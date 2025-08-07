Extended contracts and more flexible commissioning dates on offer for solar developers. The target commissioning window for solar projects has also been extended, giving developers more flexibility on contract start dates. The UK CfD application window is now open, with longer contracts on offer than in previous allocation rounds. The National Energy System Operator (NESO), which is responsible for the Great Britain electricity grid, informed project developers on August 7 that applications for the seventh CfD allocation round (AR7) are now being accepted. Solar developers can expect some changes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...