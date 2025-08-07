Sunnyside Growth Partners Launches to Champion Legacy and Innovation in Home Healthcare

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Sunnyside Growth Partners, a new kind of home health investor, has arrived-one that leads with heart, honors legacy, and partners with care providers to elevate what matters most: people. The firm is led by a husband-and-wife team, David Morpeau , a recognized healthcare operator, management consultant, and venture investor, and Dr. Melissa Chamblain , a board-certified geriatric physician with a deep commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care.

"Sunnyside Growth Partners isn't just about acquiring a business. It's about honoring the legacy an owner has built and unlocking new levels of operational and human potential," said David Morpeau, Co-Founder of Sunnyside Growth Partners. "I've seen firsthand how the right leadership can transform not just systems, but lives, and that's the kind of impact we're here to make."

"As a physician, I've spent years seeing what quality care looks like and what happens when it's missing," added Dr. Melissa Chamblain, Co-Founder of Sunnyside Growth Partners. "We started Sunnyside because we believe home health isn't just a service-it's an extension of love, trust, and dignity. That has to be protected."

David's journey began in Haiti, where he experienced the country's deep political instability. In 2005, at just 12 years old, his family moved to the United States following a series of traumatic events, including a kidnapping attempt at his school, where the kidnappers mistakenly abducted the wrong child. Days later, David unknowingly answered a phone call from one of the kidnappers, asking to speak with his father, believing they had kidnapped David.

"We didn't fully understand what was happening," he recalls. "When the kidnappers said they had taken me-but it turned out they had taken the wrong kid, my family realized how close the danger was. As a result of that phone call, we flew to Miami that same week. That experience gave me purpose and is my drive to always be persistent and intentional in anything that I do. I consider myself incredibly lucky, many don't survive situations like that. It's why I lead with empathy and why I believe care must be delivered with dignity."

His commitment to home health became even more personal when his grandmother became bedbound and was cared for by family for six years.

"Care at home is personal to me," he added. "When my grandmother became ill, our family cared for her at home not out of obligation, but out of love. We believe her life was extended because she was surrounded by love and familiarity in her own home. That experience changed how I see this industry. It's not just a business, it's a way of protecting dignity and extending life with compassion."

Sunnyside Growth Partners focuses on acquiring home health and related healthcare businesses where thoughtful succession, operational excellence, and high-quality care intersect. David has served on the board of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) of South Florida, where he was honored with the 2022 Regent's Award, and has held leadership positions with the National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE Florida) and the South Florida Medical Group Management Association (MGMA).

Dr. Melissa Chamblain is a board-certified internist and geriatrician with extensive experience in long-term care and primary care. She completed her geriatric fellowship at NYU Langone Hospital in Long Island, New York, and is passionate about advancing healthcare literacy, mentorship, and aging-in-place models. She was named a 2023 Top Doctor by Aventura Magazine and featured in Best in Florida Magazine for her contributions to community wellness and innovation in care.

Dr. Chamblain's clinical background shapes Sunnyside's unique approach. With years of experience treating older adults, she brings a deep understanding of what quality home health should look like - from both a medical and a human perspective.

Backed by a network of mission-aligned investors, operators, and healthcare professionals, Sunnyside Growth Partners offers business owners a value-driven, hands-on partnership that preserves what matters while scaling what's possible.

About Sunnyside Growth Partners

Sunnyside Growth Partners is a purpose-driven investment firm focused on acquiring and growing home healthcare businesses across the United States. Founded by husband-and-wife duo David Morpeau and Dr. Melissa Chamblain, a board-certified geriatric physician, the firm blends operational rigor with clinical insight and deep empathy - aiming to drive long-term success while protecting the heart of care: people.

Contact Information

David Morpeau

Cofounder

david@sunnysidegrowth.com

561-567-4552

SOURCE: Sunnyside Growth Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sunnyside-growth-partners-launches-to-champion-legacy-and-innovation-1057554