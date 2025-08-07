Alta AI Debuts New 3D Perio Index Tool That Drives SRP Acceptance

Groundbreaking Visual Tool Designed to Help Hygienists Communicate More Clearly and Convert More Treatment

LEHI, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Alta AI, the leading voice technology provider for dental teams, has announced the launch of its latest innovation: the 3D Interactive Perio Index - a groundbreaking, AI-powered tool that transforms complex periodontal data into a simple, immersive visual experience for patients.

3D AI-Generated Mouth Model



Our patient-facing report bridges the gap between clinical diagnosis and understanding, helping to build trust and significantly increase SRP case acceptance.

"At Alta AI, we believe better outcomes start with better understanding," said Rob Bay, Chairman of the Board at Alta AI. "Our 3D Interactive Perio Index is a game-changer - not just for clinical workflows, but for building patient trust. We're giving hygienists a tool that makes difficult conversations easier and helps patients say yes to the care they need."

The 3D Interactive Perio Index is auto-generated at the end of every voice charting exam, instantly creating a fully visual, mobile-friendly report that the patient can view during the appointment or access via a secure QR code.

The 3D Interactive Perio Index includes:

Stage & Grade of Disease - clearly presented in patient-facing language

Risk Factors - explained with context, visuals, and clinical relevance

Clinician-Dictated Notes - personalized notes incorporated directly into the report

3D AI-Generated Mouth Model - visually highlights pocket depths, bleeding, root support and gum support

Recommended Treatment Plan - based on findings, with suggested next steps

Mobile Access via QR Code - patients can scan to view and share their full report from their phone

"We built the 3D Perio Index to solve a daily pain point for hygienists: having to explain something invisible," said Matt Porter, CTO of Alta AI. "Now, patients can literally see what's happening in their mouth - on a fully interactive 3D model - alongside tailored notes and treatment recommendations. That clarity leads to trust, and trust leads to action."

This fully visual experience not only enhances clinical communication but also removes the burden of difficult treatment conversations from hygienists. Early adopters report significant improvements in patient engagement and case acceptance - all without disrupting workflow.

More than just a summary, the 3D Interactive Perio Index is a chairside communication tool that transforms how patients engage with their oral health.

To schedule a demo or see the Perio Index in action, visit www.altavoice.ai .

About Alta AI

Alta AI is the dental industry's leading provider of voice AI solutions. Based in Lehi, Utah, Alta AI is dedicated to transforming hygiene workflows and improving patient care through cutting-edge voice technology. With a mission to serve dental professionals through innovation, Alta AI helps practices improve efficiency, reduce burnout, and elevate the standard of care. Learn more at www.altavoice.ai .

SOURCE: Alta AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/alta-ai-debuts-new-3d-perio-index-tool-that-drives-srp-acceptance-1057582