technical founders build MVPs by simplifying complex tech development into accessible, actionable steps. Instead of spending months and thousands of dollars hiring developers, users quickly learn to build websites, mobile apps, and full-stack applications with the same AI-assisted tools used by leading tech companies.

V Codinator

V Codinator
Duolingo for vibe coding

Co-founded by Jack, who once struggled as a non-coding founder, and Eli Serrano, a developer building software since age 9, V Codinator helps users master prompt engineering-using carefully designed instructions to guide AI tools in creating functional code.

"Our users don't want coding classes-they want to build. We make that happen fast," said Jack. "Cody, our AI assistant, teaches users precisely how to prompt AI to produce working code in minutes, turning weeks or months of work into days."

The platform's interactive learning features include:

  • Duolingo-Style Lessons: Short, engaging modules and quizzes that build practical coding skills quickly, designed specifically for busy founders.

  • Prompt Playground: Hands-on practice writing effective AI prompts using Cursor, Lovable, and V0, powerful tools that significantly speed up the coding process.

  • Beginner Docs: Clear, structured guides for building Web (React, Next.js), Mobile (React Native), Backend Infrastructure, and full-stack apps, covering everything you need to know in the Vibe stack.

Users have already built successful products, including cross-platform mobile apps, professional-grade websites and secure full-stack business applications, often within just weeks of starting the course.

"Founders turn ideas into functional, market-ready products without becoming full-time coders," Eli explained. "We're removing the technical barriers that previously slowed down or stopped early-stage founders."

V Codinator's community further supports rapid learning by offering live assistance, project feedback, and networking opportunities with other founders and developers.

Start your vibe coding journey with V Codinator, visit www.vcodinator.com/learn

About V Codinator

V Codinator is an interactive vibe-coding education platform empowering non-technical founders to quickly build software products using AI-assisted tools and prompt engineering. Combining Duolingo-inspired interactive lessons, beginner docs, and personalized AI guidance from Cody, the platform makes complex software development accessible, enabling users to rapidly launch real products without coding directly. Visit www.vcodinator.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Jack Saltel
Co-Founder & CEO
jack@vcodinator.com

Eli Serrano
Co-Founder & CTO
eli@vcodinator.com

.

SOURCE: V Codinator



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/meet-v-codinator-the-duolingo-of-vibe-coding-that-lets-founders-l-1057547

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
