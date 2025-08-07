ALKEME Insurance Rises to #43 on Business Insurance Top 100 Largest U.S. Brokers, Powered by Exceptional 58.3% Revenue Growth

ALKEME Insurance climbs 21 spots in three years on the Business Insurance Top 100 list, posting the third highest revenue growth at 58.3%, cementing its status as one of the nation's fastest-growing brokerages.

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, today announced it has been ranked #43 on Business Insurance's 2024 list of the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business, rising six spots from last year's #49 ranking. ALKEME is also ranked #34 on Insurance Journal's Top 100 Independent Property/Casualty Agencies. This achievement reflects ALKEME's exceptional growth and momentum in the marketplace.

ALKEME posted a 58.3% increase in brokerage revenue over the past year-the third highest growth rate among the 100 largest U.S.-based brokerages and placing ALKEME in the top 3% for growth among its peers. Among the 50 largest brokerages, ALKEME achieved the second highest growth rate, far outpacing the average growth rate of both the top 50 and the top 100 brokerages on the list.

Since joining the Top 100 in 2022 at #64, ALKEME has climbed an impressive 21 spots in just three years-showcasing sustained, unrivaled momentum among the nation's largest brokerages and a testament to its strategic vision since its founding in 2020.

"As we continue to accelerate our growth while maintaining our focus on client success, this recognition by Business Insurance validates our vision and dedication to excellence," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME Insurance. "We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing and most respected companies in our industry, thanks to our incredible team and partner agencies."

This year's ranking affirms ALKEME's position as one of the insurance industry's rising stars and a market leader among national brokerages.

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 55 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape.

