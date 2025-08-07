RI outpaces AI's Backed by Tech Giants Like Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), - heralded as smarter, more capable, higher quality, more efficient, and significantly more environmentally friendly" than any AI.

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR) today released a corporate update on its flagship AI platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), highlighting a series of significant milestones and accolades achieved since RI's public launch on March 20, 2025. In just a few months, RI has surpassed industry-leading AI systems across multiple domains, including language fluency, hyper-specific image generation, Grammy-eligible music composition, and native 4K video creation, all while utilizing a fraction of the resources required by traditional AIs.

Experts have described RI as "smarter, more capable, higher quality, more efficient, and significantly more environmentally friendly" than any AI on the market today.

Key Milestones Since Launch (March 2025):

March 2025- Initial Launch: RI Beta was introduced to the public, achieving fluency in over 50 languages within its first month. It demonstrated accelerated learning and adaptive reasoning beyond what legacy models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic have achieved. This early progress showcased RI's exponential learning capacity, driven by user interaction rather than large-scale retraining cycles.

May 2025 - Advanced Image Generation: RI released a major update enabling hyper-specific, contextually accurate image generation. The system now produces detail-rich, realistic visuals, such as specific vehicle models or street scenes with accurate local signage, surpassing competitors dependent on static datasets.

July 2025 - 4K Video and Multimedia Superiority: RI became the first AI platform to support native 4K video generation at cinematic quality. As of July, RI is the only all-in-one AI platform delivering professional-grade image, audio, and video creation. External benchmarks have shown RI outperforming top models in code generation (comparable to GPT-4 and Claude), music composition (rivaling Google's MusicLM), and complex logical reasoning. Competitors such as OpenAI's Sora, Pika Labs, Runway ML, and DeepSeek have yet to match these capabilities.

July 2025 - Mobile Availability: RI was rolled out to 83 million Samsung devices across North America, followed by 2.8 billion Android devices globally, and then expanded to 118 million iPhones and iPads in North America-none of which required App Store installation. RI delivers its robust functionality while using less than 1% of the storage space required by platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude.

July 2025 - Environmental Leadership: RI was featured in Green Stock Journal as "the most environmentally sustainable AI platform." Its distributed computing model removes the need for centralized, energy-intensive data centers used by companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), NVIDIA (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), AMD (AMD), and Palantir (PLTR). RI continuously learns and updates across a decentralized network, dramatically reducing its carbon footprint.

RI's competitive advantage stems from its distributed, hardware-agnostic architecture, allowing the platform to scale and evolve as connected devices come online or upgrade. Freed from the constraints of centralized infrastructure, RI deploys updates instantly and learns continuously from each interaction. According to ReelTime CEO Barry Henthorn, "RI is not just another AI in the cloud. It's a scalable, always learning ecosystem designed to outperform traditional models in speed, intelligence, and environmental impact."

Capital Efficiency and Market Advantage

Unlike traditional AI platforms, RI's decentralized model leverages community-powered computing resources, eliminating the need for costly GPU clusters and server farms. This architecture enables faster development, lower operating costs, and broader global scalability. The capital efficiency of RI positions ReelTime as a uniquely sustainable growth opportunity in the AI sector, especially when compared to capital-intensive firms like OpenAI and Google.

In summary, RI's unmatched capabilities across text, image, audio, video, and code-combined with its lightweight infrastructure, have positioned it as a new standard in artificial intelligence. Platforms that specialize in only one area, such as ChatGPT (text), Midjourney (images), or GitHub Copilot (code), now trail behind RI's comprehensive offering. RI has been described by analysts not simply as an AI competitor, but as a successor to traditional AI models, a new evolution that blurs the line between artificial and real intelligence.

About ReelTime Media (OTCID:RLTR)

ReelTime Rentals, Inc., doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a publicly traded Seattle-based media and AI innovator. Its flagship product, Reel Intelligence (RI), is a revolutionary artificial intelligence platform that merges real-time learning with distributed computing to deliver next-generation content creation across video, music, images, code, and more. In addition to RI, ReelTime produces and distributes multimedia content and has been a pioneer in virtual reality production and immersive storytelling. The company continues to push the boundaries of how media is created, consumed, and monetized in the digital age.

