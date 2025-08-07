Anzeige
07.08.2025 15:50 Uhr
Graid Technology Inc.: Graid Technology Announces Global Availability of SupremeRAID HE, Wins Best of Show at FMS 2025

Award-winning GPU-based RAID solution delivers unmatched resilience and efficiency for modern HPC and AI workloads.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Graid Technology, inventor of the world's first GPU-based RAID, today announced the global availability of SupremeRAID HE (HPC Edition)-a next-generation RAID solution engineered to deliver high availability and resilient NVMe performance for AI, HPC, and large-scale enterprise environments.

The announcement follows the product's recognition at FMS (Future of Memory & Storage) 2025, where SupremeRAID HE received the Best of Show Award for Most Innovative Enterprise Business Application, HPC Category. The award highlights the industry's growing demand for modern, GPU-accelerated RAID that can meet the unique performance and resiliency challenges of large-scale distributed infrastructure.

SupremeRAID HE offloads RAID operations from the CPU to the GPU, unlocking the full performance potential of NVMe SSDs while enabling uninterrupted access to critical data. The solution supports cross-node high availability without replication, helping enterprises simplify failover strategies, reduce total cost of ownership, and maximize storage efficiency. It integrates seamlessly with leading parallel file systems such as Ceph, Lustre, MinIO, and IBM SpectrumScale and supports deployment across a broad range of infrastructure-including Supermicro's Petascale High Availability Dual Node All-Flash platform.

"SupremeRAID HE was built to address a gap in high-performance data environments: how to protect critical workloads without compromising speed or efficiency," said Leander Yu, President and CEO of Graid Technology. "By shifting RAID operations to the GPU, we give customers the ability to scale NVMe performance while maintaining true high availability across nodes-without the complexity of replication or performance tradeoffs."

"Graid Technology continues to lead with innovation that challenges the status quo of enterprise storage," said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the FMS Awards Program. "SupremeRAID HE offers an elegant, high-performance solution to the critical challenge of providing RAID data protection in high availability environments, especially in conjunction with platforms like Supermicro's Storage Bridge Bay (SBB)."

SupremeRAID HE is available now through Graid Technology's global partner network.

Explore the full solution brief featuring Supermicro's Petascale High Availability Dual Node All-Flash platform:

https://www.graidtech.com/supremeraid-he-hpc-edition

Contact Information

Andrea Eaken
Senior Director of Marketing, Americas & EMEA
andrea.eaken@graidtech.com
949-742-9928

.

SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/graid-technology-announces-global-availability-of-supremeraidtm-h-1057548

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
