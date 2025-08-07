Acceleron Bank, in formation: Acceleron and Braid Partner to Bring International Payment Automation to Community Financial Institutions and Drive Non-Interest Income

With a single API, banks on the Braid core can now access international payments automation technology to cut processing time and earn fees on foreign exchange spread.

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, VERMONT / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Acceleron , a leader in international payment automation and correspondent banking technology, announced today a new partnership with Braid , a modern banking core platform designed for community banks and credit unions. Through this integration, Braid's banking partners can now access Acceleron's foreign exchange (FX) marketplace and currency conversion system via a single API, enabling financial institutions to maximize banking profitability and streamline international wire processes with minimal technical effort.

"By integrating Acceleron into our banking core, we're giving our banks the ability to offer real-time FX pricing and automated settlement on international wires without relying on legacy correspondent networks," said Randy San Nicolas, Co-Founder and CEO of Braid. "This partnership allows our banks to expand correspondent banking services and capture FX spread directly, which leads to faster processing, new revenue, and a more competitive offering for fintech partners and business clients alike."

The partnership provides community financial institutions with seamless access to Acceleron's international payments infrastructure through Braid's modular sidecar core. With a low-lift, no-code integration, banks can now natively handle FX conversion using Acceleron's patented NudgeConvert system , which incentivizes customers to send in foreign currency. This helps institutions capture revenue from wire flows that previously only benefited foreign intermediaries.

"The partnership with Braid will provide international payment technology to community banks and allow them to bring FX services in-house and generate non-interest income," said Damon Magnuski, CEO of Acceleron. "We are committed to helping community financial institutions tap into their existing wire flow and turn it into a revenue generator, rather than letting big banks and foreign banks take all the profit."

Together, Braid and Acceleron aim to level the playing field for smaller community financial institutions, helping them compete globally through modern infrastructure, FX technology, and new revenue opportunities.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a modern correspondent banking platform that empowers community banks and credit unions to automate international wire transfers, capture non-interest income, and compete more effectively with big banks. With a foreign exchange (FX) marketplace and currency conversion engine, Acceleron's API-first infrastructure helps institutions turn cross-border payment flows into efficient, revenue-generating opportunities. Serving over 200 financial institutions and facilitating more than $1 billion in international payments annually, our correspondent banking services and international payment automation solutions are pre-integrated seamlessly with Fiserv Payments Exchange, Braid, and other leading payments platforms. https://acceleronbank.com/

About Braid

Braid is a modern banking core built to help community financial institutions launch fintech programs while owning and controlling their own payment infrastructure. Designed to operate alongside existing cores with minimal disruption, Braid enables banks and credit unions to manage complex third-party programs entirely in-house, eliminating the need for middleware, BaaS providers, or external processors. With Braid, institutions can reclaim control, streamline operations, and drive new revenue. https://www.braidfi.com/

Media Contacts:

Daisy Lin

Head of Marketing

daisy@acceleronbank.com

