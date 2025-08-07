Albany-Based Accounting and Advisory Firm DALLE Accounting Joins The Bonadio Group

Deal expands The Bonadio Group's Capital Regional footprint and strengthens the firm's outsourced accounting and small business advisory services

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / The Bonadio Group, a nationally ranked IPA Top 50 CPA firm and the largest independent provider of accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting and advisory services in Upstate New York, will join with Albany-based accounting and advisory firm DALLE Accounting and Cash Management, Inc.

The deal is expected to close on September 8, 2025, when all employees of the Albany-based firm will join The Bonadio Group and DALLE will begin to operate under The Bonadio Group name.

This strategic partnership will enhance The Bonadio Group's presence in the Capital Region, adding roughly 20 new team members, including one Partner, and more than 500 client relationships. DALLE's clients will continue to work with the same trusted professionals, while gaining access to Bonadio's expanded service offerings, resources and industry expertise.

"This is an exciting step for our firm that enables us to offer more services to more clients in the Capital Region," said Bruce Zicari, CEO and Managing Partner of The Bonadio Group. "DALLE's strong track record of success, specialized expertise and deep roots in the Albany market align perfectly with Bonadio's values and commitment 'To Be Growing.' We're thrilled to welcome their talented team to our firm."

Founded in 2006 in Watervliet, New York, DALLE was built on a mission to provide small businesses and nonprofit organizations with financial leadership. Over the past two decades, the firm has grown into a trusted business partner for more than 500 clients, delivering everything from day-to-day accounting support to complex financial transactions and regulatory compliance through a unique team-based model.

"Our decision to join Bonadio reflects our shared commitment to people-first values, forward-looking client service, and continuous improvement," said Dan Lortie, Managing Director at DALLE. "Together, we can offer our clients more resources and our team greater opportunities, all while preserving the personalized service that has defined our approach."

About The Bonadio Group

The Bonadio Group is a nationally ranked IPA Top 50 CPA firm and the largest independent provider of accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting and advisory services in Upstate New York.

