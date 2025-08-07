Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Maxwell Biosciences, a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers, today announced the closing of its $20 million financing round. The funds will support Maxwell's upcoming FDA clinical trials and advance AI-driven R&D. The funds will also expand commercialization in multiple other industries in which nontoxic antiseptics are highly valued, such as cosmetics, cleaning sprays and coatings.

"At Maxwell we are deeply committed to reshaping how the world treats infectious disease-without compromising the microbiome," said Scotch McClure, Founder, CEO & Chairman of Maxwell Biosciences. "This round, together with non-dilutive funding, allows us to transition from deep R&D into real-world application with partners, all while finalizing preparations for FDA clinical trials of our Claromer drug candidates."

Claromers are shelf-stable synthetic small molecules that mimic the human innate immune system to target and destroy viruses, bacteria, fungi and biofilms-without harming healthy tissue. These novel compounds offer a powerful broad-spectrum approach that preserves the body's natural microbial balance, a key limitation of conventional antibiotics and antifungals.

"We've spent years engineering and validating Claromers as a first-in-class platform that is simultaneously potent, stable and biocompatible," said Edward M. Rudnic, Ph.D., COO, Head of R&D at Maxwell Biosciences. "The data we've generated to date show remarkable activity against infectious pathogens while preserving microbiome health and host cells-something conventional antibiotics often fail to do. This funding helps us toward the next step: human trials and commercial deployment."

Maxwell is currently collaborating with multiple governments and select commercial partners to bring Claromer-based solutions to market, beginning with Claromer-based anti-aging cosmetics additives that preserve the microbiome and molecules that directly target all tested pathogenic bacteria and fungi. FDA human clinical trials are planned to begin in 2026 with preclinical studies already demonstrating safety and efficacy against both kingdoms of pathogens (a world-first) and lack of bacterial resistance.

Maxwell Biosciences is a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers. Designed to mimic the body's natural defenses, Claromers destroy pathogenic bacteria, viruses, fungi and biofilms-without harming healthy cells or the microbiome.

Originally developed for critical infectious diseases, Maxwell's technology is now entering commercial deployment across cosmetics, personal care, medical coatings and biodefense. Claromers require no refrigeration and are highly stable in even the harshest environments.

Backed by a decade of research, a robust patent portfolio and leadership with deep expertise in science, military, AI and global health, Maxwell has active partnerships with the US military and governments worldwide. FDA clinical trials are planned for 2026. Non-pharmaceutical commercialization begins in 2025, with pilot access with select partners already underway.

Maxwell's AI-first platform enables rapid innovation against the rising threat of resistant pathogens, offering scalable, shelf-stable and microbiome-resilient solutions for a healthier planet.

