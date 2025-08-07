Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 15:54 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GSM ASSOCIATION: Unlocking Pakistan's Digital Future: GSMA Highlights Opportunities and Progress at Digital Nation Summit Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA today hosted the second edition of its Digital Nation Summit Islamabad recognising the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Pakistan's mobile network operators for their tireless efforts and contributions toward advancing the country's digital landscape.

GSMA Logo (PRNewsfoto/GSMA)

During the summit, the GSMA published Unlocking Pakistan's Digital Potential: Reform, Trust and Opportunity, a new report highlighting policy opportunities for the country to close one of Asia Pacific's most significant mobile-internet usage gaps and position Pakistan as a regional digital leader.

Speaking to key decision makers at the GSMA's Digital Nation Summit in Islamabad, Julian Gorman, the GSMA's Head of Asia Pacific detailed the key findings and recommendations from the report. He outlined how mobile technologies and services are transforming Asian economies and can contribute an additional US $1.4 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP) for the region by 2030. However, he raised concerns that Pakistan risks missing out: although 81% of the country's population is covered by mobile broadband and 68% own a smartphone, only 29% of people used the mobile internet last year, leaving a 52% usage gap - the highest among major regional markets.

"Pakistan has the talent, ambition and vision to be a digital powerhouse, but policy barriers are holding it back," said Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA. "High spectrum prices, heavy sector-specific taxes and regulatory uncertainty are limiting investment at the very moment Pakistan needs affordable, high-quality connectivity the most. Reform is no longer optional - it is essential for economic growth, social inclusion and global competitiveness."

Pakistan's Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said: "Pakistan is not merely adapting to the digital age, we are shaping it with purpose and precision. Guided by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision, the Ministry of IT & Telecom is advancing a resilient and inclusive digital ecosystem where innovation drives economic growth and technology empowers every citizen."

To help further progress Pakistan's digital acceleration the GSMA report outlines policy opportunities to speed advancement. These include a call for comprehensive spectrum reform, alignment of fiscal policy with Pakistan's digital-development goals, building digital trust and inclusion, and streamlining regulation to foster resilience and innovation.

Read the full press release, report and policy recommendations: here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/5449959/GSMA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unlocking-pakistans-digital-future-gsma-highlights-opportunities-and-progress-at-digital-nation-summit-islamabad-302524410.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.