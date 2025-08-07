APP Jet Center Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New Hangar in Stuart, FL

New 20,000-Square-Foot Facility Marks Continued Expansion in High-Demand South Florida Market

STUART, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / APP Jet Center celebrated the grand opening of its newest hangar at Stuart Jet Center (SUA) yesterday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by customers, airport officials, community leaders, and members of the APP team.

APP Jet Center CEO Dan Harrow Cuts Ceremonial Ribbon

(L-R) Blake Capps, Martin County Board of County Commissioners; APP Jet Center Operations Manager Bill Mosher; APP Jet Center CEO Dan Harrow; Eileen Vargas, Martin County BOCC; Sarah Heard, Chair, Martin County BOCC

The event marked the completion of the latest phase in APP's long-term commitment to providing premium FBO services in South Florida. The fully leased, 20,000-square-foot hangar includes 4,000 square feet of premium executive office space, including a second floor, and was built to accommodate the largest business jets flying today.

"There is high demand for hangar space in business and general aviation, and we are expanding our real estate offering at each of the airports we serve," said Dan Harrow, CEO of APP Jet Center. "While we've grown considerably in the last few years, we've kept our small, family-owned business culture and we take the needs of each local aviation community into consideration with every new build."

South Florida remains one of the most active private aviation markets in the country and demand for wide-body, high-tail aircraft storage and top-tier office space continues to rise. APP's new facility at SUA meets these needs and reinforces the company's long-term commitment to the region.

With the addition of this hangar, APP Jet Center now manages more than a million square feet of hangar space across its network, which includes full-service FBOs in Fort Pierce (FPR), Manassas (HEF), Hayward (HWD), and Stuart (SUA), as well as its hangar complex at Centennial Airport (APA) near Denver.

Guests enjoyed tours of the facility, light refreshments, and an up-close look at the new space, which was built with efficiency, sustainability, and customer service in mind.

About APP Jet Center

APP Jet Center is an aviation company of fixed-based operations (FBOs) and airport real estate. It serves corporate and private air clients in strategically convenient and efficient locations within major U.S. markets including Washington, D.C. (at Manassas Regional Airport; HEF); San Francisco (at Hayward Executive Airport; HWD); Fort Pierce, Florida (at Treasure Coast International Airport; FPR); and Stuart, Florida (at Stuart Witham Field; SUA). APP Properties also owns and operates 65,000 square feet of aircraft hangars at Centennial Airport (APA) in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.appjetcenter.com.

Contact Information

Vickie Elgin

Vice President Sales and Marketing

velgin@appjetcenter.com

612-219-5090



SOURCE: APP Jet Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/app-jet-center-celebrates-ribbon-cutting-for-new-hangar-in-stuart-fl-sua-1057593