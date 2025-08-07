MarketNewsUpdates: Drone as a Service Market Disrupting Both Government & Commercial Sectors While Experiencing Exponential Growth

MarketNewsUpdatesNews Commentary



NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drone as a Service (DaaS) market, encompassing both government and commercial sectors, is experiencing rapid growth, driven by technological advancements, evolving regulatory frameworks, and increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective aerial solutions across various industries. According to an article published by Verified Market Reports, "The market is characterized by its flexibility and scalability, allowing companies to utilize drone capabilities for specific tasks such as surveying, monitoring, and data collection. Industries such as agriculture, construction, logistics, and environmental management are harnessing the benefits of drone services to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. The global DaaS market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 25% from 2023 to 2030, according to various industry reports. An important aspect of the DaaS market is data analytics, which plays a crucial role in transforming raw drone-captured data into actionable insights. By utilizing advanced analytics tools, businesses can make informed decisions based on the data collected through aerial surveys and inspections. This not only enhances productivity but also provides a competitive edge in industries that rely heavily on precise data for planning and execution. The applications of Drone-as-a-Service span multiple industries, showcasing its versatility. In agriculture, drones are used for crop monitoring and precision farming, while in construction, they facilitate site surveys and project management. Additionally, in logistics, drones are increasingly employed for last-mile delivery solutions, reflecting the growing trend towards automated and efficient supply chains. The adoption of DaaS is expected to continue expanding as organizations recognize the value of integrating aerial services into their operations." Active Companies in the Drone Industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX).

The DaaS market is poised for continued strong growth, fueled demand across a widening range of applications. This expansion is driven by technological advancements, favorable regulations, cost-effectiveness, and the need for efficient and scalable aerial solutions in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Research and Markets added: "This innovative model is not confined to specific industries; it is rapidly permeating virtually every use case, application, and solution across a wide spectrum of sectors. The realm of drones is no exception. We are witnessing "Drones-as-a-Service" (DaaS) gaining significant traction as an outsourced solution for enhancing operational efficiency in numerous industries. A prime example, particularly highlighted by recent global events, is package delivery, which is anticipated to be a key market for drone-based services. This trend is not a fleeting phenomenon. Certain leading industries, such as AgriTech, are poised to become major investment areas for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture will increasingly involve a sophisticated interplay of robots, drones, remote sensors, and computer imaging."

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Acquires Cardinal Civil Resources, a Virginia-Based Land Surveying and Engineering Firm Serving Three States and Large Customers Including US Department of Transportation - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI-powered drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the closing of its eighth and largest Drone as a Service acquisition to date. The Company acquired Cardinal Civil Resources, a land surveying and engineering firm headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia with operations across Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The acquisition deepens ZenaTech's DaaS footprint in the Southeast region and portfolio of marquee major customers including the US Department of Transportation (USDOT). The acquisition also comes at a pivotal time for the domestic drone industry, aligning with the recent policy directive BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) proposal introduced by US Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, aimed at expanding the commercial use of unmanned systems nationwide.

Founded in 2010 by a land survey and engineering industry veteran, Cardinal Civil Resources has earned a strong reputation for delivering complex survey and mapping projects for USDOT and other federal agencies, and for state agencies, municipalities and prominent city customers. Cardinal's commercial portfolio includes a large national homebuilder as well as custom residential developers, large-scale multi-unit builders, airport hangars, and the US National Park Service, reflecting the breadth of its operations and depth of trusted client relationships.

"This eighth acquisition not only further expands our national footprint, but it connects us to a deeply rooted base of premier long-term government and commercial clients," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "Cardinal's trusted relationships, from transportation agencies to nationally recognized homebuilders, provides a solid foundation to scale Drone as a Service in the Southeast. With the proposed BVLOS rule just introduced by the US Transportation Secretary and growing national momentum around domestic infrastructure modernization, we believe ZenaTech's DaaS is well-positioned to lead where innovation meets demand."

Cardinal Civil Resources enhances ZenaTech's DaaS capabilities in the following key areas:

Established Southeast Operations and immediate entry into high-growth markets across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, regions with sustained infrastructure investment and public contracting activity

with federal, state, and key local municipalities, which provides stable, long-term revenue and deepens the company's expertise in public-sector projects Commercial/Builder Client Base, which spans national homebuilders, residential developers, airport facilities, and park services opens new verticals for scalable Drone as a Service deployment

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's August 5 proposed rule to expand Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations removes the need for case-by-case waivers, replacing them with a streamlined, standardized framework. This change unlocks wider drone use for many government land and road projects. The Company believes the Cardinal acquisition is perfectly timed, leveraging ZenaDrone's advanced drone technology with Cardinal's proven surveying expertise to deliver faster, efficient, safer and more precise results for government projects particularly with larger areas to survey or for remote and inaccessible terrains suited to a BVLOS drone.

ZenaTech has now completed eight US acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 Drone as a Service locations nationwide by mid-next year. The company's DaaS model provides flexible, on-demand access to drone services for surveying, inspections, automation, and more, eliminating the need for customers to invest in drone hardware and software, pilots, maintenance, or regulatory compliance. The company is acquiring land survey engineering companies and other businesses ripe for innovation, to advance its national vision for a scalable, tech-enabled multiservice drone business anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue opportunities.Continued…Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting:https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other developments in the drone/UAV & Military industries include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, and hiSky, a leading provider of industrial satellite communications solutions, recently announced a partnership that will enable the delivery of hiSky satellite network services, including Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) as a fully orchestrated capability using Kratos' OpenSpace® dynamic, software-defined ground system. The partnership will allow satellite and other communications network operators to offer IoT connectivity services to their commercial and government customers, taking advantage of the scale, economics and operational benefits of a modern, cloud-enabled network architecture.

According to ABI Research, the global IoT market for supply-side software and service revenue will grow in value from US$277 billion in 2024 to US$606 billion by 2030, and that IoT will play an increasing role in all industries. Satellite connectivity can contribute mightily to this growth with its ability to reach remote, mobile, disaster-affected and other unconnected environments. The partnership between Kratos and hiSky will advance this capability by enabling IoT services employing virtual and cloud-native network architectures, thereby reducing costs and greatly increasing scalability and service flexibility.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), the world's leading urban air mobility ("UAM") technology platform company, recently announced that its VT20 series logistics electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft ("eVTOL") has successfully completed an intercity round trip cargo delivery flights between Zhuhai and Guangzhou, which is a groundbreaking long-range unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV") cargo flight route in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ("GBA"). The one-way flight covered a distance of 83 kilometers and lasted approximately 55 minutes, significantly enhancing logistics efficiency between Guangzhou and Zhuhai, saving up to 40 minutes compared to road transport and over an hour during peak congestion.

Juan Li, Director of the Zhuhai Wanshan District Administrative Committee, stated, "The low-altitude economy is emerging as a strategic focal point for the next wave of industrial development. Wanshan District is accelerating efforts to build up a national leading demonstration zone for integrated low-altitude applications in island regions. We're building maritime infrastructure, expanding aerial corridors and low-altitude network across the GBA. We're also actively exploring diversified scenarios such as aerial tourism, marine ranching, and unmanned island operations to drive innovation and empower sustainable development in Wanshan."

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) recently announced they are exploring opportunities to develop a new aircraft class for defense applications. The gas turbine hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft is designed for low-altitude missions and offers the versatility of being optionally piloted, enabling both crewed and fully autonomous operations.

The collaboration leverages Joby's existing commercial aircraft development program and leading manufacturing capabilities, combined with L3Harris' proven expertise on platform missionization including sensors, effectors, communication and collaborative autonomy. Flight testing is expected to start this fall with the companies planning to perform operational demonstrations during government exercises in 2026.

"The next-generation of vertical lift technology enables long-range, crewed-uncrewed teaming for a range of missions," said Jon Rambeau, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. "We share a vision with Joby to deliver urgently-required innovation by missionizing VTOL aircraft for defense needs."

