Persistent Systems: Persistent Announces Strategic Leadership Changes to Scale Its Growth Momentum

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global leader in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, today announced strategic leadership changes to scale its growth momentum and enhance its operational excellence. Dhanashree Bhat, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to move on from her role effective August 11, 2025, to pursue external career opportunities. Persistent is grateful for her invaluable contributions. The Company has elevated Jaideep Dhok as Chief Operating Officer - Technology, effective August 12, 2025. This change reflects the strength of the Company's existing leadership, succession planning, long-term transformation priorities, and continued focus on seamless execution.

Jaideep Dhok previously served as Senior Vice President - Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) of the Company. He has more than 23 years of experience across horizontal technologies and in the BFSI industry. With over 14 years at Persistent, he has led major transformation programs, built new business lines, and expanded Persistent's BFSI segment. Jaideep currently leads the APAC region and is a key contributor to the Company's AI strategy. In his new role, Jaideep will assume additional responsibility for Delivery Excellence, Talent Acquisition/Talent Management, Learning and Development, as well as Alliances and Partnerships.

Commenting on this reorganization, Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent, said, "We thank Dhanashree for her contributions to strengthening Persistent's operational and people-focused capabilities and wish her the best for her future journey. We are pleased to welcome Jaideep to his new role as Chief Operating Officer - Technology. His strong technology background, coupled with execution focus and deep understanding of our business, will help us scale with agility as we look to pivot our Company on the AI-led, platform-driven strategy."

Additionally, as part of this transition, Vinit Teredesai, Persistent's Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, who currently leads Corporate Finance, Treasury, Financial Reporting, Taxation, Enterprise Risk Management, and Investor Relations, will also assume responsibility for IT and ESG.

With this reorganization, Persistent remains strongly positioned to execute its strategic priorities and continue to deliver value to all stakeholders.

