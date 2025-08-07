Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: Patriot.TV Viewership and Stock Performance Surge Amid Industry Shift and Legacy Media Decline - Investors Take Notice under JD Ruckers Leadership

CBMJ shares have increased by 131.58% over the past month, including a 37.5% gain in the last week alone, and a 2.33% rise in the most recent trading session. As traditional media companies face declining revenues and brand erosion

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Patriot.TV, a division of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ), today reported record-setting viewership alongside a significant increase in shareholder value. In July, Patriot.TV reached a new high with 1.6 million live viewers via its Rumble channel, its strongest monthly performance to date, underscoring the platform's continued growth and resonance with audiences seeking traditional American values, faith-based programming, and fact-driven journalism.

This surge in engagement aligns with broader trends favoring conservative-oriented networks. Patriot.TV, alongside Fox Corporation's Fox News (FOX), Newsmax (NMAX), and Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI), have seen rising viewer loyalty. In contrast, major networks under Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Paramount Global (PARA), and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) have experienced marked declines in ratings and advertising revenues.

Patriot.TV's expansion reflects shifting consumer behavior toward platforms perceived as more transparent and mission aligned.

"This exceptional growth highlights the relevance of our content and the continued trust of our audience," said Mark Schaftlein, CEO of CBMJ. "We remain committed to delivering programming that reflects traditional American values while meeting the evolving needs of our viewers."

Strategic leadership under President and COO JD Rucker, appointed in June 2025, has contributed significantly to this upward trajectory. Under Rucker's guidance, Patriot.TV added prominent conservative hosts Wayne Dupree and Drew Berquist, both with strong followings and national recognition. The addition of their respective programs, "The Wayne Dupree Show" and "This Is My Show with Drew Berquist", has accelerated audience growth and diversified the platform's programming slate.

Furthermore, the company secured a key advertising partnership with Evergreen Media Partners, granting advertisers direct access to Patriot.TV's highly engaged audience. This relationship enables new monetization opportunities and supports Patriot.TV's continued expansion.

This growth also mirrors strong investor sentiment. CBMJ shares have increased by 131.58% over the past month, including a 37.5% gain in the last week alone, and a 2.33% rise in the most recent trading session.

As traditional media companies face declining revenues and brand erosion, CBMJ's digital-first model and expanding audience base have positioned it as a compelling growth story within the media sector.

Recent Nielsen data highlights this contrast. CNN's primetime audience is down approximately 50%, and MSNBC has seen similar declines. For instance, MSNBC averaged just 1.02 million primetime viewers in Q1 2025, an 18% year-over-year drop. CNN's recent inauguration coverage drew only 1.7 million viewers, compared to Fox News' 10 million, and led to layoffs of over 200 employees. Meanwhile, Fox News Channel has overtaken both ABC and NBC in primetime viewership for Q2 2025, averaging 3.0 million viewers (up 25% from 2024). CBS's weekday morning programming is down 10% year-over-year, and Paramount's TV advertising revenue has declined by double digits.

Patriot.TV's wide distribution, including platforms such as Rumble (RUM), Roku, X (formerly Twitter), and others continues to drive accessibility and user engagement. The platform has also aligned with several cause-based organizations, further strengthening its brand loyalty and viewer retention.

As viewership habits continue to evolve and audiences demand greater transparency and values-based content, Patriot.TV's growth underscores a broader paradigm shift in media consumption. For investors evaluating long-term opportunities in digital media, the performance of CBMJ and Patriot.TV points to a scalable and sustainable business model well positioned for ongoing success.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a digital-first streaming platform delivering patriotic news, commentary, and original programming. Operating as a subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCID:CBMJ), Patriot.TV is committed to American values, free speech, and truthful, unfiltered content for underserved audiences. With a cutting-edge multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot.TV reaches viewers across its website, social media, and streaming apps, and drives revenue through sponsorships, advertising, affiliate partnerships, and memberships. Since its launch, Patriot.TV has become a burgeoning home for conservative voices, featuring an array of shows hosted by military veterans, media insiders, and grassroots influencers devoted to informing and empowering the American public. Visit www.Patriot.TV for more information.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ): CBMJ is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot.TV, serves as a premier destination for news, commentary, and original programming that reflects traditional American values. For more information, visit www.Patriot.TV.

