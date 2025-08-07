GrowthZone and rasa.io Launch AI Newsletter Integration at ASAE Annual Meeting

This empowers associations to automate newsletter creation, deliver personalized content efficiently, and track member interactions with precision.

NISSWA, MN / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / GrowthZone, a leader in association management software, and rasa.io, renowned for its AI-powered marketing tech, are thrilled to announce the integration of AI Newsletters into the GrowthZone AMS platform. Unveiled at the ASAE Annual Meeting & Expo, this integration promises to revolutionize member communication for associations with advanced automation and personalization.

?AI Newsletters integrate seamlessly with GrowthZone's AMS, featuring Single Sign-On (SSO) for a user-friendly experience and syncing of engagement statistics directly to AMS member records. This empowers associations to automate newsletter creation, deliver personalized content efficiently, and track member interactions with precision. Using GrowthZone's AI-powered newsletter tool, association staff can dramatically extend their capacity-delivering personalized, high-impact communications at scale without adding to their workload.

?"We are dedicated to helping membership-based organizations deliver more impactful and relevant communication," said Johanna Snider, CEO of Blue Cypress. "With AI Newsletters, associations can foster higher engagement without increasing staff workload. Partnering with GrowthZone to bring this integration to life means we can deliver these innovations to a broader range of communities, and we're proud to debut this solution at ASAE Annual Meeting."

From creation to delivery, AI Newsletters streamline every step of the communication process. Associations can now provide dynamic, tailored experiences that enhance member engagement, save staff time, and open new revenue-generating opportunities through advertising placements. Attendees at the ASAE Annual Meeting can visit GrowthZone's booth (#507) for a firsthand look at the integration's capabilities.

?"We're excited to collaborate with rasa.io on this cutting-edge solution," said Paul Plaia, CEO of GrowthZone. "AI Newsletters are a game-changer for associations. They not only increase engagement and retention but also create strategic opportunities for associations to demonstrate ROI to advertisers and sponsors. The power is in the automation and insights, which make member satisfaction and organizational growth achievable for any team."

The collaboration between GrowthZone and rasa.io reflects both companies' shared commitment to delivering future-forward tools that serve as a true extension of association staff. With SSO simplifying access, engagement metrics delivering actionable insights, and AI automating manual tasks, this solution transforms how organizations connect with their members - saving time while deepening impact.

For more information about AI Newsletters, visit growthzone.com.

About GrowthZone

At GrowthZone, Your Mission is Our Mission. As a leader in association management software, we empower organizations to thrive by being more than just a technology provider-we are your trusted partner, an extension of your team, and a champion of your success. Trusted by thousands of organizations, including some of the most influential associations in the industry, GrowthZone is the partner of choice for those who demand exceptional value and results. Learn more at growthzone.com .

About rasa.io??

rasa.io, is part of the Blue Cypress family of companies and is dedicated to transforming communications through AI-driven smart newsletters. By providing tools that deliver engaging, personalized content, rasa.io helps organizations connect with their audiences in meaningful ways. Find out more at rasa.io .

Contact Information

Jean Chen

VP Marketing

jean.chen@growthzone.com





SOURCE: GrowthZone

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/growthzone-and-rasa.io-launch-ai-newsletter-integration-at-asae-a-1057555