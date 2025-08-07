UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS TRUST

Utilico Emerging Market Trust's (UEM's) board has announced a series of initiatives, aiming to make the company more attractive and to enhance value creation for new and existing shareholders. These measures are: a new performance-based tender offer; continuation of the share buyback programme; further annual dividend increases; and bringing forward the 2026 continuation vote. UEM celebrated its 20th anniversary as a public company on 20 July 2025; over two decades, it has generated an annual NAV total return of 9.1%. This equates to an aggregate total return of 470.6%, which is meaningfully higher than the MSCI Emerging Markets Index's 349.7% total return.

