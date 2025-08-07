enBio Corp Launches ComplianceConnect to Support Healthcare Providers with Accreditation and Regulatory Readiness

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / enBio Corp is proud to announce the launch of ComplianceConnect, a new division created to help healthcare providers successfully navigate CMS-required audits and maintain continuous regulatory compliance. The division delivers comprehensive support before, during, and after audits conducted by Approved Accrediting Organizations such as The Joint Commission, DNV, HFAP, and CIHQ.

With today's healthcare environment placing increasing emphasis on compliance and operational readiness, ComplianceConnect offers expert-led support at every phase:

Preparation - Through mock audits, tracer activities, and detailed policy, documentation and process reviews to proactively identify and close gaps.

Audit Assistance - On-site or virtual guidance during audits to support documentation, team readiness, and reduce compliance risk.

Post-Audit Recovery - Corrective action planning and remediation to help organizations return to standard and implement lasting improvements, including assistance in developing written Evidence of Standards Compliance and 2567 Plans of Correction.

The division will be led by Lloyd Duplechan, a nationally and internationally recognized expert in healthcare operations, accreditation readiness, and regulatory compliance. A retired Kaiser Permanente Chief Operating Officer, Lloyd brings over 40 years of leadership experience helping healthcare organizations manage high-stakes audits and complex regulatory challenges.

He is a published author and respected speaker. His recent contributions include a peer-reviewed article in the American Medical Association Journal of Ethics® entitled: How High Reliability Can Facilitate Clinical, Organizational, and Public Health Responses to Global Ecological Health Risks - Archived in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Library of Medicine (PubMed) and Europe PMC web; and Developing an EVS Compliance Plan- Using accreditation requirements as a template for a program - published in the American Society for Healthcare Engineering's Health Facilities Magazine.

Lloyd is widely known for translating complex standards and regulations into practical, result driven strategies. His expertise spans CMS Conditions of Participation / Conditions of Coverage, The Joint Commission CAMH, DNV standards, NFPA Life Safety Code®, Health Care Facilities Code, and a broad array of regulatory and statutory frameworks.

"This new division reflects enBio's continued commitment to strategic growth by delivering gold-standard services that help healthcare organizations meet their compliance goals without compromising on quality or value," said Arthur Zenian, Founder and CEO of enBio Corp. "Lloyd's experience, including his years of leadership at Kaiser Permanente, positions us to make a meaningful impact for clients navigating ever-evolving regulatory demands."

"enBio's approach to operational excellence and client partnership aligns perfectly with my lifelong mission to elevate the quality of healthcare environments, and inspire High Reliability," said Lloyd Duplechan. "Preparing for an audit is not just about passing a survey-it's about embedding quality into the culture. I'm honored to lead ComplianceConnect and help providers strengthen compliance while improving care."

ComplianceConnect joins enBio Corp's growing portfolio of specialized healthcare service divisions, including:

Biomedical Services for Hospitals

Biomedical Services for Clinics

Hospital Bed Repair & Maintenance

enBio TalentConnect (healthcare staffing)

About enBio Corp

enBio Corp is a boutique healthcare services company committed to delivering operational excellence and exceptional value. With tailored support in biomedical repair, staffing, and compliance, enBio partners with healthcare providers nationwide to optimize performance and elevate patient care.

